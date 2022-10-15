ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

Overnight Frayser shooting leaves 1 seriously injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday after a shooting in a Frayser neighborhood that Memphis Police said was an act of domestic violence. MPD said officers responded to the 3800 block of Helmwood Street around 2 a.m. Monday after shots were heard...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Motorcycle wreck on Winchester kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a crash Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. off Winchester Road and Cargo Road. Police found a single motorcycle accident. They said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD said this is now an active investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Dead man’s Corvette stolen from Berclair house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a dead man’s vintage Corvette was stolen and towed away using a stolen truck. Christopher Atkins, 34, is charged with two counts of theft of property and one count of aggravated burglary. Police say back on October 5, a resident on Owen Road in Berclair saw someone at his deceased […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WAPT

Two suspects identified, one in custody, one on-the-run in deadly Oxford incident

OXFORD, Miss. — Oxford police have identified two suspects in a deadly incident that occurred Sunday morning. Police say that Seth Garron Rokitka, 24, and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville, TN, are suspects. Police say Holland was apprehended in Shelby County, TN Sunday evening and is charged with Accessory After the Fact and will face extradition back to Oxford.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Man allegedly tries to back over baby with car during fight with wife

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man is accused of trying to back over a baby in a car after assaulting his wife during a fight Friday. Ferlandos Wirt is charged with domestic assault, as well as evading arrest, assaulting a first responder and drug possession after officers responded Friday evening to a domestic assault call […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 person injured from shooting in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to a shooting on Airways Boulevard. SPD said the shooting took place at Red Hook restaurant around 10:53 p.m. One person was shot and left the scene before officers arrived, said police. According to police, the victim was found in Horn Lake...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

MPD finds body in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near 11 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived on the scene of the 4000 block of Lehi Drive and found an unresponsive person. They were later pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 killed, 1 injured in fatal crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a fatal crash Friday afternoon. A woman was pronounced dead on the scene, said police. According to MPD, the crash took place on Airways Boulevard near Democrat Road. One male was transported to the hospital non-critical. Police are investigating the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Crash leaves woman dead near Airways and I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a crash that left one woman dead. Officers responded to the scene of a fatal crash at Airways near Democrat sometime around 6 p.m. According to police, two cars were involved. One man was taken to Regional One in...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 2 killed, 2 juveniles injured in car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a two-car fatal crash Friday evening. According to police, one person was found dead on the scene. A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injuries. The two juveniles that were transported to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wreck on I-55 causing delays for drivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday after an accident on Interstate 55 brought traffic down to one lane. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Third Street at 12 p.m. Police say the driver is in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy