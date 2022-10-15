ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

abc10.com

California's Prop 26: Legalize sports betting at tribal casinos

CALIFORNIA, USA — Both Proposition 26 and Proposition 27 would expand legal gambling in California. For this story, we'll be focusing on Prop 26, but Prop 27 will have its own breakdown HERE. To be clear, this isn't an "either or" situation. People can vote however they want on...
California's Attorney General race: Bonta vs Hochman

CALIFORNIA, USA — There has been a lot of changes at the California Department of Justice. In 2016, Attorney General Kamala Harris became a U.S. senator and U.S. Rep. Xavier Becerra was appointed to the job. Four years later, Becerra was selected for a cabinet job in the Biden administration, allowing Gov. Gavin Newsom to tap then-Democratic Assemblymember Rob Bonta.
California's Prop 31: Uphold ban on flavored tobacco products

CALIFORNIA, USA — Proposition 31 is a referendum, or a vote on a bill California lawmakers already passed to ban flavored tobacco. If the proposition passes, tobacco flavor would be the only flavor legal to sell in California. There would be a $250 penalty per violation of the ban, however there are exceptions for hookah lounges, loose leaf tobacco and "premium" cigars.
What's at the top of California's highest road? | Bartell's Backroads

MONO COUNTY, Calif. — You'll find the summit of White Mountain Peak at 14,252 feet. It's the end of California’s highest drivable road. From the rocky parking lot, you are exactly 253 feet below the top of Mount Whitney, the tallest mountain in California and the lower 48 states. On a clear day you can see Death Valley to the south and Yosemite National Park to the north, but getting to the end of California’s highest road is no easy task.
California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
