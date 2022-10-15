ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California's Prop 30: Taxing millionaires for electric vehicle programs

CALIFORNIA, USA — Proposition 30 is designed to help pay for California's transition away from gasoline-powered cars and to reduce wildfire danger. Passage would result in a new tax on incomes over $2 million. The tax would expire in 20 years or sooner if the state hits its target trying to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
California's Prop 27: Allow online sports betting

CALIFORNIA, USA — Both Proposition 26 and Proposition 27 would expand legal gambling in California. For this story, we'll be focusing on Prop 27, but you can read more on Prop 26 HERE. To be clear, this isn't an "either or" situation. People can vote however they want on...
California's Attorney General race: Bonta vs Hochman

CALIFORNIA, USA — There has been a lot of changes at the California Department of Justice. In 2016, Attorney General Kamala Harris became a U.S. senator and U.S. Rep. Xavier Becerra was appointed to the job. Four years later, Becerra was selected for a cabinet job in the Biden administration, allowing Gov. Gavin Newsom to tap then-Democratic Assemblymember Rob Bonta.
Apple workers vote to unionize in Oklahoma in 2nd labor win

OKLAHOMA, USA — Workers at an Apple store in Oklahoma City voted to unionize, marking the second unionized Apple store in the U.S. in a matter of months, according to the federal labor board. The vote on Friday signaled another win for the labor movement, which has been gaining...
California's Prop 29: New rules for dialysis clinics

CALIFORNIA, USA — California's Proposition 29 is the third election in a row where people will be casting a vote regarding dialysis clinics. The proposition requires a doctor or nurse to be available at each dialysis clinic at least through telehealth. It would also require clinics to disclose ownership information and report infection rates.
What's at the top of California's highest road? | Bartell's Backroads

MONO COUNTY, Calif. — You'll find the summit of White Mountain Peak at 14,252 feet. It's the end of California’s highest drivable road. From the rocky parking lot, you are exactly 253 feet below the top of Mount Whitney, the tallest mountain in California and the lower 48 states. On a clear day you can see Death Valley to the south and Yosemite National Park to the north, but getting to the end of California’s highest road is no easy task.
California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
