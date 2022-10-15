Read full article on original website
Kit Carl Strasser and Kenneth Allyn Strasser – Graveside Services to be Held November 5, 2022
Kit Carl Strasser passed away at the age of 68 in Boise Idaho on September 5, 2022. Kit was a graduate of Bishop Union High School, enjoyed horses and the Rodeo. Kit moved to Boise, Idaho later in life, where he had numerous friends and enjoyed a long career in the maintenance industry.
Bishop Bronco Volleyball Results Week of October 10th
The Bishop Bronco Volleyball team traveled to Desert on Tuesday 10/11 and swept the Scorpions in 3.The bronco hitters put on a clinic with their well placed attacks-Eva Weaver hit .667% with 4 kills, Delaney Kalk hit .556% with 5 kills and Cora Van Nest hit .455% with 6 kills. Larissa Simpson enjoyed the rare opportunity to be a hitter and collected 2 kills as well. All of these attacks were beautifully set up through the serve receiving of libero Jaden Davis, and the sets of Zoe Dailey and Megan Westervelt. Desert was unable to handle the powerful serving of the broncos. Morgan Dondero served for 18 aces, Eva Weaver also had 18 aces and Delaney Kalk racked up her season high of 15 aces.
