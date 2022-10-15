Read full article on original website
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
Megan Thee Stallion Teases Her "SNL" Appearance in a Totally See-Through Catsuit
Megan Thee Stallion is kicking off her hosting stint at SNL in one of today's most ubiquitous trends. The rapper posted some behind-the-scenes images from rehearsals for her upcoming appearance on this week's "Saturday Night Live" on NBC as both host and musical guest. And the wardrobe choices are truly head-turning, as she embraces both the sheer and catsuit trends in one unforgettable outfit.
Nicki Minaj Called Out the Grammys For Recategorizing "Super Freaky Girl" as Pop
"Super Freaky Girl" will compete in pop categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards, and Nicki Minaj is not happy about it. The artist submitted the song to the rap category, but the Recording Academy said the sampling of "Super Freak" by Rick James meant it's designated as pop. In a series of social media posts on Oct. 13, Minaj criticized the committee for "moving the goal post," pointing out the fact that this decision doesn't align with the way the award show has categorized songs in the past. The Recording Academy did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment.
Billboard's #1 best karaoke song ever isn't Queen, isn't Prince, but is ...
What does it take to get you to stand at the mic and sing in front of a crowd? A great song, that's what.Billboard has released its list of the 100 best karaoke songs of all time. Here are the top 10:Shania Twain, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"Backstreet Boys, "I Want It That Way"Gloria Gaynor, "I Will Survive"Queen, "Bohemian Rhapsody"Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"Alanis Morissette, "You Oughta Know"Nicki Minaj, "Super Bass"Garth Brooks, "Friends in Low Places"Bonnie Tyler, "Total Eclipse of the Heart"Brandy & Monica, "The Boy is Mine"Click here to see the rest of the list. And, no, there are no songs by Prince on the list. Maybe his vocal pyrotechnics are too much to ask for karaoke.
SZA Says She’s Recorded 100 Songs Ahead Of New Album
SZA says she’s sitting on at least 100 songs ahead of the release of her second studio album. SZA says that she’s sitting on 100 songs as she prepares for the release of her long-awaited second studio album. The TDE singer confirmed how much unreleased music she’s got prepared while speaking with TMZ at LAX.
Outsider Premiere: Outdoorswoman and Country Singer Becca Bowen Releases Her New Single ‘Home’
“Home” is the latest single by Becca Bowen, and Outsider is debuting it today. The self-described “country Barbie” is looking forward to the new music. Check out the music video below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4urgPcSGIWQ. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Home – Becca Bowen (Official Music Video)...
Jamie Lee Curtis and Her Daughters Make a Stylish Trio at the "Halloween Ends" Premiere
The "Halloween Ends" premiere was a family affair for Jamie Lee Curtis. The actor brought along her two daughters, 35-year-old Annie Guest and 26-year-old Ruby Guest, to celebrate the slasher film's debut at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 11. The trio held hands and shared a few sweet interactions while posing together on the red carpet alongside other stars from the horror flick, including Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards, and Rohan Campbell.
Shania Twain Rocks Iconic Leopard Print Thigh-High Boots in New Post
Shania Twain knows how to show off some leopard print, thigh-high boots without having the… The post Shania Twain Rocks Iconic Leopard Print Thigh-High Boots in New Post appeared first on Outsider.
Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera
Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
Ciara Executes the '90s Pamela Anderson Updo With Perfection
Ciara has been taking beauty inspiration from the '90s as of late. On Oct. 12, the singer attended the Country Music Television Artists of the Year show wearing a bleached-blond messy updo that channeled none other than Pamela Anderson. The hairstyle in question, which was created by celebrity hairstylist Jared...
Wedding Cake Toppers With Bride's Underwear on Show Split Opinions Online
A guest at the wedding filmed the front of the figures before moving the camera to the back of the cake, showing a far different view.
Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out After Break-In at Her Home: "Material Things Can Be Replaced"
Megan Thee Stallion wants her fans to know she's safe after two men broke into her Los Angeles home on Thursday, Oct. 13. Thankfully, the 27-year-old wasn't home at the time since she's currently in New York City preparing for Saturday's episode of "Saturday Night Live," where she's pulling double duty as the host and musical guest. On Friday, she tweeted to let her followers know she was OK after the scary incident.
Death Cab for Cutie possesses aging emo hearts at ACL Fest
Twenty-five years into a massively influential career, lonely hearts collective Death Cab for Cutie proved on Saturday that indie, emo, what have you — this is a rock band that endures in our hearts, “Mr. Brightside”-style. Frontman Ben Gibbard was loose and seemed happy before a Honda...
Meghan Trainor's New Music Video Will Be Available Exclusively in 'Candy Crush Saga'
No matter how much you've tried to resist, everyone's gone through a Candy Crush phase — even Meghan Trainor!. The pop star is gearing up to release her fourth studio album "Takin' It Back" on Oct. 21, but before that she has a new music video on the way. “Made You Look" will be the first single from her new album to get a music video, and for 24 hours before the album's release, Candy Crush Saga players will get the exclusive opportunity to watch it in the game.
Singer GAYLE Had 'No Idea' Her Hit Song 'Abcdefu' Would Go Viral: 'I Feel Very Grateful'
When singer GAYLE released her song "abcdefu" in 2021, she was floored at the response. "I had absolutely no idea ... It’s a song that I wrote when I was 16 with my best friend. She was 19 and we had no idea what to expect when it came to us putting this song out. But I'm so happy and grateful for everything that's happened, and it has given me such an incredible opportunity and a crazy year. I just feel very grateful for my first song on Atlantic to have been 'abc' and for the people I wrote it...
A star is born at ACL Fest: Jake Wesley Rogers has the passion, the fashion and the songs
If you've heard of Jake Wesley Rogers, there's a good chance you've seen him compared to Elton John. Just search "Jake Wesley Rogers E" and Google will fill in the rest. It's easy enough to see why with the two piano players' similar aesthetics. Elton even did an interview with Rogers last year, so they appear to be mutual fans of each other.
Meghan Trainor 'Feels Like A True Icon' Debuting New Music On 'Candy Crush'
Trainor talked with iHeartRadio about the music video for her new single "Made You Look" debuting exclusively in the 'Candy Crush Saga' app.
Pop Star Tove Lo Opens Up About Her Eating Disorder in New "Grapefruit" Music Video
Swedish pop star Tove Lo is opening up about her struggles with an eating disorder in her newest released song "Grapefruit." The single, which was released Oct. 12, debuted with an accompanying music video that showed Lo in a variety of different settings. She starts in a dark kitchen lit only by the light of an empty fridge, then moves into a padded room, and later is in an empty bedroom.
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
