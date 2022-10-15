Read full article on original website
Motorcylist killed in crash near Memphis airport, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was killed near the Memphis airport late Saturday night. On Oct. 15 at approximately 11:30 PM, Memphis Police responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Cargo Road. When officers arrived, they found the biker. The biker was pronounced dead...
Overnight Frayser shooting leaves 1 seriously injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday after a shooting in a Frayser neighborhood that Memphis Police said was an act of domestic violence. MPD said officers responded to the 3800 block of Helmwood Street around 2 a.m. Monday after shots were heard...
‘He was Jayden’: Family mourns Memphis teen fatally struck by train
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family is in mourning after a teenager was hit and killed by a train. A family has come together in search of strength following the death of Jayden Benton, who died early Friday morning near Haynes and Southern Avenue after being hit by a train. “It’s like a bad dream […]
Dead man’s Corvette stolen from Berclair house
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a dead man’s vintage Corvette was stolen and towed away using a stolen truck. Christopher Atkins, 34, is charged with two counts of theft of property and one count of aggravated burglary. Police say back on October 5, a resident on Owen Road in Berclair saw someone at his deceased […]
Person hurt in Germantown Parkway car crash, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was hurt following a midday Sunday crash. MPD responded to a one-car crash on North Germantown Parkway, near I-40. When officers arrived, they found a person hurt, police said. Police also said that the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Traffic...
Person dead in East Memphis, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was injured in East Memphis, then died at the hospital. On Oct. 15 at approximately 4:30 PM, Memphis Police went to St Francis Hospital, after a person was taken by ambulance on Park Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
Two suspects identified, one in custody, one on-the-run in deadly Oxford incident
OXFORD, Miss. — Oxford police have identified two suspects in a deadly incident that occurred Sunday morning. Police say that Seth Garron Rokitka, 24, and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville, TN, are suspects. Police say Holland was apprehended in Shelby County, TN Sunday evening and is charged with Accessory After the Fact and will face extradition back to Oxford.
Local Dixie Queen worker admits firing shot while at work, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman admitted to police that she fired a shot while she was working at a local Dixie Queen. Erica Ousley, 31, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after she fired a shot into the air during work hours. On Oct. 9, a woman reported...
Man allegedly tries to back over baby with car during fight with wife
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man is accused of trying to back over a baby in a car after assaulting his wife during a fight Friday. Ferlandos Wirt is charged with domestic assault, as well as evading arrest, assaulting a first responder and drug possession after officers responded Friday evening to a domestic assault call […]
1 person injured from shooting in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to a shooting on Airways Boulevard. SPD said the shooting took place at Red Hook restaurant around 10:53 p.m. One person was shot and left the scene before officers arrived, said police. According to police, the victim was found in Horn Lake...
Police arrest suspect in death of an Ole Miss student; search continues for second suspect
One of two suspects in the death of an Ole Miss student has been arrested. Oxford Police issued at statement at 8:45 p.m. saying that two suspects have been identified in the fatal incident early Sunday that also left a University of Mississippi co-ed hospitalized with critical injuries. “We have...
MPD finds body in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near 11 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived on the scene of the 4000 block of Lehi Drive and found an unresponsive person. They were later pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. They […]
1 killed, 1 injured in fatal crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a fatal crash Friday afternoon. A woman was pronounced dead on the scene, said police. According to MPD, the crash took place on Airways Boulevard near Democrat Road. One male was transported to the hospital non-critical. Police are investigating the scene.
MPD: 2 killed, 2 juveniles injured in car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a two-car fatal crash Friday evening. According to police, one person was found dead on the scene. A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injuries. The two juveniles that were transported to...
Circumstances of officers involvement in Southaven restaurant shooting unclear
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A police officer at a restaurant in Southaven, Miss. was involved in an early morning shooting that sent someone to a Memphis hospital in critical condition, according to state and city investigators. Details of what happened and why are still rapidly developing. At about 12:30 AM...
Shelby County tracking to have more roadway fatalities than last year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Last year the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security recorded 198 roadway fatalities in Shelby County. The current total of roadway fatalities for 2022 sits at 189 fatalities, with six of those fatalities happening in October, according to TDSHS. “I drive my children to school...
Wreck on I-55 causing delays for drivers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday after an accident on Interstate 55 brought traffic down to one lane. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Third Street at 12 p.m. Police say the driver is in non-critical condition.
