Voters to decide on California ban on flavored tobacco
SAN DIEGO — Two years ago, California banned flavored tobacco products such as menthol cigarettes and cotton candy vaping juice, arguing that they mostly attracted kids and were especially dangerous amid the coronavirus pandemic when youth deaths spiked from respiratory complications. But the law never took effect. Tobacco giants,...
California 2022 election | Ballot propositions explained
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Nov. 8, 2022, Californians will vote on seven statewide ballot propositions, each a would-be new law that needs voter approval to take effect. At ABC10, we stand for you, which is why we made the videos below. There's no arguing -- just clear, concise language...
The history of gambling in California: Propositions 26 and 27 explained | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There are seven propositions on the November ballot. Propositions 26 and 27 are making history, as more than $450 million have been poured into campaigns for and against them so far. Native American tribes are battling gambling companies for control over what could be another multi-billion...
California governor blocks Charles Manson follower's parole
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's governor blocked the parole of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel on Friday, more than five decades after she scrawled "Helter Skelter" on a wall using the blood of one of their victims. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Krenwinkel, now 74, is still too much of a...
Update on the five Northern Californians accused or convicted in the January 6 Capitol attack | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Thursday, the House Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video of close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters' fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol.
A pivot on desalination plants: California approves project in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. The California Coastal Commission green-lit a $140 million desalination plant in south Orange County’s Dana Point, a pivot from its unanimous rejection in May of another controversial desalination project in the county. The decision indicates that state...
California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency seasonal...
California delays decision to list Joshua tree as threatened
SACRAMENTO, Calif — California again pushed back its decision on whether to list the western Joshua tree as threatened after a unanimous vote Wednesday by the Fish and Game Commission. The decision to move back the vote until at least February comes months after the commission deadlocked on whether...
For undocumented students, job opportunities are scarce. This state program could help.
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Natalia Angeles always knew she was going to college despite being undocumented, so giving up the chance to attend a four-year university straight out of high school was not easy. But when the acceptance came from the University of California at Riverside, she quickly realized that without being able to work legally, she couldn’t afford to attend.
Solar activists protest at Capitol ahead of looming decision on slashing solar incentives
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of people protested on the steps of the Capitol today as they await a decision to slash the rooftop incentive program to get solar panels. The proposal from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) was released back in December, but pushback from those as high up as Gov. Gavin Newsom is likely delaying a final decision.
Veteran Pop-Up Arts Cafe celebrates art, raises awareness
SACRAMENTO, Calif — About 30 veterans statewide got a chance to display their art and raise awareness today at a Veteran's Pop-Up Arts Cafe. The free pop-up event took place on the west steps in front of the California State Capitol, celebrating and highlighting the role that arts and creative expression can play in supporting the health and well-being of veterans.
