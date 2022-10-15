ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

und.com

Irish Win Fourth Straight as They Defeat Virginia Tech

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take home their fourth consecutive win in a row as they defeat the Virginia Tech Hokies in four sets in Purcell Pavilion (25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22). The Irish were led by Paris Thompson and Kaylyn Winkler who finished with 16...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

BREAKING: Atlanta Safety Ayden Duncanson Switches Commitment to UNC

Safety Ayden Duncanson has switched his commitment from East Carolina to North Carolina, less than a week after visiting Chapel Hill, he announced on Sunday. In late June, Duncanson, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Atlanta (Ga.) Whitefield Academy, officially visited East Carolina. That set the stage for an Aug. 1 commitment to the Pirates. Ten days after his ECU pledge, UNC shook up his recruitment by offering. That prompted him to attend the Tar Heels' season-opening win over Florida A&M. He was accompanied on that trip by just his father. Thus, returning with his mother to allow her to check out the school was crucial. Last Monday and Tuesday, Duncanson was back in Chapel Hill with his mother.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Football Ranked No. 22 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

Less than 24 hours after moving to 6-1, the UNC football team made its debut in the AP Top 25 poll. The Tar Heels are ranked No. XX, their first ranking since Week 3 of last season. Joining Carolina in the Top 25 are ACC peers Clemson at No. 5,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Recruiting: 2023 four-star Zayden High commits to the Tar Heels

It’s official: Compass Prep power forward Zayden High has announced his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels. There was a lot of talk surrounding UNC and High, and now we know that all of the chatter was indeed true. High will join five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher in the 2023 class, and could be Hubert Davis’ last commitment unless his recruiting board changes between now and this summer.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star guard hearing from entire Duke staff

Wasatch Academy (Utah) shooting guard Isiah Harwell is not one of the three 2025 recruits holding an early Duke basketball offer. That trio consists of the heralded Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, plus five-star Cooper Flagg. RELATED: Sons of former Duke champ stand out at premier camp That said, ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to Stanford

Heavily favored to beat then-1-4 Stanford on Saturday, a dreadful first-half effort led to a Notre Dame loss in front of a home crowd. Trailing 10-0 at halftime, Notre Dame showed improved execution on both sides of the ball in the second half. Notre Dame took the lead briefly before Stanford inched ahead 16-14. But after Audric Estime fumbled on what looked to be a scoring drive, the Irish failed to close the gap.
STANFORD, CA
BlueDevilCountry

Kentucky now threatening Duke atop class ranking

Outside of a potential late pickup of the three-star or four-star variety, the Duke basketball coaches appear finished with their 2023 recruiting efforts. They've reeled in five pledges, all five-star prospects sitting among the top 25 on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, sufficient to boast the ...
DURHAM, NC
und.com

Irish Find Team Success at Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational

MADISON, Wisc. – The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish captured three top five team finishes as they competed at the 2022 Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational. The women’s team saw Olivia Markezich lead the pack with a time of 20:11.9 in the women’s “A” race. Not far behind was Katie Thronson who crossed the finish line at 20:30.1. Anna Sophia Keller also was within a few seconds as she finished in 20:33.0 Rounding out the scoring for the Irish were Erin Strzelecki and Siona Chisolm who finished at 20:35.9 and 20:46.5, respectively.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Cougars Upset Elkhart on Senior Night

(New Carlisle, IN) - After a rough loss last week to Class 6A juggernaut Penn for their first loss of the season, New Prairie would have hoped for an easier bounce-back opponent than tenth-ranked Elkhart. But the Cougars bounced back in a big way, dominating the Lions 35-7 Friday night at Amzie Miller Field.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
alamancenews.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ROUNDUP: Eastern flies past Roxboro Person in key league result; Southern, Western win at home; Cummings loses on the road

[Story begins below two video interviews with key Eastern players, Josh Murray and Jasaih Thomas.]. Eastern Alamance showcased quite a bit of the offensive versatility that could make the Eagles potent when it matters most. Those latest good signals came from a 42-21 homecoming victory against visiting Roxboro Person on...
MEBANE, NC
und.com

Special Teams Success Lifts Hockey To Victory

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The 14th-ranked Fighting Irish hockey team opened their home slate of competition with a convincing win over the visiting Wildcats of Northern Michigan University, 3-1, Friday night. The Irish got off to a quick start with a pair of powerplay goals less than 10 minutes...
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

Marcus Freeman Post-Game Press Conference (10.15.22)

October 15, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks with the media after battling Stanford. October 15, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks with the media after battling Stanford.
NOTRE DAME, IN
dukebasketballreport.com

The Washington Post On Duke’s Transition

One of the major themes of the early part of the season, and probably the whole season really, is going to be the transition at Duke between Mike Krzyzewski, now retired, and John Scheyer. Whether it’s intentional or not, one of the emerging traits in Scheyer’s program is that, well,...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

High School Football Round-Up: Week 9

Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 9! Results from Week 8 can be found here. Up next: at Orange (10/17) East Chapel Hill (0-6): Lost to Chapel Hill, 40-16 (10/10) Up next: vs. Chatham...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Former South Bend Mayor Roger Parent

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -16 News Now Sunday Morning sat down with a former South Bend mayor for our Sunday Morning Spotlight. Roger Parent spoke with Jack Springgate about his new book coming out called “Getting Things Done”. Parent served the City of South Bend as mayor from...
SOUTH BEND, IN
chapelboro.com

Just Salad Closes Chapel Hill Location After 2 Years

A salad and wrap business in Chapel Hill has closed its doors for good. Just Salad, a chain restaurant located in Village Plaza at 111 South Elliott Road, features a sign posted on its door saying the location is permanently closed. While the official Just Salad website marks the Chapel Hill location as open, the Google business profile for the specialty salad shop confirms it is closed.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

