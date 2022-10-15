Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Child actor who played "Beau Wilkes" in Gone With the Wind is now 90 but still remembers Clark Gable's kindnessAnita DurairajMarietta, GA
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
How Creatives Are Helping to Reshape Cities and AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Atlanta charity clinic preps for patient increase due to closing of Atlanta Medical Center
ATLANTA — Atlanta Medical Center will close completely on Nov. 1. As that date looms, charity clinics are bracing for a surge of new patients. Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke with Mercy Care in downtown Atlanta, and they told him it’s going to be a challenge treating all these extra patients.
Exclusive: New attorney for Wayne Williams demands answers in Atlanta child murders
ATLANTA — Wayne Williams has a new attorney - and she's talking exclusively with 11Alive. Williams has spent the last 40 years in prison convicted of murdering two men, while being presumed guilty of murdering 22 children, also famously known as the Atlanta Child Murders, from 1979 to 1981.
Atlanta Medical Center closes emergency department, hospital to follow in 2 weeks
ATLANTA — The emergency department at Atlanta Medical Center has officially shut down and the rest of the hospital isn’t far behind. Wellstar plans to have the hospital fully closed by November 1. Channel 2′s Tom Regan has learned that patients who show up at the hospital within...
‘A lot of people are going to end up dying’: Neighbor says as Wellstar AMC set to close
ATLANTA — Early Friday morning, the emergency room at Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center will close. It’s a big step toward closing the entire hospital on Nov. 1. “A lot of people are going to end up dying,” said Alison Page. Page says doctors in the AMC...
Police: At least 10 suspects arrested, cited for street racing in Atlanta
A group of drivers have been arrested or received citations for street racing in Atlanta between the night of Oct. 15 and the early morning of Oct. 16, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action News learned police were notified about a...
‘People are going to end up dying:’ Neighbors share concerns over AMC’s ER shutting down today
ATLANTA — Early Friday morning, the emergency room at the Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center will close. It’s a big step toward closing the entire hospital on Nov. 1. “A lot of people are going to end up dying,” said Alison Page. Page says doctors in the AMC...
Man with knives running through neighborhood, threatening people shot by citizen, police say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A citizen shot a knife-wielding man in a Gainesville neighborhood Monday morning, police said. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to an "abnormal behavior" call around 7:30 a.m. off Shades Valley lane. The caller told officers that a man armed with knives was running...
10 arrested after reckless driving spree across two metro Atlanta cities
ATLANTA — Ten people were taken to jail after a reckless driving rampage across parts of the metro. South Fulton Police said the suspects also damaged one of their patrol cars while an officer was inside. Police said the officer initially responded to a call about drivers performing stunts...
Teen found shot dead in the road, police in DeKalb County say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was found shot dead in the street on Friday night in Decatur, according to police. DeKalb County Police were dispatched around 9 p.m. to the 1800 block of Meadow Lane regarding a person that was shot. Officers said they found the body of a boy in his late teens shot "in the roadway."
Cops: 25-year-old killed in NW Atlanta shooting
A man died after being shot multiple times Saturday night in the Brookwood neighborhood of northwest Atlanta, according to police.
Police looking for missing teen from DeKalb County | What to know
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help tracking down a missing teen who was last seen at a home near Russell Dr. in Decatur. According to a Facebook post from the department, the boy's name is Zion. He's 13-years-old and is around five feet tall. Police add...
Atlanta police officer who revived lifeless 4-month-old baby given award for heroism
ATLANTA — A desperate mother trying to save her baby who wasn’t breathing ran to an Atlanta police officer for help. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston shared how the officer was honored on Tuesday for saving the boy’s life. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Georgia Teenager dead after Upstate weekend crash
A Georgia teenager is dead after a weekend crash in the Upstate. The Spartanburg Police Department says, the crash happened around 11 PM Saturday night at the intersection of Ezell Boulevard and Chester Street in Spartanburg.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia-Greensville woman compete to in the Ms. Full-Figured USA National Pageant in Atlanta
Shelly Renee' Scott won the Title of Ms. Exquisite Full-Figured Virginia 2022, in May 2022, which affords her the opportunity to represent the state of Virginia at the Ms. Full-Figured USA National Pageant that will be held in Atlanta, GA, November 11-12, 2022. Shelly’s platform is DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Breaking the Silence.
Man arrested in connection to fatal northwest Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department arrested a man on Saturday in connection to a fatal shooting on the northwest side of the city. According to police Earnest Beasley, 48, is facing several charges: felony murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
APD have located 15-year-old boy with autism
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department has canceled its “critical missing” alert for a 15-year-old boy with autism. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said Isaac Edwards is a highly functional autistic child who jumped out of the car after an argument with...
Families of 3 inmates who died at Gwinnett jail push for changes
Friends and relatives of three Gwinnett County Detention Center inmates who died while in custody last year gathered out...
Man shot after suspect approaches car in Atlanta and opens fire, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for more answers surrounding a Sunday morning shooting near Parsons St. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Actions News a 20-year-old man was shot after he was inside a car near Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. with two other victims when an unknown man approached the car and opened fire.
Clark Atlanta students speak out after 4 people shot at homecoming gathering
ATLANTA — In the early hours of Sunday morning, only a few students were walking around Clark Atlanta University's campus. It was the day after the school's homecoming game and hours after the shooting took place at the Robert W. Woodruff Library near the campus. One of those students...
G Herbo shot at while onstage at Clark Atlanta University
Someone tried to shoot down Rapper G Herbo while he was performing at the famed Atlanta University Center on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The 27-year-old rapper, who was born in Chicago under the name Herbert Randall Wright III, was performing at a Clark Atlanta University homecoming party when a gunshot rang out in the direction of the stage.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 1