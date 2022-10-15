Best photos from Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 3
The Phillies' first postseason game in 11 years was a sellout (45,538).
Phillies legend Shane Victorino waves to the crowd before throwing out the first pitch.
Victorino, a member of the 2008 World Series champions, throws out the first pitch. Pat Burrell will throw out Saturday's first pitch.
Bryson Stott celebrates after hitting an RBI double, his first postseason hit, in the third inning. The hit gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead.
Rhys Hoskins slams his bat after hitting a three-run moonshot off Braves starter Spencer Strider. The homer gave the Phils a 4-0 lead.
Bryce Harper connects on a two-run homer to put the Phillies up 6-0 in the third inning.
Fans hold up a "Harper for Governor" sign during Game 3 Friday.
Aaron Nola tips his cap to fans after throwing allowing one unearned run and six strikeouts in six innings. In three October starts, Nola has a 0.00 ERA in 19 1/3 innings.
Jean Segura and Bryson Stott celebrate the Phillies' 9-1 win over the Braves. Philadelphia has a 2-1 series lead in its NLDS matchup with Atlanta.
