Alabama State

Alabama GOP incumbents hold big cash advantage heading into final weeks of campaign

By Brian Lawson
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The November 8 election is less than four weeks away.

It’s a midterm election which means Alabama’s top elected officials are on the ballot, including the race for governor.

The Republican primary for governor featured about $10 million in campaign spending, but the run-up to the general election has been comparatively quiet.

Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign finance records show she raised $316,000 overall in September, and on Tuesday she got another $50,000 from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama’s political action committee.

Ivey’s opponent, Democrat Yolanda Flowers, is well behind in terms of campaign cash. Flowers reports raising $2,650 in September, leaving her with $2,700 heading into October, while Ivey reported more than $200,000.

In the race for lieutenant governor, Republican incumbent Will Ainsworth’s campaign reports he had $1.26 million cash on hand heading into October. His opponent, Libertarian Ruth Page-Nelson had just under $4,000 on hand.

There is also a big cash difference in the race for attorney general with incumbent Republican Steve Marshall’s campaign reporting $216,000 on hand at the end of September. Marshall’s opponent, Democrat Wendell Major reported he had $1,409 on hand.

Campaign finance reports for federal office candidates , including the U.S. Senate and U.S. House races, are due by Oct. 15.

Tammy Lynn
2d ago

Gov Ivey is going to win reelection for sure. shes good for our state of Alabama we don't want any Democrat Gov that's going to Destroy our state period.

Sherry C
2d ago

Not hard to do when 99% of the candidates fielded ARE REPUBLICAN. First state I ever voted in where 100's of races have no democrat or write in as an opponent!! 😳🤔

Related
WSFA

Alabama Democratic Party debate changes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Democrats from across Alabama gathered in the capital city Saturday for the second day of the Alabama Democrats Conference semiannual meeting. This year, the group held their meeting in conjunction with the Alabama Democratic Party, which gave the party a chance to vote on changes to their bylaws.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

In a twist for first ladies, Jill Biden is diving into the midterms

First lady Jill Biden is traversing the country in the final weeks before the midterm elections, adding several stops to her already travel-heavy time in the White House and outstripping her recent predecessors in terms of campaign appearances and active fundraising.  Biden this week visited Tennessee, Wisconsin, Georgia and Florida. Her solo trips, while President […]
GEORGIA STATE
radio7media.com

Alabama Governor Awarded Nearly $19.3 Million in Grants

ALABAMA GOVERNOR KAY IVEY ON THURSDAY ANNOUNCED SHE HAS AWARDED NEARLY 19.3 MILLION DOLLARS TO PROVIDE IMPROVEMENTS IN 49 ALABAMA TOWNS, CITIES AND COUNTIES THROUGH THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANTS. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE FUNDS WILL ENABLE GOVERNMENTS TO PAVE OR RESURFACE ROADS, ELIMINATE BLIGHT AND DRAINAGE PROBLEMS, IMPROVE WATER OR SEWER SERVICE AND BUILD OR IMPROVE LOCAL COMMUNITY CENTERS AND PLAYGROUNDS. THE CDBG PROGRAM IN ALABAMA IS AWARDED ANNUALLY ON A COMPETITIVE BASIS IN SEVERAL CATEGORIES. AMONG THOSE SELECTED IN NORTH ALABAMA INCLUDE CHEROKEE IN THE AMOUNT OF $362,422 FOR DRAINAGE AND DITCH IMPROVEMENTS AND LEXINGTON IN THE AMOUNT OF $397,907 FOR WATER AND FIRE SUPPRESSION IMPROVEMENTS. GRANTS ARE ALSO AWARDED TO HELP LOCAL GOVERNMENTS EXAMINE NEEDS AND PROVIDE A VISION FOR THE FUTURE.
ALABAMA STATE
rocketcitynow.com

Gov. Kay Ivey signs proclamation declaring October Alabama HBCU Month

ALABAMA, USA — On October 3, 2022, Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation declaring October as HBCU Month in the State of Alabama. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) around the nation have an invaluable impact on a number of communities by serving as economic hubs in their respective regions.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama National Fair leaders pleased with this year’s crowds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the last day of the Alabama National Fair. People came from miles around to enjoy what is known as the 10 best days of fall. From the rides to food, there was something for everyone. Randy Stephenson, executive director of the Alabama National Fair,...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Protests at state capitol calling for prison reform in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Protesters returned to the state capitol Friday to show support for inmates still on strike inside Alabama’s prisons. They want to call out the state for the dilapidated conditions inside state facilities and the low percentage of parolees. Protestors had the opportunity to tell their...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

