Safety Ayden Duncanson has switched his commitment from East Carolina to North Carolina, less than a week after visiting Chapel Hill, he announced on Sunday. In late June, Duncanson, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Atlanta (Ga.) Whitefield Academy, officially visited East Carolina. That set the stage for an Aug. 1 commitment to the Pirates. Ten days after his ECU pledge, UNC shook up his recruitment by offering. That prompted him to attend the Tar Heels' season-opening win over Florida A&M. He was accompanied on that trip by just his father. Thus, returning with his mother to allow her to check out the school was crucial. Last Monday and Tuesday, Duncanson was back in Chapel Hill with his mother.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO