What channel is the Yankees game on today? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Yankees vs. Guardians in ALDS, Game 3
The New York Yankees, led by right fielder Aaron Judge, face the Cleveland Guardians, led by third baseman Jose Ramirez, in an ALDS game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 (10/15/22) at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Fans can watch the game with a free trial of DirecTV Stream or on...
KHOU
ALCS schedule: When and where will the Astros play?
HOUSTON — With the Astros’ sweep of the Mariners, Houston will advance to their sixth consecutive American League Championship Series. And while the team waits to find out if they’ll face the Cleveland Guardians or the New York Yankees, we don’t have to wait to find out which days the games will be played and where.
Yankees vs. Guardians ALDS Game 4 lineups | Isiah Kiner-Falefa benched, Gerrit Cole starts elimination game (10/16/22)
CLEVELAND — The New York Yankees must win to keep there season alive on Sunday night when they play the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of their best-of-five American League Division Series. First pitch at Progressive Field is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. TBS will televise the game. BUY YANKEES...
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
Astros Eliminate Mariners After Wild 18-Inning Thriller In ALDS
The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday. Yet, the finish line was far from easy. While it only takes three wins to complete a sweep in the ALDS round of postseason play, the Astros and Mariners played an extra game worth of innings at T-Mobile Park — the first playoff game to take place in front of Seattle fans in over two decades.
MLB playoffs: Phillies reach NLCS, Astros gain ALCS and Guardians get edge on Yankees
Philadelphia routed Atlanta to reach the NLCS, while Houston won 1-0 in 18 innings at Seattle to clinch an ALCS spot. Cleveland rallied for a 2-1 ALDS lead.
Click2Houston.com
2022 MLB Postseason: This is where, when the Houston Astros will play in the ALCS
HOUSTON – The Major League Baseball has announced the schedule for the American League Championship Series, where the Houston Astros will play against either the Cleveland Guardians or the New York Yankees. Astros will start the series at home on Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on TBS. If...
ALDS Game Four Live Updates And Highlights: Cleveland Guardians Vs. New York Yankees
Cleveland and New York play in game four of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field.
Centre Daily
Hernandez Doubles Down on Comments Made About Phillies Earlier in Season
In August 2022, ahead of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field, former New York Mets first baseman and current SNY broadcaster Keith Hernandez said that he asked the station not to make him call games against Philadelphia because he doesn't enjoy watching them play. "As far...
Centre Daily
Dave Roberts is expected back, but Dodgers face other key offseason questions
After a decade of unprecedented regular-season dominance, but all too familiar playoff disappointment that continued Saturday night with their elimination in the National League Division Series, the Dodgers find themselves in a familiar place entering this offseason. Trying to sustain the success that included winning a franchise-record 111 games this...
Sporting News
MLB playoff schedule 2022: Updated bracket, dates, times, TV channels for ALCS, NLCS
One of the most shocking MLB postseasons in recent memory continues with an unexpected championship series matchup. The Padres and Phillies entered their wild-card series against the Mets and Cardinals as underdogs and won. They faced the Dodgers and Braves as underdogs in the NLDS and won. Now, the No. 5 team on the National League side is the higher seed in the NLCS as San Diego will open the championship series as the host against Philadelphia.
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
WFMZ-TV Online
APTOPIX ALDS Yankees Guardians Baseball
MLB Playoffs: Astros, Padres, Phils advance, Guardians close. The Houston Astros are going back to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. One big swing by Jeremy Peña was enough. Peña homered in the 18th inning, and Houston beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 for a three-game sweep of their AL Division Series. Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the NLCS with an 8-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves. It’s the first NLCS appearance for Philly since 2010. They'll open Tuesday at San Diego in an all-wild card NLCS after the Padres stunned the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in four games. San Diego is in the NLCS for the first time in 24 years.
CBS Sports
Mariners vs. Astros score: Live updates as George Kirby, Lance McCullers Jr. trade scoreless frames
What were you doing October 18, 2001? That was the last time we saw a Major League Baseball playoff game in Seattle. Until October 15, 2022, that is. After four straight road playoff games in their first postseason since Ichiro's rookie year, the Mariners finally get to play at home again Saturday, hosting Game 3 in their ALDS matchup against Houston. The Astros hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS after two comeback wins.
