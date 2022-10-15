Alabama GOP incumbents hold big cash advantage heading into final weeks of campaign

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The November 8 election is less than four weeks away.

It’s a midterm election which means Alabama’s top elected officials are on the ballot, including the race for governor.

The Republican primary for governor featured about $10 million in campaign spending, but the run-up to the general election has been comparatively quiet.

Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign finance records show she raised $316,000 overall in September, and on Tuesday she got another $50,000 from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama’s political action committee.

Ivey’s opponent, Democrat Yolanda Flowers, is well behind in terms of campaign cash. Flowers reports raising $2,650 in September, leaving her with $2,700 heading into October, while Ivey reported more than $200,000.

In the race for lieutenant governor, Republican incumbent Will Ainsworth’s campaign reports he had $1.26 million cash on hand heading into October. His opponent, Libertarian Ruth Page-Nelson had just under $4,000 on hand.

There is also a big cash difference in the race for attorney general with incumbent Republican Steve Marshall’s campaign reporting $216,000 on hand at the end of September. Marshall’s opponent, Democrat Wendell Major reported he had $1,409 on hand.

Campaign finance reports for federal office candidates , including the U.S. Senate and U.S. House races, are due by Oct. 15.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.