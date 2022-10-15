ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jewel shoppers on Chicago's South Side wonder what Mariano's merger will mean for them

ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

Some customers of the Jewel food store in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood wonder what the grocery store's merger with Mariano's means for them.

"How well it's going to serve the underserved in the community, that's an issue," grocery shopper Tammy James said.

Mariano's parent company Kroger has agreed to buy Jewel owner Albertson's in a
deal estimated at over $20 billion .

"Whichever way they do it, it's still going to be something accessible in our community," grocery shopper Tjuana Tolbert said.

Kroger is the nation's No. 2 grocer, operating 44 Mariano's stores in the Chicago area. Jewel has closer to 200 stores in the city and suburbs.

As a grocery super chain, the combined companies would still be a distant second in market share behind Walmart and face growing competition from Amazon, which owns Whole Foods Market. The move comes as grocery store shoppers depend less on brick and mortar locations and more on online ordering.

"We plan on continuing important investment to lower prices, enhance the customer experience, and increase associate wages and benefits," Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said.

Some analysts say the new company could possibly help slow food price inflation by using its power to reject food producer price increases.

Meanwhile, critics of the deal remained concerned the merger will squeeze consumers in Black and brown neighborhoods that are already struggling to afford food.

"Sometimes when you see these larger mergers with corporations, communities like Englewood, Woodlawn, other Black communities, usually suffer," said Asiaha Butler, CEO of the Resident Association of Greater Englewood.

The deal will get a once-over by the federal government to make sure the merger is legal. It is expected to close in early 2024.

NewsWeak
2d ago

There goes the so called"underserved"with that self serving blather again!Woodlawn is one of the highest income fastest growing communities on the south side...a extension of Hyde Park! If you. an afford to live there you can afford to shop near or around there!

