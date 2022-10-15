Morgan County BOE votes to close Sparkman Elementary

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — On Thursday, the Morgan County School Board voted to close Sparkman Elementary School.

The permanent school closure will go into effect after the 2022-23 school year is completed.

Board member Chris Humphries said the idea to close the school likely isn’t a shock for those in the community.

“This is not something that is all of the sudden new, it has been discussed,” Humphries said.

Humphries said while the decision wasn’t out of nowhere, it did still weigh on the members of the board.

“I understand, you know a lot of parents being upset, I understand a lot of faculty being upset,” he said. “But I will say this, we have a great staff, we have great teachers across all our schools, these kids no matter where they go they’re going to be loved.”

Right now, about 100 students attend Sparkman Elementary.

Those students will be re-zoned to attend either Priceville Elementary, Falkville Elementary, or Cotaco School (K-8).

News 19 asked Humphries about those zoning changes. He said the board is still a few months away from starting that process and at this time they don’t have any public input sessions scheduled, but he would be open to it.

Humphries added that Sparkman faculty members and teachers will be offered new positions within the school district when the school is permanently closed.

He said since the decision was just voted on yesterday, nothing is concrete yet.

“That is stuff that is being worked out, but, you know, we’re working on that,” he said.

During Thursday’s board meeting, one member of the community who works at the school gave public comment about the school’s closure.

However, there was no discussion among the board members before or after the unanimous vote.

While no explicit reasoning was given for the closure, Humphries alluded to a few.

“Budgeting is a factor, but it’s much more than that and you know we had to look at the whole totality of the situation,” he concluded.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.