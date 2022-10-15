ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Teen found shot dead in the road, police in DeKalb County say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was found shot dead in the street on Friday night in Decatur, according to police. DeKalb County Police were dispatched around 9 p.m. to the 1800 block of Meadow Lane regarding a person that was shot. Officers said they found the body of a boy in his late teens shot "in the roadway."
DECATUR, GA
11Alive

Man arrested in connection to fatal northwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department arrested a man on Saturday in connection to a fatal shooting on the northwest side of the city. According to police Earnest Beasley, 48, is facing several charges: felony murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

APD have located 15-year-old boy with autism

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department has canceled its “critical missing” alert for a 15-year-old boy with autism. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said Isaac Edwards is a highly functional autistic child who jumped out of the car after an argument with...
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

G Herbo shot at while onstage at Clark Atlanta University

Someone tried to shoot down Rapper G Herbo while he was performing at the famed Atlanta University Center on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The 27-year-old rapper, who was born in Chicago under the name Herbert Randall Wright III, was performing at a Clark Atlanta University homecoming party when a gunshot rang out in the direction of the stage.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy