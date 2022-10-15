Read full article on original website
Marching Band Competition Season Ends
The Iowa High School marching band competition season has ended, and area schools celebrated another special fall of performances across central Iowa. For the 46th consecutive season, the Pella Marching Dutch earned a Division I “Superior” score at the Iowa High School Music Association state festival, one of the longest ongoing streaks in Iowa. In the evening, Pella claimed 1st place in Class 3A and overall at the Mid Iowa Band Championships in Ankeny. This fall, the Marching Dutch outscored every Iowa school they competed against head-to-head.
Uneven Performance, but Central Football Team Beats BVU
It won’t win any beauty contests, but the Central College football team returned from its trip to Storm Lake with a 52-27 victory over Buena Vista Saturday in a game heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Dutch were in front 14-0 less than five minutes into the game on...
Simpson Homecoming Football Game Features Loras
The Simpson College football team searches for their first win of the season today in addition to celebrating homecoming, and will have to do so against American Rivers Conference title contender Loras. The Storm are struggling to put up points on the season, and part of that comes from a...
Playoff Field Released For 8 Player Through Class 2A
Iowa football playoffs open on Friday October 21st for Iowa 8 Player, Class A, 1A and 2A. The Sheldon Orabs have qualified out of 2A District 1 along with District Champion Central Lyon George Little Rock. They were joined by West Lyon who finished second and Unity Christian who finished third.
Former Drake University star quarterback to be honored in new documentary
DES MOINES, Iowa — A former star quarterback, known for his athletic and academic talent, at Drake University will have his story told in a new documentary on Iowa PBS later this month. A lot of Iowans remember Johnny Bright as the star Bulldogs quarterback from the late 1940s to early 1950s. He was a […]
High School Football Playoff Qualifiers Released, Pairings TBA
(Area) The Iowa High School Athletic Association has posted the list of playoff qualifiers for 8-Player, Class A, Class 1A, and Class 2A. Lenox and West Harrison are district champions from the area in 8-Player. #2 seeds Fremont-Mills and CAM will each be hosting first round games next Friday night. Other 8-Player qualifiers from the area include SE Warren, Martensdale-St. Marys, Bedford, East Mills, and Audubon.
Knoxville 3-1; Pella Christian 3-2 At Knoxville Volleyball Invitational
Two Marion County teams were involved in the Knoxville Volleyball Invitational on Saturday and both came away with winning records on the day. Knoxville was 3-1 sweeping through pool play without dropping a set to Southeast Warren 21-9 and 21-13, Pella Christian 21-9 and 21-9, and ADM 21-13 and 21-11. The Panthers ended the day in the championship semifinal to Union in a three set thriller. After dropping the first set 21-16, Knoxville came back to take set two 21-17, and had the Knights down 15-14, but could not finish off the match and fell 19-17. Pella Christian meanwhile, struggled to get going in pool play, winning over ADM in three sets 16-21, 21-15, and 15-13, losing to Knoxville in two sets and falling to Southeast Warren in three sets. That sent the Eagles to the consolation bracket where they dusted off Albia 21-12 and 21-14, then defeated Holy Trinity in three sets 21-10, 18-21 and 15-10. Knoxville is now 25-12 on the season and will await the winner of Tuesday’s class 4A regional match with Pella and Newton. Pella Christian is 24-15 and will host Pleasantville in a class 2A regional quarterfinal match on Wednesday.
Norwalk sweeps the field, places first at Winterset Volleyball Tournament
The Norwalk volleyball team swept their way to a first-place finish at Saturday’s Winterset Tournament, closing out the regular season with five wins and a set record of 10-0. The Class 4A eighth-ranked Warriors cruised through pool play, defeating Chariton 21-9, 21-10, Gilbert 21-18, 21-17 and South Central Calhoun...
Simpson College Homecoming Today
Today is Simpson College homecoming, welcoming all alumni to Buxton Stadium for the football game and Hall of Fame class induction. The original Simpson College softball team from 1972 will also be honored at halftime, along with all current and former softball players. The game begins at 1pm at Buxton Stadium. For a full list of activities, click below.
Big 12 Conference Clarifies Review at End of Iowa State-Texas Game
The Texas Longhorns beat the Iowa State Cyclones 24-21 on Saturday in Austin, but like most Big 12 games, it wasn’t without drama and some controversy at the end. With just a couple of minutes left trailing by three, Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers lost the ball on a hard and controversial hit, which resulted in a review over whether or not he was down before fumbling, but the play stood and Texas got the ball back with two minutes to go as the Longhorns hung on for a 24-21 win.
Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Heads To WACO For Regional Opener
It has not been a great season for the Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad, but just like everyone else starting class 1A regional play, the Saints get a clean slate and a chance to make a run. However that will be easier said than done as Melcher-Dallas will travel to WACO on Monday. The Saints come in at 5-16 on the season and will take on a Warriors squad that finished 2nd in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division and hold a 25-6 record. First serve is scheduled for 7:00. The winner gets the survivor of the North Mahaska and Mormon Trail match on Wednesday.
Pella Christian Clinches Home Playoff Game with 48-14 win at Central Decatur
The Class 1A #7 ranked Pella Christian football team overcame an unusual slow start Friday night to clinch a home playoff game next week with a 48-14 win at Central Decatur, heard live on 92.1 KRLS. While the Cardinals moved the ball more consistently throughout the first quarter, it was...
Simpson Football Can’t Keep Up with Duhawks on Homecoming
The Simpson football team couldn’t keep up with the Loras at Buxton Stadium Saturday in a 63-21 loss on homecoming as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Duhawks jumped out to an early lead, taking advantage of a blocked punt and a short field to earn a 7-0 advantage, then took a Storm fumble into the endzone for a 14-0 advantage. After another Storm drive ended in a punt, the Duhawks punched it into the endzone to earn a 22-0 lead before Simpson could find the endzone. Quarterback J Jensen hit Reed Worth for a 60-yard score to keep the Storm in it, but the Duhawks scored once more before halftime to lead 29-7 at the break.
PCM Mustangs Top Roland-Story 28-13 in District 7 Action
The PCM Mustangs beat the Roland-Story Norsemen 28-13 in the final game of the regular season. The victory enables the Mustangs to get a first round home playoff game next week in the Class 2A playoffs. The home win over the Norse also guarantees PCM a winning season as they moved to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in 2A District 7 play, good for second place in the district.
KCCI Archive: A moose on the loose in an Iowa cornfield
IOWA FALLS, Iowa — He was way above the corn. Diana Winner spent the morning scanning this cornfield with her binoculars, hoping for another glimpse of the moose. He was there all night. She first spotted the moose wandering through the field as she was driving her children to school.
Whalen, Brant Make it to ARC Women’s Tennis Semifinals
Central College women’s tennis players Madi Whalen and Ashlynn Brant advanced to the semifinals of their brackets at the American Rivers Conference individual championships. The Dutch had 15 players in action Friday across three flights of singles and two flights of doubles. Alex Griggs was an 8-4 winner in her first A-Flight singles match against Alyssa Stevenson from the University of Dubuque. Brianna Lindstrom won 8-3 in her first A-Flight singles match against Greta Wostoupal of Nebraska Wesleyan University. Both Dutch players lost their second-round match. Whalen took down all three opponents she faced Friday, including a seeded player from Loras College. Brant won a pair of matches and advanced in the second round after her schedule opponent withdrew from competition.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Pride of Indianola Marching Band Drum Majors
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Pride of Indianola Marching Band Drum Majors Lizzy Orey, Carly Schettler, Mikey Crabb, and Kyle Roberts. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Flavian “Peck” Konrad
A Mass of Christian Burial for Flavian “Peck” Konrad, 84, of Milo, Iowa will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Milo. Family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Rosemount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church in Milo, Iowa or The Good Shepherd Endowment Fund at The Village in Indianola, Iowa.
MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTINGS CONTINUE IN IOWA
PETE HILDRETH OF THE IOWA D-N-R GAVE THE NATURAL RESOURCES COMMISSION AN UPDATE ON RECENT MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTINGS THIS WEEK. HILDRETH SAYS THE NUMBER OF MOUNTAIN LIONS IN IOWA IS STILL VERY SMALL. MTLION1 OC………IN IOWA” :11. HE SAYS THE ANIMALS ARE CAPABLE OF MOVING LONG...
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City’s downtown.
