MLB

KHOU

ALCS schedule: When and where will the Astros play?

HOUSTON — With the Astros’ sweep of the Mariners, Houston will advance to their sixth consecutive American League Championship Series. And while the team waits to find out if they’ll face the Cleveland Guardians or the New York Yankees, we don’t have to wait to find out which days the games will be played and where.
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Astros Eliminate Mariners After Wild 18-Inning Thriller In ALDS

The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday. Yet, the finish line was far from easy. While it only takes three wins to complete a sweep in the ALDS round of postseason play, the Astros and Mariners played an extra game worth of innings at T-Mobile Park — the first playoff game to take place in front of Seattle fans in over two decades.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Dave Roberts is expected back, but Dodgers face other key offseason questions

After a decade of unprecedented regular-season dominance, but all too familiar playoff disappointment that continued Saturday night with their elimination in the National League Division Series, the Dodgers find themselves in a familiar place entering this offseason. Trying to sustain the success that included winning a franchise-record 111 games this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

MLB playoff schedule 2022: Updated bracket, dates, times, TV channels for ALCS, NLCS

One of the most shocking MLB postseasons in recent memory continues with an unexpected championship series matchup. The Padres and Phillies entered their wild-card series against the Mets and Cardinals as underdogs and won. They faced the Dodgers and Braves as underdogs in the NLDS and won. Now, the No. 5 team on the National League side is the higher seed in the NLCS as San Diego will open the championship series as the host against Philadelphia.
MLB
WFMZ-TV Online

APTOPIX ALDS Yankees Guardians Baseball

MLB Playoffs: Astros, Padres, Phils advance, Guardians close. The Houston Astros are going back to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. One big swing by Jeremy Peña was enough. Peña homered in the 18th inning, and Houston beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 for a three-game sweep of their AL Division Series. Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the NLCS with an 8-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves. It’s the first NLCS appearance for Philly since 2010. They'll open Tuesday at San Diego in an all-wild card NLCS after the Padres stunned the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in four games. San Diego is in the NLCS for the first time in 24 years.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners vs. Astros score: Live updates as George Kirby, Lance McCullers Jr. trade scoreless frames

What were you doing October 18, 2001? That was the last time we saw a Major League Baseball playoff game in Seattle. Until October 15, 2022, that is. After four straight road playoff games in their first postseason since Ichiro's rookie year, the Mariners finally get to play at home again Saturday, hosting Game 3 in their ALDS matchup against Houston. The Astros hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS after two comeback wins.
HOUSTON, TX

