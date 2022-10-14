Read full article on original website
Cooler, wetter in Oregon over next 7 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record-setting weekend of heat and strong east wind across the region, we will cool things down from the coast to the Cascades on Monday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and the hot/dry east wind has abated. This is good news for firefighters battling the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County.
Portland weather Sunday brings poor air, high of 82 — and rain when?
It is not August, but it continues to feel like it in Portland. Sunday’s temperatures in the Portland area may reach a high of 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. You may want to rethink some of your outdoor activities, however.
October record: Portland never warmer this late in year
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While Saturday set new high temperature records in various locales around Oregon, there is one record truly noteworthy: Portland has never been this warm this late in the year. Records stretch as far back as 1940 at the Portland airport. Records were set all across...
Crews battling 80-acre wildfire near Fishhawk Lake in Clatsop State Forest
An estimated 80-acre fire has sprung up in Clatsop State Forest, the Oregon Department of Forestry said.
Hundreds ‘Light the Night’ in Portland’s South Waterfront
Once again hundreds of cancer survivors, their friends and family gathered along Portland's South Waterfront to Light the Night.
Washington Wildfire Smoke Posing Health Risk to Residents in Vancouver
Washington state has been dealing with wildfires. The smoke from the fires has drifted over to Vancouver, causing health risks for residents. Wildfires have been ravaging through the Northwest, and it’s creating problems for residents. According to an update on Friday by Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are currently nine active wildfires in Washington. The air quality has suffered due to the smoke, and now, it’s gone over the Canadian border.
Nakia Creek Fire near Vancouver breaks containment, evacuations ordered
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. - The Nakia Creek Fire burning east of Vancouver has broken containment lines, and residents living within 3.5 miles are being told to evacuate their homes immediately. Fed by gusty winds and low humidity, the growth of the fire prompted authorities to order evacuations as the blaze...
Air quality advisory in effect for much of western Oregon, southwest Washington
An air quality advisory was issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection on Friday for Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Douglas, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties, citing the smoke produced from the Cedar Creek fire as well as fires in southwest Washington.
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s what it means for Oregon
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
15 Best Things to Do in Milwaukie, OR
Milwaukie is a city and a suburb of Portland, Oregon, primarily located in Clackamas County, with a small fraction extending to Multnomah County. This former mill town, founded in 1847 along the Willamette River, once competed with Portland’s shipping industry during the 19th century. Milwaukie is the birthplace of...
Nakia Creek fire: Officials warn 1,000 homes to evacuate SW Washington
Clark County officials are warning people near the growing Nakia Creek wildfire northeast of Camas to evacuate or prepare to leave their homes, and schools in Washougal will close Monday to allow families to move to safety. About 1,000 homes are under evacuation, including Level 3 (go now) orders Sunday....
Clatsop County Issues an Air Quality Alert
A wildfire is active northwest of Fishhawk Lake and Astoria and the towns of Jewell, Knappa and Westport now have an air quality index of 120 or higher, according to AirNow.gov. This air quality index is unhealthy for some sensitive groups of people. AirNow.gov is a partnership of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), National Park Service, NASA, Centers for Disease Control, and tribal, state, and local air quality agencies. ...
Vancouver home providing Halloween thrills for 37 years
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - It’s that time of year where everyone is looking for a fright and one spot in Vancouver is going above and beyond. It is decked from sidewalk to roof in all kinds of scary things and encourages those who are daring enough to brave the doorstep to come on by.
Nakia Creek Fire expands to Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations
The Nakia Creek Fire near Camas, WA hasn't grown in recent days, but due to dangerous fire conditions evacuation levels around the blaze are increasing.
Photos: Nakia Creek Fire evacuations, October 16, 2022
About 1000 homes were ordered to evacuate Sunday as the Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain grew substantially from strong winds.
‘No place to go’: woman, 97, and daughters face eviction from NE Portland home
The letter startled Mary Louise Austin when it appeared on her front door in July, and her surprise turned to panic as she rushed back to the entrance to see who had left the notice. Austin, 63, frantically looked down Rodney Avenue in Northeast Portland, but the messenger was already...
HISTORY NOTES: The story of Block 1, Lot 1
June Reynolds says Sherwood's land deeds have quite a story to tell, and of course, she's happy to fill in any gaps."Know all Men by these presents that James C. Smock and his wife of (Sherwood) and the County of Washington in consideration of 80 dollars to us paid by W. F. Young, Lot 1 Block 1 in the town of Smockville." — as recorded in Hillsboro Record, May 31, 1893 Thus, the first block of our Old Town was bought and sold. As you can see, I have been going down the rabbit hole of land deeds again....
Neighbors, business owners pack Vancouver City Hall to speak on proposed 3rd Safe Stay Community
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - City Hall was a packed house Saturday morning, filled with Vancouver community members eager to comment on the latest proposed Safe Stay site. There are two Safe Stay Communities in Vancouver already, one at Northeast 51st Circle and another on East Fourth Plain Boulevard. The third...
WATCH: Tree in flames along I5, under Morrison Bridge
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - FOX 12 camera crew captured dramatic footage of a tree engulfed in flames Friday evening along Interstate 5, under the Morrison Street Bridge. Portland Fire & Rescue said the blaze started as a garbage fire and spread to the surrounding brush and a few trees. Firefighters...
