Read full article on original website
Related
Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules
Mel Gibson will be permitted to testify in support of his masseuse and friend at the upcoming rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Lisa B. Lench made the decision that Gibson, 66, can testify as a witness for Jane Doe No. 3 in the Los Angeles trial, per the Associated Press. The woman alleges that the disgraced movie mogul, 70, committed sexual battery by restraint against her, which marks one of 11 rape and sexual assault counts against Weinstein.
Why Jen Shah's Fraud Sentencing is Postponed—'RHOSLC' Star's Case Update
Bravo star Jen Shah was arrested in Utah while filming "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" in March 2021 and was due to be sentenced in November.
Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel's parole blocked by California governor
California's governor blocked the parole of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel on Friday, more than five decades after she scrawled "Helter Skelter" on a wall using the blood of one of their victims. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Krenwinkel, now 74, is still too much of a public safety risk to...
Comments / 0