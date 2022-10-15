Read full article on original website
3 Braves players most to blame for season-ending NLDS loss to Phillies
The Atlanta Braves quest to repeat as World Series champions came to a screeching halt in the NLDS, as they ended up being upset by the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves seemed to be in a great spot entering the playoffs after they edged out the New York Mets for the division crown in the National League East, but they fell behind in their series early against the Phillies and were never really able to recover.
Bryce Harper had awesome reaction to Phillies’ electric crowd
The crowd at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia was absolutely electric for Game 3 of the NLDS between the Phillies and Atlanta Braves on Friday. Bryce Harper loved what he saw from the Philly faithful. The Phillies were hosting their first playoff game since 2011, and the park was completely...
J.T. Realmuto hits inside-the-park home run to extend Phillies' Game 4 lead
What could possibly be more exciting than an inside-the-park home run in a postseason clincher?. J.T. Realmuto delivered one in the fourth inning Saturday afternoon to temporarily extend the Phillies' lead to three runs in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Braves. Realmuto led off the fourth against Atlanta...
Best photos from Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 4
Marsh had a huge day for the Phillies. He hit a 3-run home run and double in the victory over the Braves. Members of the Philadelphia Phillies pose for a team photo after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. Bryce Harper celebrates on the field after defeating the Braves by ringing the bell. The Phillies celebrated in the locker room after defeating the Braves to win the NLDS. The inside the park HR by Realmuto gave the...
Marsh Madness! Phillies beat Braves 8-3 in Game 4, into NLCS
Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer and J.T. Realmuto lined an inside-the-park home run that sent the Philadelphia Phillies bolting headfirst into the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2010 with an 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 Saturday. Realmuto became the first catcher to...
Regional Roundup: October 17, 2022
The Phillies are in the MLB playoffs for the first time in eleven years and the Eagles remain undefeated this season. We’ll talk about the excitement for Philadelphia sports fans with Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski), sports columnist at The Philadelphia Inquirer and author of The Rise. Workers around the country,...
Phillies eliminate Braves, advance to first NLCS since 2010
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves, 8-3, on Saturday afternoon to advance to the National League Championship Series for the first time since the 2010 season. The Phillies won the series in four games, 3-1, and ended the Braves' hopes for a World Series repeat. Philadelphia's bats were the...
Joel Embiid Supports Phillies' Playoff Victory vs. Braves
Sixers center Joel Embiid attended Phillies vs. Braves Game 4
Phillies keep aim on 1st World Series title since 2008
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rob Thomson raised his bottle of bubbly for a toast in the clubhouse after the Phillies became the last team in baseball to clinch a playoff spot. The Phillies manager then went to take a swig out of his bottle and — doink! The cork was still inside. Two wet and wild postseason parties later, Thomson has mastered the art of uncorking his bottle while steering the Phillies toward a shot at their first World Series championship since 2008. “How many more wins?” he asked after the Phillies won their NL Division Series in four games. “We’ve got eight more Topper!” catcher J.T. Realmuto shouted, using Thomson’s nickname.
