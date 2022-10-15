ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, TX

Texoma's Homepage

Texas landowner prepares to battle with BLM

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A legal fight to keep his land is underway for a Wichita County landowner and former Wichita Falls mayoral candidate. Kevin Hunter said he never thought it would happen until it happened, “I really thought we had some closure winning the lawsuit, but it didn’t happen.” He said he thought his […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Oklahoma manslaughter suspect arrested in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man wanted for manslaughter in Oklahoma. According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, Jose Manuel Garcia III, of Duncan, Ok, was arrested in Wichita Falls Saturday on a manslaughter warrant from Stephens County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on February 13, 2022, troopers responded to an […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

One sister sentenced, other awaiting trial

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One sister is sentenced in a bank fraud scheme that targeted a 94-year-old woman and the other sister’s case is still pending. Both sisters were charged in so called check kiting schemes and police said the pair targeted victims for decades with forgeries and theft. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, Angela […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

UPDATE: Missing man located in Kansas, Silver Alert canceled

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: Rollins has been located in Kansas. He’s with Highway Patrol Troopers. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Lawton Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man on Saturday. Pete Rollins has been missing since Thursday morning. Rollin’s is 5′10″ and 170 pounds with grey hair...
LAWTON, OK
KXII.com

Fatal fire in western Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A house fire left one person dead early Friday morning in Love County. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said deputies and first responders were called to a fully engulfed house fire in the western part of the county. One person and one pet were not able to...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Charges filed against woman accused of harboring Michael Timms

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been filed against a Lawton woman in connection to the arrest of Michael Timms on Oct. 3. According to court documents, Tenasha Haith was arrested on Oct. 3, after officers with the Lawton Police Department found her harboring Michael Timms, a fugitive charged with murder in the second degree.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Man with warrants found with drugs, guns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with two Wichita County warrants is back in jail after police get a tip that he was sitting outside a local bar. Shedarius Cochran reportedly already had warrants for Credit/Debit Card Fraud and Theft of a Firearm. He now faces charges for Possession, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local Farmer was on Highway 81 in his John Deere when a pickup truck reportedly hit his tractor from behind. The farmer was reportedly thrown from the tractor and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Elisabeth Kirchner owner of “Wild Urban Farm” said she’s...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Harley Davidson hosts 3rd Annual Bikers and Bras event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Diamondback Harley Davison in Lawton is hosting a special event this weekend to help cancer patients across southwest Oklahoma. The Bikers and Bras event will raise funds for the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma. Caroline Receveur, a breast cancer survivor who has participated in the event...
LAWTON, OK
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Body of Missing Cooke County Man Found Under a Tree

The body of a missing man was found Thursday in Cooke County. According to the Cooke County Sheriff's Office Keith Edward Glover was reported missing on Oct. 12 after his family said he'd not been in touch for nearly a week. At about 10 a.m. Thursday, Gainesville Police notified the...
COOKE COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

City to Improve Lakes, Attract Visitors

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The city wants Lawton’s lakes to become an attraction in southwest Oklahoma and is working on a plan to draw people to them. “We need to save our lakes and savor the natural beauty that we have here in Lawton,” Lawtonka lake-dweller Cathy Hilgendorf said.
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

Lawton, Oklahoma Ready to Welcome HTeaO

I'm not a big tea drinker, but my husband and just about everyone else in Lawton loves them some brown water. So the anticipated opening of the Lawton HTeaO location is felt by a good majority of Lawtonians!. HTeaO started in Texas in 2009, and of course, has tones of...
LAWTON, OK
NewsTalk 1290

Fort Sill is Apparently One of the Most Haunted Military Bases in the Country

To the fine men and women who are currently stationed there, you may spot something that is not of this world as you're roaming the halls. Every year, our good friends at the Porch Research Group share their ghostly findings. For 2022, some pretty shocking results came out. Oklahoma has the third most ghost sightings in the country. Only losing out to Maine (Maybe Stephen King is right) and surprisingly North Dakota. However, the most shocking thing in the study to me was military bases.
LAWTON, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week October 14, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLST/KSAN

Punk rocker from Wichita Falls goes country

DENTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The list of Grammy-nominated artists from Wichita Falls is a short one, but it includes four men who used to walk the halls of Rider, Old High, and Henrietta. Nearly 30 years after they started in 1994, the boys in Bowling For Soup are still making music, releasing their eleventh studio album […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX

