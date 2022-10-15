MONO COUNTY, Calif. — You'll find the summit of White Mountain Peak at 14,252 feet. It's the end of California’s highest drivable road. From the rocky parking lot, you are exactly 253 feet below the top of Mount Whitney, the tallest mountain in California and the lower 48 states. On a clear day you can see Death Valley to the south and Yosemite National Park to the north, but getting to the end of California’s highest road is no easy task.

