Volusia County, FL

WESH

2 people hurt in Volusia County crash, fire officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to a crash on Saturday. One vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in the crash on West International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach. One person was transported as a trauma alert and one person received basic life support, according...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
MIMS, FL
click orlando

Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
DELAND, FL

