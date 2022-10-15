Read full article on original website
abc10.com
California's Prop 26: Legalize sports betting at tribal casinos
CALIFORNIA, USA — Both Proposition 26 and Proposition 27 would expand legal gambling in California. For this story, we'll be focusing on Prop 26, but Prop 27 will have its own breakdown HERE. To be clear, this isn't an "either or" situation. People can vote however they want on...
abc10.com
Angelique Ashby vs Dave Jones | California's 8th District State Senate race, explained
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrats Dave Jones and Angelique Ashby were the clear front-runners in the primary for this open seat, but it still became a high-stakes race — and eye-poppingly expensive with heavy spending by interest groups. Now it’s time for the second and final showdown. Jones...
abc10.com
California's Attorney General race: Bonta vs Hochman
CALIFORNIA, USA — There has been a lot of changes at the California Department of Justice. In 2016, Attorney General Kamala Harris became a U.S. senator and U.S. Rep. Xavier Becerra was appointed to the job. Four years later, Becerra was selected for a cabinet job in the Biden administration, allowing Gov. Gavin Newsom to tap then-Democratic Assemblymember Rob Bonta.
abc10.com
Prop 26 & 27: Legalizing sports betting
Both Proposition 26 and Proposition 27 would expand legal gambling in California. However, there could be court battles if both end up passing.
abc10.com
California's Prop 31: Uphold ban on flavored tobacco products
CALIFORNIA, USA — Proposition 31 is a referendum, or a vote on a bill California lawmakers already passed to ban flavored tobacco. If the proposition passes, tobacco flavor would be the only flavor legal to sell in California. There would be a $250 penalty per violation of the ban, however there are exceptions for hookah lounges, loose leaf tobacco and "premium" cigars.
abc10.com
What's at the top of California's highest road? | Bartell's Backroads
MONO COUNTY, Calif. — You'll find the summit of White Mountain Peak at 14,252 feet. It's the end of California’s highest drivable road. From the rocky parking lot, you are exactly 253 feet below the top of Mount Whitney, the tallest mountain in California and the lower 48 states. On a clear day you can see Death Valley to the south and Yosemite National Park to the north, but getting to the end of California’s highest road is no easy task.
abc10.com
California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
abc10.com
'People continue to be extremely frustrated'| California's homeless crisis continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People across the state are frustrated by the homeless crisis on the streets. Local and state politicians know it, and feel the pressure. Solutions are in the works, like Care Court which was just signed into law, but it could be years before people start to really see progress.
