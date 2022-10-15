Read full article on original website
Irish Win Fourth Straight as They Defeat Virginia Tech
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take home their fourth consecutive win in a row as they defeat the Virginia Tech Hokies in four sets in Purcell Pavilion (25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22). The Irish were led by Paris Thompson and Kaylyn Winkler who finished with 16...
Watch: Duke RB Jordan Waters Highlights vs. North Carolina
Running back Jordan Waters put together one of his best performances of the season in Duke's game against North Carolina. Waters had 91 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
Penalties doomed Duke against UNC. But we learned a lot about Blue Devils in the loss
Seven second-half penalties played a big role in Duke’s loss to the Tar Heels. But Mike Elko’s program continues to show growth. “I don’t think it can be lost on anyone how far this program has come in a very short period of time,” Elko said.
BREAKING: Atlanta Safety Ayden Duncanson Switches Commitment to UNC
Safety Ayden Duncanson has switched his commitment from East Carolina to North Carolina, less than a week after visiting Chapel Hill, he announced on Sunday. In late June, Duncanson, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Atlanta (Ga.) Whitefield Academy, officially visited East Carolina. That set the stage for an Aug. 1 commitment to the Pirates. Ten days after his ECU pledge, UNC shook up his recruitment by offering. That prompted him to attend the Tar Heels' season-opening win over Florida A&M. He was accompanied on that trip by just his father. Thus, returning with his mother to allow her to check out the school was crucial. Last Monday and Tuesday, Duncanson was back in Chapel Hill with his mother.
UNC Football Ranked No. 22 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll
Less than 24 hours after moving to 6-1, the UNC football team made its debut in the AP Top 25 poll. The Tar Heels are ranked No. XX, their first ranking since Week 3 of last season. Joining Carolina in the Top 25 are ACC peers Clemson at No. 5,...
UNC Recruiting: 2023 four-star Zayden High commits to the Tar Heels
It’s official: Compass Prep power forward Zayden High has announced his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels. There was a lot of talk surrounding UNC and High, and now we know that all of the chatter was indeed true. High will join five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher in the 2023 class, and could be Hubert Davis’ last commitment unless his recruiting board changes between now and this summer.
Five-star guard hearing from entire Duke staff
Wasatch Academy (Utah) shooting guard Isiah Harwell is not one of the three 2025 recruits holding an early Duke basketball offer. That trio consists of the heralded Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, plus five-star Cooper Flagg. RELATED: Sons of former Duke champ stand out at premier camp That said, ...
UNC Basketball: Pete Nance among Katz’s top transfers
New UNC basketball big man Pete Nance was recently ranked near the top of Andy Katz’s top 15 transfer players ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. As we get closer to the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, Andy Katz gave us his top-15 transfers. Near the...
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to Stanford
Heavily favored to beat then-1-4 Stanford on Saturday, a dreadful first-half effort led to a Notre Dame loss in front of a home crowd. Trailing 10-0 at halftime, Notre Dame showed improved execution on both sides of the ball in the second half. Notre Dame took the lead briefly before Stanford inched ahead 16-14. But after Audric Estime fumbled on what looked to be a scoring drive, the Irish failed to close the gap.
WATCH: St. Aug’s football coach celebrates big homecoming win
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saint Augustine’s got the win in front of a homecoming crowd 28-25 over the JCSU Golden Bulls. Hear from Falcons head coach David Bowser on the big win.
Kentucky now threatening Duke atop class ranking
Outside of a potential late pickup of the three-star or four-star variety, the Duke basketball coaches appear finished with their 2023 recruiting efforts. They've reeled in five pledges, all five-star prospects sitting among the top 25 on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, sufficient to boast the ...
Irish Find Team Success at Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational
MADISON, Wisc. – The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish captured three top five team finishes as they competed at the 2022 Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational. The women’s team saw Olivia Markezich lead the pack with a time of 20:11.9 in the women’s “A” race. Not far behind was Katie Thronson who crossed the finish line at 20:30.1. Anna Sophia Keller also was within a few seconds as she finished in 20:33.0 Rounding out the scoring for the Irish were Erin Strzelecki and Siona Chisolm who finished at 20:35.9 and 20:46.5, respectively.
Cougars Upset Elkhart on Senior Night
(New Carlisle, IN) - After a rough loss last week to Class 6A juggernaut Penn for their first loss of the season, New Prairie would have hoped for an easier bounce-back opponent than tenth-ranked Elkhart. But the Cougars bounced back in a big way, dominating the Lions 35-7 Friday night at Amzie Miller Field.
FRIDAY NIGHT ROUNDUP: Eastern flies past Roxboro Person in key league result; Southern, Western win at home; Cummings loses on the road
[Story begins below two video interviews with key Eastern players, Josh Murray and Jasaih Thomas.]. Eastern Alamance showcased quite a bit of the offensive versatility that could make the Eagles potent when it matters most. Those latest good signals came from a 42-21 homecoming victory against visiting Roxboro Person on...
Special Teams Success Lifts Hockey To Victory
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The 14th-ranked Fighting Irish hockey team opened their home slate of competition with a convincing win over the visiting Wildcats of Northern Michigan University, 3-1, Friday night. The Irish got off to a quick start with a pair of powerplay goals less than 10 minutes...
Marcus Freeman Post-Game Press Conference (10.15.22)
October 15, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks with the media after battling Stanford. October 15, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks with the media after battling Stanford.
The Washington Post On Duke’s Transition
One of the major themes of the early part of the season, and probably the whole season really, is going to be the transition at Duke between Mike Krzyzewski, now retired, and John Scheyer. Whether it’s intentional or not, one of the emerging traits in Scheyer’s program is that, well,...
High School Football Round-Up: Week 9
Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 9! Results from Week 8 can be found here. Up next: at Orange (10/17) East Chapel Hill (0-6): Lost to Chapel Hill, 40-16 (10/10) Up next: vs. Chatham...
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Former South Bend Mayor Roger Parent
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -16 News Now Sunday Morning sat down with a former South Bend mayor for our Sunday Morning Spotlight. Roger Parent spoke with Jack Springgate about his new book coming out called “Getting Things Done”. Parent served the City of South Bend as mayor from...
Just Salad Closes Chapel Hill Location After 2 Years
A salad and wrap business in Chapel Hill has closed its doors for good. Just Salad, a chain restaurant located in Village Plaza at 111 South Elliott Road, features a sign posted on its door saying the location is permanently closed. While the official Just Salad website marks the Chapel Hill location as open, the Google business profile for the specialty salad shop confirms it is closed.
