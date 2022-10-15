Read full article on original website
WALB 10
First Alert Forecast - Cold front arrives Monday to drop temperatures
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s time to say goodbye to our high-pressure system and get ready for a cold front that is approaching from the northwest. The effects from this front will not arrive until Monday, so for the rest of Sunday, winds will become light and lows will be mild in the low 60s. However, calm winds and increased dew points tonight will help lead to some fog in the early morning hours.
southgatv.com
Today’s Weather Authority Forecast: October 14, 2022
A cool start on Saturday. Milder start on Sunday. Warmer afternoons. Absolutely wonderful for Albany State’s homecoming festivities. Slight chance of a rain shower on Monday. Much colder air follows. Highs in the mid-upper 60’s. Lows in the mid-upper 30’s. TROPICS:. For updates on the tropics from...
WALB 10
Mark’s Melon Patch continues decades long tradition
SASSER, Ga. (WALB) - Mark’s Melon Patch’s fall activities are now 41 years and going. Mark Daniels is the owner of Mark’s Melon patch off of HWY 82 in Terrell County and said at Mark’s Melon Patch, it’s all about fall family fun. This weekend...
WALB 10
Three Minutes with Morgan: Josiah Davis
NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - This week’s player of the week is Josiah Davis of the Berrien Rebels. In the Rebel’s victory over Sumter, Davis totaled 222 yards. This included a 74-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, making that his sixth special teams touchdown in the last three weeks. In this video you can find out how Josiah does it all, his go-to fast food order and much more!
WALB 10
58th annual Georgia Peanut Festival brings $60k-$80k in economic impact
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The 58th annual Georgia Peanut Festival brought crowds to Sylvester. The Peanut Festival is a two-day event with live music, a parade, vendors and carnival games for kids. Wendy Kennedy, the Chairperson of the Georgia Peanut Festival, has been a part of this event for more...
southgatv.com
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 9
ALBANY, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring five games that were covered on 10/14. Stay tuned for next week’s coverage on South Georgia Television News!
WCTV
TAMA Intertribal Pow Wow preview
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The TAMA Intertribal Pow Wow is taking place October 21st- 23rd. The Festival of Native American Culture will feature native crafts, food, dancers and story telling. Everyone is welcome. Tickets are $5 a vehicle. The event is presented by The Lower Muskogee Creek Tribe and will be...
WALB 10
ASU homecoming parade back To Pre-Pandemic Size
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany State University (ASU) homecoming parade was back in downtown Albany Saturday with a huge crowd to watch. More than 100 floats were a part of this year’s parade. People at the parade said the past few years, it hasn’t been the same because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WALB 10
'Selfie museum' opens in Tifton
There will be a number of changes to the Liberty Expressway. Social Security benefits set to increase by 8.7% in 2023; South Georgians react. Many seniors WALB spoke with on Thursday say that programs like the YMCA allow them to afford services such as physical therapy when they’re not able to be covered by insurance.
WALB 10
Albany civil rights leader Charles Sherrod laid to rest
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Anyone can argue, that Rev. Charles Sherrod is the most important person in Albany’s history. He was a driving force in the Albany movement in the early 60′s and he kept fighting long after others, even Martin Luther King Jr. moved on. His funeral Saturday was considered a celebration of a legacy that will never be forgotten.
Albany Herald
Gun Shots End Dougherty-Monroe Football Game
ALBANY — Gunfire erupted Friday night just outside Hugh Mills Stadium as the Dougherty Trojans and the Monroe Golden Tornadoes were nearing the end of their annual football game. With 1:34 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game, approximately 10 to 12 gunshots were heard coming from just...
WALB 10
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system. Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue seeks to educate residents during Fire Prevention Week. Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue seeks to educate residents during Fire Prevention Week. Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system. Updated: 6 hours ago. Residents respond to approval...
WALB 10
1 killed in Friday Albany shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead after a shooting that happened Friday, according to Albany Police Department. On Oct. 14, officers responded to the intersection of West 2nd Avenue and Eugemar Drive in reference to a shooting. The victim, Gregory Jessie,62, suffered from a gunshot wound to his...
The Extra Point: Brooks County vs. Early County
BLAKELY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Early County Bobcats welcome the Trojans from Brooks County in a huge non-region showdown. Early County comes into the game undefeated and is playing a Trojan team that is 4-1 on the season. Last week, Early County beat Randolph-Clay 46-6. while according to MaxPreps, Brooks County’s last game was September […]
wgxa.tv
Shooting in Americus leaves one dead
AMERICUS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Late on Thursday night, Americus Police answered a call about a shooting on East Forsyth Street where they found the victim, 19-year-old Karl Styles. He was taken to Phoebe Sumter Regional Medical center where they gave him emergency treatment until he was airlifted to Phoebe Putney in Albany but, unfortunately, later died from his wounds.
WALB 10
3 injured in ‘critical’ crash in Sumter County
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are in critical condition after a car crash in Sumter County, according to Sheriff Eric Bryant. Traffic was also diverted on Friday night. The two-car collision happened around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. In total, three people were injured, two being taken by helicopter to a hospital and one having only minor wounds. Currently, the cause of the crash is unknown.
WALB 10
Behavorial health van reported stolen in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A van belonging to Aspire Behavioral Health was reported stolen, according to the Albany Police Department. The van was reported missing on Wednesday. The person that reported the van missing said that there is video surveillance that the van was stolen on Sept. 18. It was...
WALB 10
1 injured in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department. The incident happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m. Police said one person is in custody for questioning. The person shot was taken to a...
Americus Police investigating deadly shooting on E Forsyth Street
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. According to police, a 14-year-old has been identified as the suspect in the shooting. The victim has been identified by police as 19-year-old Karl Styles. Officials said officers responded to […]
WALB 10
Americus nonprofit that builds affordable housing needs your help
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A non-profit helping families in need get affordable housing is asking for support. The Americus Fuller Center For Housing hopes to have a home ready for a family by Thanksgiving. To complete the interior finishing, they will need paint, appliances, cabinetry flooring, and heating and air....
