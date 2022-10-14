Read full article on original website
Related
medwirenews.com
Support for JAK inhibitors as ‘drug of choice’ for patients with PsA and significant joint disease
MedwireNews: Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors show promise for the treatment of moderate-to-severe psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PsA), finds a systematic review and meta-analysis of more than 6000 patients. A total of 15 “high quality” randomized controlled phase 2 and 3 clinical trials involving patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis or PsA...
medwirenews.com
De-escalated chemoradiotherapy may be feasible strategy for stage II seminoma
MedwireNews: De-escalating chemoradiotherapy may be a feasible strategy for some patients with stage IIA or IIB classic seminoma, suggest the SAKK 01/10 trial investigators. “Despite the fact that the primary endpoint was not met, we observed favourable 3-year progression-free survival [PFS] with single-dose carboplatin area under the curve 7 and involved-node radiotherapy, with minimal toxic effects,” write Alexandros Papachristofilou, from University Hospital Basel in Switzerland, and co-authors.
medwirenews.com
Cost drives one in six US adults to ration insulin
MedwireNews: Findings from a nationally representative US survey show that a substantial minority of people with diabetes ration their use of insulin because of issues with affordability. As reported in the Annals of Internal Medicine, Adam Gaffney (Cambridge Health Alliance, Massachusetts, USA) and colleagues looked at the responses of 982...
Comments / 0