411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 10.15.22: Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. – Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin. – Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models. – Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler.
411mania.com
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Replaced By Dominik At Advertised Appearance, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights, Smackdown In Three Minutes
– PWInsider reports that Rey Mysterio has been pulled from an advertised appearance at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday. He was replaced by his son Dominik. This is due to Rey being moved to the Smackdown roster. Dominik bragged about it on Twitter. – Here are...
411mania.com
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
ewrestlingnews.com
Has WWE Opened The Forbidden Door?, Top WWE Superstar Opens AAA TripleMania XXX
Is the “Forbidden Door” opening in WWE with Triple H at the helm?. The 30th annual AAA TripleMania event from Mexico City on Saturday night opened with a video of WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio congratulating the company on celebrating a huge milestone, referencing his own time in the company.
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels & Triple H Are Doing Things In WWE That Vince McMahon Did In The 90s
Triple H assumed oversight of WWE’s creative responsibilities after the resignation of Vince McMahon. Shawn Michaels, on the other hand, was promoted to Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, responsible for both creative and development at NXT. It turns out, their way of shaping the company is very much influenced by 1990s Vince McMahon.
411mania.com
NXT Live Results 10.15.22: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night in Gainesville, Florida and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Ikemen Jiro def. Javier Bernal. * Veer Mahan & Sanga def. Hank Walker & Quincy Elliott. * Julius Creed...
411mania.com
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show
– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
411mania.com
Willie Mack Explains Why He Opted to Leave Impact Wrestling
– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo at AAA Triplemania 30 in Mexico, former X-Division Champion Willie Mack discussed his exit from Impact Wrestling and more. Below are some highlights:. Willie Mack on why decided to step away from Impact: “Well, first and foremost, it was a money thing...
411mania.com
Road Dogg Explains How AEW Lacks Fluidity & Connection Between Segments
– During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James critiqued AEW, how their TV product lacks connection and fluidity between its segments. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Road Dogg on a recent WWE show having a great...
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 10.16.22: Matt Riddle Faces Seth Rollins
WWE held its latest Sunday Stunner show tonight, with a main event of Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the Topeka, Kansas show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. * Omos def. R-Truth. * Mustafa Ali def. Chad...
411mania.com
WWE Day 1 Reportedly Cancelled, Won’t Be Rescheduled
WWE Day 1 won’t be taking place in 2023, according to a new report. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that according to multiple sources, the January 1st PPV has been cancelled and won’t be rescheduled. If the report is accurate, that means that there would be no Premium Live Event set to take place between Survivor Series in November and the Royal Rumble in late January.
411mania.com
Two More Matches Added To Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced two more matches for next Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. They include Taylor Wilde vs. Mia Yim and Joe Hendry vs. Jason Hotch. The updated lineup includes:. * Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship: The OGK (c) vs. Heath & Rhino. * Eric Young vs. Rich...
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley Comments on Her WWE In-Ring Return
– As noted, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was in action at last night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Sioux City, Iowa. Ripley teamed with Damian Priest against Dolph Ziggler and Nikki ASH in a losing effort. This was Ripley’s first match since June. While Ripley has remained active on WWE TV as part of The Judgment Day, she had taken time off from in-ring competition after dealing with brain and teeth injuries.
411mania.com
Various News: Gabe Sapolsky Scouting Talent for WWE, Hikaru Shida Ready to Become 3-Belts Shida, Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong
– PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky was in attendance at last night’s AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament show to scout talent for WWE. As previously reported, Sapolsky was recently brought back to WWE to work with the creative team. – On next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, former AEW...
411mania.com
Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced seven matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. * Emi Sakura & Serena Deeb vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue. * Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Junior Benito & Dylan Davis. * Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford vs. Jessika Neri...
411mania.com
The Great Muta Credits Demons For His AEW Rampage Appearance
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, The Great Muta spoke about his appearance on AEW Rampage last month, where he saved Sting from the House of Black. He said: “If you look back on the history of Great Muta, the first thing that comes to mind is Sting. Great Muta was also energized and motivated by all of this. When the gates of the demon world opened up to me, suddenly, I was in AEW’s ring. I saw Sting, and knew that if I saved him, he would come to my retirement match in Yokohama.“
411mania.com
USA Network Reportedly ‘Thrilled’ Over Improved WWE Raw Ratings
USA Network is reportedly very happy with how Raw’s ratings numbers have improved as of late. The Monday night show has shown marked improvement since Vince McMahon exited the company in mid-July, with the numbers from July 25 (the first post-McMahon episode) to current averaging a 0.52 demo rating and 1.886 million viewers. Those are both marked improvement from the 0.46 demo rating and 1.735 million for 2022 up until that point, which is particularly notable considering that the five of the 12 weeks have been against Monday Night Football.
411mania.com
WWE News: The Rock Sings With Kelly Clarkson, Santino Marella Interviewed For A&E, Kane Destroys Everyone
– The Rock made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote his new film Black Adam. While there, the two sung a duet of Loretta Lynn’s “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin'”. – PWInsider reports that Santino Marella was recently interviewed for A&E’s upcoming Biography...
411mania.com
International Wrestling Syndicate Results 10.15.22: Minoru Suzuki In Main Event, More
International Wrestling Syndicate held its latest show on Saturday night, featuring Minoru Suzuki in his Canadian debut and more. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:. * IWS World Championship Match: Benjamin Tull def. Matt Falco. * Kristara & Dani Leo def. Melanie Havok & Katrina Creed. *...
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling Rating Hits Nine-Week High, Viewership Up
This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling did its highest rating in over two months, while viewership was also up from last week. Thursday’s show brought in a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 94,000 viewers, up by two ticks and 5.6% respectively from last week’s 0.01 demo rating and 89,000 viewers. The demo rating was the highest for the show since the August 11th episode also hit a 0.03. Meanwhile, the audience was up from last week but still down from the 100,000 viewers for two weeks ago.
