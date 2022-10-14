ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

2 people hurt in Volusia County crash, fire officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to a crash on Saturday. One vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in the crash on West International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach. One person was transported as a trauma alert and one person received basic life support, according...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler Beach Commission Wants Higher Increases in Water, Sewer, and Garbage Rates Than Proposed

The Flagler Beach City Commission Thursday evening voted to delay a series of increases to water, sewer, garbage and stormwater until Oct. 27–not because they were uncomfortable with the increases, but because they felt the increases may not be enough. So the rates to be proposed in two weeks will likely be higher than those before them on Thursday.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
WESH

Biketoberfest in full swing in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Biketoberfest is back in Daytona Beach this weekend just two weeks after Hurricane Ian blew through. This year, the annual event feels even more special. "I've worked my whole 26 years running power lines, doing line work. I needed a break,” Kenny Winstead from southwest...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wogx.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Cold front to bring cooler temps to Central Florida this week

Tonight's low: 67 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 87 degrees | Rain: 40%. Main weather concerns: Another dry evening across Central Florida. Skies stay mostly clear. Low temperatures drop to the mid to upper 60s across the area. Tomorrow rain chances increase ahead of a front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. The main concerns will be heavy rainfall, wind gusts up to 60 MPH, and lightning.
ORLANDO, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

10 of the Best New Smyrna Beach Restaurants for Families with Kids

With only a one-hour drive from Orlando and about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Gainesville, this beach is a perfect spot for a family vacation. It is a notable hotspot for surfers, families, history, sharks, and other marine life. New Smyrna Beach (NSB) is a beautiful, white sand coastline in Volusia County, Florida, just south of Daytona Beach.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy