In an interview with Wrestling Inc, The Great Muta spoke about his appearance on AEW Rampage last month, where he saved Sting from the House of Black. He said: “If you look back on the history of Great Muta, the first thing that comes to mind is Sting. Great Muta was also energized and motivated by all of this. When the gates of the demon world opened up to me, suddenly, I was in AEW’s ring. I saw Sting, and knew that if I saved him, he would come to my retirement match in Yokohama.“

