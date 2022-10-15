ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s time to say goodbye to our high-pressure system and get ready for a cold front that is approaching from the northwest. The effects from this front will not arrive until Monday, so for the rest of Sunday, winds will become light and lows will be mild in the low 60s. However, calm winds and increased dew points tonight will help lead to some fog in the early morning hours.

ALBANY, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO