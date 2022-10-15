Read full article on original website
Related
Texas landowner prepares to battle with BLM
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A legal fight to keep his land is underway for a Wichita County landowner and former Wichita Falls mayoral candidate. Kevin Hunter said he never thought it would happen until it happened, “I really thought we had some closure winning the lawsuit, but it didn’t happen.” He said he thought his […]
Oklahoma manslaughter suspect arrested in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man wanted for manslaughter in Oklahoma. According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, Jose Manuel Garcia III, of Duncan, Ok, was arrested in Wichita Falls Saturday on a manslaughter warrant from Stephens County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on February 13, 2022, troopers responded to an […]
One sister sentenced, other awaiting trial
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One sister is sentenced in a bank fraud scheme that targeted a 94-year-old woman and the other sister’s case is still pending. Both sisters were charged in so called check kiting schemes and police said the pair targeted victims for decades with forgeries and theft. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, Angela […]
kswo.com
UPDATE: Missing man located in Kansas, Silver Alert canceled
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: Rollins has been located in Kansas. He’s with Highway Patrol Troopers. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Lawton Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man on Saturday. Pete Rollins has been missing since Thursday morning. Rollin’s is 5′10″ and 170 pounds with grey hair...
KXII.com
Fatal fire in western Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A house fire left one person dead early Friday morning in Love County. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said deputies and first responders were called to a fully engulfed house fire in the western part of the county. One person and one pet were not able to...
kswo.com
Charges filed against woman accused of harboring Michael Timms
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been filed against a Lawton woman in connection to the arrest of Michael Timms on Oct. 3. According to court documents, Tenasha Haith was arrested on Oct. 3, after officers with the Lawton Police Department found her harboring Michael Timms, a fugitive charged with murder in the second degree.
Man with warrants found with drugs, guns
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with two Wichita County warrants is back in jail after police get a tip that he was sitting outside a local bar. Shedarius Cochran reportedly already had warrants for Credit/Debit Card Fraud and Theft of a Firearm. He now faces charges for Possession, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled […]
kswo.com
Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local Farmer was on Highway 81 in his John Deere when a pickup truck reportedly hit his tractor from behind. The farmer was reportedly thrown from the tractor and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Elisabeth Kirchner owner of “Wild Urban Farm” said she’s...
Convicted shoplifter with over 30 cases back in jail
Chelsea Hoyt, who has plagued local merchants for years with shoplifting, is back in jail with two more charges from September.
Multiple People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Wichita Falls on Friday. The crash happened on Southwest Parkway near the intersection of Elmwood Avenue at around 6:30 a.m.
kswo.com
Harley Davidson hosts 3rd Annual Bikers and Bras event
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Diamondback Harley Davison in Lawton is hosting a special event this weekend to help cancer patients across southwest Oklahoma. The Bikers and Bras event will raise funds for the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma. Caroline Receveur, a breast cancer survivor who has participated in the event...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Body of Missing Cooke County Man Found Under a Tree
The body of a missing man was found Thursday in Cooke County. According to the Cooke County Sheriff's Office Keith Edward Glover was reported missing on Oct. 12 after his family said he'd not been in touch for nearly a week. At about 10 a.m. Thursday, Gainesville Police notified the...
kswo.com
City to Improve Lakes, Attract Visitors
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The city wants Lawton’s lakes to become an attraction in southwest Oklahoma and is working on a plan to draw people to them. “We need to save our lakes and savor the natural beauty that we have here in Lawton,” Lawtonka lake-dweller Cathy Hilgendorf said.
Lawton, Oklahoma Ready to Welcome HTeaO
I'm not a big tea drinker, but my husband and just about everyone else in Lawton loves them some brown water. So the anticipated opening of the Lawton HTeaO location is felt by a good majority of Lawtonians!. HTeaO started in Texas in 2009, and of course, has tones of...
bowienewsonline.com
Montague County Grand Jury indicts six
A total of six indictments were returned by the Montague County Grand Jury during its October session Monday. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Fort Sill is Apparently One of the Most Haunted Military Bases in the Country
To the fine men and women who are currently stationed there, you may spot something that is not of this world as you're roaming the halls. Every year, our good friends at the Porch Research Group share their ghostly findings. For 2022, some pretty shocking results came out. Oklahoma has the third most ghost sightings in the country. Only losing out to Maine (Maybe Stephen King is right) and surprisingly North Dakota. However, the most shocking thing in the study to me was military bases.
New haunted house/escape room opens in downtown Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Spooky season is upon us and with Halloween just a couple of weeks away, what better way to get into the spirit of the season than visiting haunted houses? A new haunted house with a twist, Nightmare on Indiana Avenue, just opened in downtown Wichita Falls, but it’s not your typical […]
Rain and cold on the way for Texoma, Wichita Falls
A front will bring plenty of rain chances and a nice cool down from the high temperature on October 15, 2022, in Texoma and Wichita Falls.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week October 14, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
Punk rocker from Wichita Falls goes country
DENTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The list of Grammy-nominated artists from Wichita Falls is a short one, but it includes four men who used to walk the halls of Rider, Old High, and Henrietta. Nearly 30 years after they started in 1994, the boys in Bowling For Soup are still making music, releasing their eleventh studio album […]
