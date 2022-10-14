Read full article on original website
Opinion: Ag in Idaho is facing challenges
Each year, Idaho agriculture generates over $20 billion in value for our economy. Our farmers, ranchers and processors invest significant resources to produce crops and livestock that help feed millions of people worldwide. As this harvest season wraps up, we need to talk about the future of ag in Idaho. Like other industries, we’re facing challenges that need our attention. I want to highlight two that impact agriculture and eastern Idaho.
Mule deer doe found shot and left to waste in Southeast Idaho
Firebrand Rob Lett to kickoff Southeast Idaho GOP rally Saturday
BLACKFOOT — Nationally-syndicated speaker Rob Lett will keynote the Southeast Idaho GOP regional 2022 election kickoff with remarks at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher St. on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. His remarks will be bracketed by Go Red Rallies in Pocatello at noon and Idaho Falls at 6:30 p.m. that evening.
Mule deer found shot and left to waste near Inkom
Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding an adult mule deer doe that was shot and left to waste in southeast Idaho. The doe was discovered in a private field off of East Green Canyon Road near Inkom. The incident likely occurred sometime between the evening hours of Oct. 10 and the early morning hours of Oct. 11. Violations associated with this incident include taking a mule deer doe during closed season and wasteful destruction. Though general deer season opened on Oct. 10, there are no antlerless hunts open in the Southeast Region other than a few controlled hunts with either-sex opportunities. If anyone has any information regarding this incident or any wildlife violation, please contact Senior Conservation Officer Tyler Peterson at 208-251-4515 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.
Grizzly bear attacks, injures antler hunters in Wyoming
CODY, Wyo. (AP) — A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday. The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and searching for antlers...
Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to help put more electric cars on the road may seem tailor-made to win support from Democrats in a state known for climate leadership, but Proposition 30 has one notable opponent: Gov. Gavin Newsom. That's put the Democratic governor on the opposite side of his own party and against his traditional environmental allies.
Idaho candidates make claims, tap fears in latest campaign commercials
BOISE — Misleading claims, cherry-picked statistics and inapt comparisons are common in political campaign commercials, and all are found in Idaho’s current crop, along with some heartwarming appeals, big smiles and gorgeous Idaho scenery. “Some of these ads are really touching into fear, threats, or anger in reaction to the current administration, and using that to try to aid their own reelection,” said Boise State University political scientist Jaclyn Kettler. ...
Transgender Youth Arkansas
Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care. The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children begins in Arkansas this week. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody will hear testimony and evidence starting Monday over the law he blocked prohibiting such care for anyone under 18 years old. The trial is expected to last two weeks and is the latest fight over transgender youth restrictions. Arkansas' attorneys argue the ban is part of the state's authority to regulate medical practices. Families of transgender youth and multiple medical organizations have criticized the ban. Arkansas became the first state to enact such a ban last year.
Open enrollment for 2023 health insurance has begun
Open enrollment for health insurance in Idaho began Oct. 15. Idahoans can enroll in 2023 medical and dental coverage through Your Health Idaho, the state’s health insurance exchange. For the first time ever, Idahoans will be able to apply for a tax credit and health insurance on the same application and find out if they qualify within minutes. The new technology is designed to improve Idahoan’s health insurance shopping experience.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health offers free parenting program
Have you ever had questions about your child's development? Would you like to learn more about how you can help your children learn, grow and develop? A parent is a child's first and most influential teacher. In the first few years, children learn more and at a much faster pace than any other time in their life, and by the age of 3, children have learned 75 percent of all the language skills they will have as adults.
