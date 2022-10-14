ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Channel 6000

Cooler, wetter in Oregon over next 7 days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record-setting weekend of heat and strong east wind across the region, we will cool things down from the coast to the Cascades on Monday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and the hot/dry east wind has abated. This is good news for firefighters battling the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

October record: Portland never warmer this late in year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While Saturday set new high temperature records in various locales around Oregon, there is one record truly noteworthy: Portland has never been this warm this late in the year. Records stretch as far back as 1940 at the Portland airport. Records were set all across...
PORTLAND, OR
Outsider.com

Washington Wildfire Smoke Posing Health Risk to Residents in Vancouver

Washington state has been dealing with wildfires. The smoke from the fires has drifted over to Vancouver, causing health risks for residents. Wildfires have been ravaging through the Northwest, and it’s creating problems for residents. According to an update on Friday by Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are currently nine active wildfires in Washington. The air quality has suffered due to the smoke, and now, it’s gone over the Canadian border.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Nakia Creek Fire near Vancouver breaks containment, evacuations ordered

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. - The Nakia Creek Fire burning east of Vancouver has broken containment lines, and residents living within 3.5 miles are being told to evacuate their homes immediately. Fed by gusty winds and low humidity, the growth of the fire prompted authorities to order evacuations as the blaze...
VANCOUVER, WA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Milwaukie, OR

Milwaukie is a city and a suburb of Portland, Oregon, primarily located in Clackamas County, with a small fraction extending to Multnomah County. This former mill town, founded in 1847 along the Willamette River, once competed with Portland’s shipping industry during the 19th century. Milwaukie is the birthplace of...
MILWAUKIE, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Clatsop County Issues an Air Quality Alert

A wildfire is active northwest of Fishhawk Lake and Astoria and the towns of Jewell, Knappa and Westport now have an air quality index of 120 or higher, according to AirNow.gov. This air quality index is unhealthy for some sensitive groups of people. AirNow.gov is a partnership of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), National Park Service, NASA, Centers for Disease Control, and tribal, state, and local air quality agencies. ...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver home providing Halloween thrills for 37 years

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - It’s that time of year where everyone is looking for a fright and one spot in Vancouver is going above and beyond. It is decked from sidewalk to roof in all kinds of scary things and encourages those who are daring enough to brave the doorstep to come on by.
VANCOUVER, WA
Sherwood Gazette

HISTORY NOTES: The story of Block 1, Lot 1

June Reynolds says Sherwood's land deeds have quite a story to tell, and of course, she's happy to fill in any gaps."Know all Men by these presents that James C. Smock and his wife of (Sherwood) and the County of Washington in consideration of 80 dollars to us paid by W. F. Young, Lot 1 Block 1 in the town of Smockville." — as recorded in Hillsboro Record, May 31, 1893 Thus, the first block of our Old Town was bought and sold. As you can see, I have been going down the rabbit hole of land deeds again....
SHERWOOD, OR
kptv.com

WATCH: Tree in flames along I5, under Morrison Bridge

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - FOX 12 camera crew captured dramatic footage of a tree engulfed in flames Friday evening along Interstate 5, under the Morrison Street Bridge. Portland Fire & Rescue said the blaze started as a garbage fire and spread to the surrounding brush and a few trees. Firefighters...
PORTLAND, OR

