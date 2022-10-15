Best photos from Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 3

Matt Slocum/AP

The Phillies' first postseason game in 11 years was a sellout (45,538).

Timothy Nwachukwu / Getty Images

Phillies legend Shane Victorino waves to the crowd before throwing out the first pitch.

Matt Rourke/AP

Victorino, a member of the 2008 World Series champions, throws out the first pitch. Pat Burrell will throw out Saturday's first pitch.

Matt Slocum/AP

Bryson Stott celebrates after hitting an RBI double, his first postseason hit, in the third inning. The hit gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Rhys Hoskins slams his bat after hitting a three-run moonshot off Braves starter Spencer Strider. The homer gave the Phils a 4-0 lead.

Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Bryce Harper connects on a two-run homer to put the Phillies up 6-0 in the third inning.

Matt Rourke/AP

Fans hold up a "Harper for Governor" sign during Game 3 Friday.

Matt Slocum/AP

Aaron Nola tips his cap to fans after throwing allowing one unearned run and six strikeouts in six innings. In three October starts, Nola has a 0.00 ERA in 19 1/3 innings.

Matt Rourke/AP

Jean Segura and Bryson Stott celebrate the Phillies' 9-1 win over the Braves. Philadelphia has a 2-1 series lead in its NLDS matchup with Atlanta.