Alabama GOP incumbents hold big cash advantage heading into final weeks of campaign
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The November 8 election is less than four weeks away.
It’s a midterm election which means Alabama’s top elected officials are on the ballot, including the race for governor.Morgan County BOE votes to close Sparkman Elementary
The Republican primary for governor featured about $10 million in campaign spending, but the run-up to the general election has been comparatively quiet.
Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign finance records show she raised $316,000 overall in September, and on Tuesday she got another $50,000 from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama’s political action committee.
Ivey’s opponent, Democrat Yolanda Flowers, is well behind in terms of campaign cash. Flowers reports raising $2,650 in September, leaving her with $2,700 heading into October, while Ivey reported more than $200,000.
In the race for lieutenant governor, Republican incumbent Will Ainsworth’s campaign reports he had $1.26 million cash on hand heading into October. His opponent, Libertarian Ruth Page-Nelson had just under $4,000 on hand.Lawnmower causes brush fire in Monrovia
There is also a big cash difference in the race for attorney general with incumbent Republican Steve Marshall’s campaign reporting $216,000 on hand at the end of September. Marshall’s opponent, Democrat Wendell Major reported he had $1,409 on hand.
Campaign finance reports for federal office candidates , including the U.S. Senate and U.S. House races, are due by Oct. 15.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 5