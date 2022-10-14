Read full article on original website
Related
wogx.com
More storm debris trucks added to Seminole County fleet
As storm debris cleanup continues across Central Florida, more trucks are being added to Seminole Counties fleet. As of Friday, there are 86 trucks riding through neighborhoods picking up storm debris. Next week, the county wants to add more.
wogx.com
Florida residents forced to use portable toilets as sewage pumps remain offline due to Ian flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - People in the Stone Island neighborhood have had their sewage pumps turned off for about two weeks, and they're not going to be turned on until the water recedes. The Stone Island neighborhood was hit hard when Hurricane Ian brought historic flooding to the area. Volusia...
WESH
2 people hurt in Volusia County crash, fire officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to a crash on Saturday. One vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in the crash on West International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach. One person was transported as a trauma alert and one person received basic life support, according...
fox35orlando.com
Several Central Florida counties to start aerial spraying for mosquitos after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has seen a mosquito boom since Hurricane Ian soaked the Sunshine State, leaving pools and puddles of standing water the little bloodsuckers use to lay their eggs. "Well they carry diseases, number one, and they're a pest!" says Winter Park resident John McDade. Central Florida counties...
fox35orlando.com
County workers say they're being called names by frustrated residents over storm debris pickup
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - County workers are reportedly being targeted with name-calling, vulgar language and more from people frustrated with Hurricane Ian debris pick-up. Officials in Orange County are asking for patience, saying they're going as quickly as they can. The county says it could take five to six weeks to clean it all up.
click orlando
Volusia County slowly reopens beach accesses, ramps after Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – County officials said Hurricane Ian caused damage to most of Volusia’s beach access ramps and boardwalks after it swept through Central Florida over two weeks ago. Officials said while some have reopened, other areas are still too dangerous to let people on. [TRENDING:...
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
palmcoastobserver.com
‘We need your help’: Officials seek DeSantis' support for dune projects as governor tours Flagler Beach
Gov. Ron DeSantis toured Flagler Beach's eroded coast and viewed the city's storm-shortened pier early Sunday, Oct. 16, as he visited to assess Hurricane Ian’s impacts. Flagler County officials told the governor that the county has lost about half a million cubic yards of sand, which will cost around $35-40 million to restore.
WESH
Volusia County residents searching for temporary housing as shelters begin to close
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people at an emergency shelter in Daytona Beach say they are being kicked out Sunday with no place to go. Last weekend, WESH 2 met Cecelia Crandall out at the emergency shelter set up inside the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Crandall's apartment...
click orlando
2 weeks after Hurricane Ian, floodwater still covers major Seminole County road
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Part of State Road 46 remains closed in east Seminole County where water covers the road in Geneva towards Mims two weeks after Hurricane Ian. The water is slowly receding across the county, leaving 93 roads impassable as of Friday afternoon. Down at the Riverwalk...
click orlando
Airboat owner gets results in flooded Osteen neighborhoods in Ian’s wake
OSTEEN, Fla. – Hurricane Ian brought some of the worst flooding on record to Central Florida but it also brought out the best in our community. When the rain finally stopped falling, Brian Alexander hitched his airboat to his pick-up truck and headed towards the back roads of Osteen to help.
fox35orlando.com
Flooded Daytona Beach apartment complex leaves resident reeling
Residents of Lakeside Village Apartment Homes in Daytona Beach reached out to FOX 35 News on October 1 after Hurricane Ian flooded their apartments. Their main complaint was a lack of communication from apartment managers.
fox35orlando.com
Car gets trapped under semi truck in I-4 crash in Seminole County
A car ended up stuck underneath a semi truck near a rest stop on I-4 Saturday afternoon in Seminole County. According to Seminole County Fire, the car went under the tractor trailer in the rest area on the eastbound lanes of I-4 near Longwood. Both the car and the semi...
click orlando
Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
WESH
Flooding from Hurricane Ian shuts down popular Oviedo restaurant indefinitely
OVIEDO, Fla. — For the Black Hammock in Oviedo, sitting at the water’s edge has already been its shining feature. “There’s no other bar in Oviedo that has such a great view of Lake Jesup,” said manager Christina Thompson. But now, the water has taken over...
flaglerlive.com
What To Do With Flagler Beach Pier? City Caught Between Costly Repairs and Demolition
The Flagler Beach pier has had so many facelifts it could be renamed the Joan Rivers Memorial Planks. The question is: should the old and rickety and yet-again-lobotomized structure be repaired at a potential cost of $650,000 and reopened one more time, even though it’s slated for demolition in less than a year?
ICON Park can’t remove FreeFall ride until Tyre Sampson death investigation ends, state says
Despite ICON Park announcing earlier this month that the Orlando FreeFall ride would be torn down after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death while riding it, actually tearing it down may have to wait.
fox35orlando.com
Popular Central Florida restaurant to remain closed due to flooding from Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular Central Florida eatery and lounge will remain closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Black Hammock Restaurant is located off Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The owner said it is impossible to reopen while floodwaters have impacted the lake, which is part of the St. Johns River System.
click orlando
Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
11 pounds of cocaine washes ashore on Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The US Border Patrol seizes 11 pounds of cocaine after it washes ashore in Volusia County. The suspicious package was found by a Good Samaritan walking along Daytona Beach. Officials said the package washed up along the shoreline. On Saturday, Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar...
Comments / 0