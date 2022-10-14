Read full article on original website
Drake And The Weeknd To Skip Out On 2023 Grammy Award Consideration
Hip Hop Awards 2022: See Hitmaka's Musical Journey to 'Producer of the Year'. In honor of this year’s show, we’re looking at some of the records that we feel earned him the name of hitmaker and this year’s title of “Producer of the Year.”. Hip Hop...
Havoc Lays Down a Dope Verse
Stars like GloRilla, DJ Drama, Jeezy, Justin Dior Combs, King Combs, Joey Bada$$ and DJ EFN share their feelings about celebrating the culture backstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022. Havoc, one-half of the influential hip-hop duo Mobb Deep, freestyles to the beat of DMX's timeless hit track "Ruff...
New Music Monday: Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, And Gucci Mane Start Your Week With A Fresh Batch Of New Tunes
Discovering new music, albums, and artists can be hard, considering how much it all arrives in overwhelming waves on a weekly basis. Don't worry, because BET.com has you covered with our New Music Mondays column. Built with you in mind, you won't miss out on the latest sounds, thanks to us sifting through them to make things easier.
Million Dollaz Worth of Game: BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 Special
Gillie Da King and Wallo267 bring their podcast to the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 red carpet and chat with Havoc, David Banner, Remy Ma and others about their projects, music, style and more. G Herbo opens up to Big Tigger about always having to watch his back as a...
Interview: Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Why She Did Not Let Anyone Touch Her Hair During The First Two Years On ‘Girlfriends’
It’s been years in the making since Black women have been able to wear their different hairstyles unapologetically in society without feeling uncomfortable or facing ridicule for it. The Crown Act is a California law that was officially signed in July 2019 where it prohibits discrimination based on hairstyle and hair texture by extending protection under the FEHA and the California Education Code.
New Photography Book Recreates Iconic Hollywood Films With Black Actors In Leading Roles
Photographer Carell Augustus painted a picture with his camera of what iconic films would look like if Black actors and actresses were cast in the lead roles. His newly released book, Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments, from Ebony Magazine publishing, sought to correct the omission of Black representation in film from the industry’s golden age through the 1980s, NPR reported.
Toya Johnson And Robert 'Red' Rushing Tie The Knot With A Star-Studded Fairytale Ceremony!
Toya Johnson and Robert "Red" Rushing have officially tied the knot! The lovely couple wed in a lavish ceremony in Los Cabos on Saturday, October 15th. The mother of two shared moments from the fairytale ceremony, looking absolutely stunning in her gorgeous lace and beaded wedding gown. Following the ceremony,...
G Herbo Gets Real About the Risk of Being a Rapper
Faith Evans To Follow Through With Divorce Despite Stevie J’s Loving Post To Her On Their 4-Year Anniversary
The rapper shared a reflection video detailing how he struggled mentally and how he found true love in himself. Nick Cannon And Brittany Bell Welcome Their Third Child Together—Meet Rise Messiah Cannon!. The pair introduced the world to their baby boy on Friday. The business mogul hosted a surprise...
Megan Thee Stallion Taking A Mini Hiatus
Megan Thee Stallion is taking a break to recoup after pulling double-duty as a host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live as well as recovering from her L.A. home being burglarized while she was in New York. The Traumazine rapper headed to her Twitter to share that she was...
Danielle Deadwyler Talks Mamie Till-Mobley’s Impact
‘TILL’ premieres in theaters nationwide on Oct. 14. The budding emcee hails from France and is inspired by the classic boom-bap sound in hip hop. "I am following doctors' orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support."
Sheryl Lee Ralph Awarded The Order Of Jamaica
Sheryl Lee Ralph is wrapping her year up on a high note as she was awarded the Order of Jamaica on Monday. The Emmy-award-winning actress shared a photo from the ceremony with the caption, “Well, it is now official! I am The Honourable Sheryl Lee Ralph OJ.”. “Warrior Woman,”...
Jhené Aiko And Big Sean Share Heartwarming Moments From Their Baby Shower!
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are counting down to the day they get to meet their baby boy! Over the weekend, the couple posted heartwarming footage from their baby shower, which beautifully celebrated their son on the way. “The family is growing, we ready for you baby boy,” Big...
