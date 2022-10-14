Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Thomas Fidone out for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
NSP finds over 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska state troopers recovered 103 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop Thursday evening. A trooper initiated the stop on 48-year-old Victoria Chin of Brooklyn, New York, after observing her speeding on Interstate 80 near Sunol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the trooper...
Fire forces the evacuation of Lincoln apartments in near-freezing temps
UPDATE, 7:45 a.m. — Lincoln Fire & Rescue says Monday’s blaze caused an estimated $350,000 worth of damage. That includes $250,000 to the structure and $100,000 to contents. We’re told the fire spread to the attic of two 2-story units before it was contained. Officials credit quick...
Nebraska troopers ticket 116 for speeding in construction zones during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers made sure drivers were following the rules of the road near construction zones in a recent enforcement campaign. The Nebraska State Patrol’s campaign began on June 1 and ended on Sept. 30. During that time, extra troopers were on patrol in and...
Journey coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legendary rock band Journey is coming to Lincoln next year. The band will perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 25 as part of its “Freedom Tour” and will feature special guest Toto. Journey, diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, will...
Lime promotes safety and fuel efficacy in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — From Pinnacle Bank Arena to the Haymarket, the center of Lincoln has always seen some form of expansion. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities partnered with the e-scooter company Lime, to promote better safety and transportation by providing residents with a new travel option. After a testing...
Two teens arrested after shooting at vehicle, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two teens were taken into custody Thursday afternoon after damaging a vehicle with gunfire at a south Lincoln apartment, police say. On Wednesday, a car’s windshield was destroyed by bullets at the apartment complex, which is near 13th and Arapahoe Streets. Officers found six...
Lincoln Southeast Knights vanquish the Omaha Bryan Bears
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Southeast Knights were dominant Friday against the Omaha Bryan Bears at Union Bank Stadium. The Knights hunted down the Bears’ offense, only allowing 14 points in four quarters. Southeast took home the W 55-14. The Knights improve to 4-4 before they take on...
Peaceful demonstration in Lincoln for Hazara Genocide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Dozens gathered outside the State Capitol building Sunday afternoon for a peaceful demonstration about the Hazara Genocide in Afghanistan. It was organized by the Hazara Community in Nebraska after another attack was aimed at a Hazara school. On Sep. 30, a girls’ high school was...
Over-the-counter hearing aids now available for millions of Americans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, millions of Americans will be able to buy hearing aids over the counter, without a prescription. Prior to the new FDA rules taking effect, hearing aids cost on average between $4,000-5,000. They also required a trip to a licensed audiologist. Now, consumers who...
Want to give electric scooters a whirl? Lincoln holding free event on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — After bringing electric scooters to Lincoln for good, the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department is hosting a scooter safety event this Saturday. The ScooterLNK Safety Education Event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday on 17th Street between Q and R Streets. Participants...
How to volunteer with Food Bank of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Food Bank of Lincoln says volunteers play an important role in their operations. Around 5,100 individuals completed more than 24,700 hours of volunteer service at the Food Bank in 2021. As we get closer to the holidays, volunteers are needed to help process incoming food donations,...
Food Bank of Lincoln looks for volunteers ahead of holidays
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Food Bank of Lincoln is looking for volunteers to help during the busy holiday season. Food donations can be dropped off at the food bank’s new location at 1221 Kingbird Rd. or any Edward Jones office. Those wanting to volunteer can visit the...
Bennet teen raises money for local children’s hospitals through haunted trail
BENNET, Neb. (KLKN) — One 16-year-old Bennet resident has spent almost a decade gathering donations of art supplies for children in local hospitals. But in recent years, Cameron Steinblock changed his method to one that utilizes the Halloween season. “This is something we started, I started about three years...
Wilber-Clatonia falls to Milford in a nailbiter
WILBER, Neb. (KLKN) – The Wolverines were looking to keep their win streak alive against one-win Milford at home, but they couldn’t squeak out a victory. They lost 27-26 in a heartbreaker. It was a back-and-forth battle, with the Wolverines striking first. Quarterback Cole Rosentreader scrambled to the...
Record-breaking cold possible on Monday night
Monday started off on a very chilly note, with morning lows several degrees below freezing across the area. The afternoon will feature a chill to the air as well, with high temperatures in the upper-40s to low-50s. There may be a few passing clouds, but the sky will be dominated...
Lincoln East Spartans march all over Lincoln North Star Navigators
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln North Star Navigators struggled to find their way Friday against the Lincoln East Spartans at Seacrest Field. The Spartans took down the Navigators 38-0 thanks to a strong offensive showing from star wide receiver Malachi Coleman. Prior to the game North Star had...
Fossil Day teaches kids hands-on skills
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Morrill Hall invited young scientists from all around the Lincoln area to participate in Fossil Day on Saturday. Children got the chance to interact with in-house paleontologists to learn about the animals that once roamed the Nebraska area. Public relations and membership manager, Caroline Clements,...
Nebraska falls to Purdue on the road
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) —The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost 43-37 on the road against Purdue Saturday. Nebraska’s defense secured an interception in the endzone on Purdue’s first drive. Freshman DB Malcom Hartzog collected the pick. Purdue got the scoring going early thanks to a passing touchdown by QB Aidan...
Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign held march outside Capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign raised awareness on Oct. 15 for upcoming policies in the Nebraska Legislature. The campaign is led by a national organization who held marches across the country on Saturday. The tri-chair for the Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign, Angela Montalvo, spoke...
