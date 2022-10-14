Read full article on original website
Volusia County beach officials urge caution amid major damage, debris from Ian
People visiting Volusia County’s beaches are seeing major damage left behind by Tropical Storm Ian. Beach Safety tells FOX 35 News there are several collapsed seawalls, damaged walkovers along with piles of debris. One of the hardest hit areas was Daytona Beach Shores. "There’s a lot of things sticking...
Flagler County sees over $10M in residential damages, among 'catastrophic coastal erosion' after Ian
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis along with FEMA visited Flagler County Sunday to get a firsthand look at the damages to the beachside and to access the overall damage Hurricane Ian made to the county. Flagler County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord provided the overall damage assessment of...
Volusia County residents searching for temporary housing as shelters begin to close
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people at an emergency shelter in Daytona Beach say they are being kicked out Sunday with no place to go. Last weekend, WESH 2 met Cecelia Crandall out at the emergency shelter set up inside the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Crandall's apartment...
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
2 weeks after Hurricane Ian, floodwater still covers major Seminole County road
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Part of State Road 46 remains closed in east Seminole County where water covers the road in Geneva towards Mims two weeks after Hurricane Ian. The water is slowly receding across the county, leaving 93 roads impassable as of Friday afternoon. Down at the Riverwalk...
Massive amounts of storm debris fills Volusia County neighborhood, anxious residents await pick up
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Massive amounts of trash line one neighborhood in Volusia County following historic flooding from Tropical Storm Ian. People who live off Ellison Avenue in New Smyrna Beach are anxious to have their trash picked up. Jake and Brandy Grey LaFrance live on Lake Drive. Rain from...
2 people hurt in Volusia County crash, fire officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to a crash on Saturday. One vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in the crash on West International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach. One person was transported as a trauma alert and one person received basic life support, according...
Flooding from Hurricane Ian shuts down popular Oviedo restaurant indefinitely
OVIEDO, Fla. — For the Black Hammock in Oviedo, sitting at the water’s edge has already been its shining feature. “There’s no other bar in Oviedo that has such a great view of Lake Jesup,” said manager Christina Thompson. But now, the water has taken over...
What To Do With Flagler Beach Pier? City Caught Between Costly Repairs and Demolition
The Flagler Beach pier has had so many facelifts it could be renamed the Joan Rivers Memorial Planks. The question is: should the old and rickety and yet-again-lobotomized structure be repaired at a potential cost of $650,000 and reopened one more time, even though it’s slated for demolition in less than a year?
Officials say Central Florida Expressway Authority lost out on approximately $25M due to toll suspensions
The tolls are coming back to most Florida roads this Saturday after they were suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sept. 26 ahead of Hurricane Ian. But in the weeks since the decision was made, officials say the move has cost about $25 million in lost toll revenue just in Central Florida.
Plane crashes in Volusia County after engine failure, officials say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A plane crashed in Volusia County Thursday evening after the pilot reported an engine failure, according to Edgewater Fire Rescue Department. The plane landed in the grass next to the runway at Massey Ranch Airpark in New Smyrna Beach at about 5 p.m., officials said.
Flooded Daytona Beach apartment complex leaves resident reeling
Residents of Lakeside Village Apartment Homes in Daytona Beach reached out to FOX 35 News on October 1 after Hurricane Ian flooded their apartments. Their main complaint was a lack of communication from apartment managers.
11 pounds of cocaine worth over $150K washes up on Daytona Beach shore
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Good Samaritan walking at Daytona Beach discovered a suspicious package washed up along the shoreline. Authorities say it contained nearly 11 pounds of cocaine!. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted a photo on Saturday of the package. He says the drugs have a street...
Flagler Beach Commission Wants Higher Increases in Water, Sewer, and Garbage Rates Than Proposed
The Flagler Beach City Commission Thursday evening voted to delay a series of increases to water, sewer, garbage and stormwater until Oct. 27–not because they were uncomfortable with the increases, but because they felt the increases may not be enough. So the rates to be proposed in two weeks will likely be higher than those before them on Thursday.
Biketoberfest in full swing in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Biketoberfest is back in Daytona Beach this weekend just two weeks after Hurricane Ian blew through. This year, the annual event feels even more special. "I've worked my whole 26 years running power lines, doing line work. I needed a break,” Kenny Winstead from southwest...
Florida Man Detained And Released On LIVE TV For Street Racing
A Florida man was detained on LIVE TV for street racing and cited for reckless driving. Sgt. Maher with the Daytona Beach Police Department pulled over a truck for street racing and running a red light during “On Patrol” Live. The subject was detained for
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Selected to Lead Florida Department of Law Enforcement Transition Team
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey has been selected to lead the newly appointed Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass’ transition team. Prior to his appointment as FDLE commissioner, Glass served as director of Florida Capitol Police, overseeing all safety and security efforts in...
14 found living in 'deplorable' Central Florida home, 6 arrested on drug-related charges
DEBARY, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics warrant at a DeBary home after receiving multiple complaints and tips about the residence and found 14 people living in deplorable conditions with makeshift electrical lines powered by a generator. Of the 14, deputies arrested six of them on drug-related charges.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Cold front to bring cooler temps to Central Florida this week
Tonight's low: 67 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 87 degrees | Rain: 40%. Main weather concerns: Another dry evening across Central Florida. Skies stay mostly clear. Low temperatures drop to the mid to upper 60s across the area. Tomorrow rain chances increase ahead of a front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. The main concerns will be heavy rainfall, wind gusts up to 60 MPH, and lightning.
10 of the Best New Smyrna Beach Restaurants for Families with Kids
With only a one-hour drive from Orlando and about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Gainesville, this beach is a perfect spot for a family vacation. It is a notable hotspot for surfers, families, history, sharks, and other marine life. New Smyrna Beach (NSB) is a beautiful, white sand coastline in Volusia County, Florida, just south of Daytona Beach.
