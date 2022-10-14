Read full article on original website
Padres, Phillies face compact schedule for NLCS
San Diego and Philadelphia will begin championship series next week at Petco Park and could play seven games in eight days if it goes the distance
Yakima Herald Republic
Felix Hernandez returns to throw out first pitch before Mariners’ home playoff game in Seattle
The rumors started to circulate about an hour before the ceremonial first pitch on a surprise guest that the Mariners tried to keep a secret until it happened. Then he was spotted in the elevators pregame and walking in the hallways by the clubhouse. “Felix is here, I just saw...
Yakima Herald Republic
Social media reacts to Mariners’ season, playoff run ending
The Mariners’ magical season may have come to an end Saturday, but not without a heck of a fight. The 6-hour, 22-minute contest that dragged on for 18 innings offered the sellout crowd the kind of euphoria and agony of playoff baseball that they’ve so desperately been waiting for.
What time, TV channel is Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros ALDS Game 3 today?
The Seattle Mariners will be fighting to stay alive in the 2022 MLB playoffs today when they face a Houston Astros team leading the series 2-0. Game 3 of the this ALDS series gets underway on Saturday, October 15 at 1:07 p.m. PT/4:07 p.m. ET (3:07 a.m. CT) with a live broadcast on TBS.
Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh played 18-inning marathon ALDS game with broken thumb, torn hand ligaments
The Seattle Mariners showed plenty of heart in their 18-inning ALDS-ending loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday, but one player in particular showed a next level of toughness. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh told reporters after the game that he had been playing with a broken thumb and torn ligaments...
Yardbarker
Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss
Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team. Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a...
Mariners down 0-2 in series, Washington taxpayers down hundreds of millions
(The Center Square) – As the Seattle Mariners head into the third game of a five game series down 0 to 2 Saturday, Washington state Taxpayers have paid hundreds of millions of dollars over the last several decades to make that possible. The Center Square used widely reported numbers...
Astros Eliminate Mariners After Wild 18-Inning Thriller In ALDS
The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday. Yet, the finish line was far from easy. While it only takes three wins to complete a sweep in the ALDS round of postseason play, the Astros and Mariners played an extra game worth of innings at T-Mobile Park — the first playoff game to take place in front of Seattle fans in over two decades.
The Mariners’ Marathon Loss Marks the Start of a New Era
Seattle’s first home MLB playoff game in 21 years brought together a city starved for baseball success—one that still has reason for hope despite the Mariners’ elimination.
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
geekwire.com
Meet the Mariners owner: Wireless pioneer John Stanton brings leadership, passion to Seattle team
John Stanton has been leading great teams for more than four decades. The respected tech luminary helped pioneer and transform the mobile industry, serving in executive roles at companies such as McCaw Cellular and VoiceStream Wireless, the predecessor of the modern day T-Mobile. He co-founded Trilogy, a longstanding Seattle-area venture capital firm. The Microsoft and Costco board member even coached youth baseball — six years each for his two sons.
WVNews
Walker runs for key TD, Seahawks beat Cardinals 19-9
SEATTLE (AP) — Kenneth Walker III wanted to honor mentor Rashaad Penny in his first start. The Seattle rookie did just that, rushing for 97 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to lead the Seahawks to a 19-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
How to Watch Mariners and Astros Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Houston Astros look to sweep the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of the 2022 American League Championship Series.
WVNews
This Date in Baseball-Mets and Astros awarded franchises
1911 — The Philadelphia Athletics scored twice in the 11th to beat the New York Giants 3-2 in Game 3 of the World Series. Frank Baker hit a home run in the ninth inning off Christy Mathewson to tie the score 1-1. Baker was tagged with the nickname “Home Run” for his exploits.
Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep
SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first...
CBS Sports
Mariners vs. Astros score: Live updates as George Kirby, Lance McCullers Jr. trade scoreless frames
What were you doing October 18, 2001? That was the last time we saw a Major League Baseball playoff game in Seattle. Until October 15, 2022, that is. After four straight road playoff games in their first postseason since Ichiro's rookie year, the Mariners finally get to play at home again Saturday, hosting Game 3 in their ALDS matchup against Houston. The Astros hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS after two comeback wins.
KATU.com
'We'll be back:' Seattle Mariners end playoff run after 1-0 loss to Astros in Game 3
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners fell to the Houston Astros again Saturday, eliminating them from the American League Division Series (ALDS). It was a close game until the very end, with both teams remaining 0-0 for what seemed like forever. Finally, the Astros made a home run in the 18th inning to beat the Mariners 1-0.
WVNews
Jets continue surge with convincing 27-10 win at Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Breece Hall, Quinnen Williams and the young New York Jets are making a convincing statement to the rest of the NFL. They aren't the same old Jets who haven't reached the playoffs since the 2010 season, the league's longest active drought.
