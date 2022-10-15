Read full article on original website
Venezuelan migrants surprised to learn that they will be returned to Mexico under new Biden admin policy
A group of roughly 30 Venezuelan migrants were surprised to learn that they will be returned to Mexico under a new Department of Homeland Security policy announced on Wednesday. Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins approached the migrants in Eagle Pass, Texas, shortly after they were apprehended Thursday. "Did you know...
Illegal immigration crisis can be helped by threatening to withhold US funds from Venezuela, Cuba: Pirro
With the latest influx of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers coming from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, the fact that U.S. taxpayers fund hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to these nations annually should come into play, Judge Jeanine Pirro said Tuesday. Pirro said that – if the Biden administration...
Migrants from three countries are driving the spike in encounters at the southern border, swamping a backlogged immigration system
The latest wave of migration has been mostly driven by people fleeing Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. The sheer numbers are complicating the processing and removal of the latest arrivals to the US.
Biden questioned on migrant surge, says 'not rational' to 'send them back' to Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
President Biden on Tuesday said it was "not rational" to send migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border back to nations like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua as concerns grow over the number of migrants arriving at the southern border. A reporter asked Biden why the border is "more overwhelmed on your watch."
KSAT 12
Venezuelan migrant relieved to make it to US before border officials began turning away more people
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people fleeing Venezuela to come to the U.S. could be turned away and sent to Mexico, the Biden administration announced this week. Before the announcement, Venezuelans weren’t subject to Title 42, which allows the U.S. to turn migrants away at the border to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Woman tells CNN she witnessed a rape during her migration journey
CNN’s Rosa Flores speaks to migrants after their arrival in El Paso, Texas, where there’s been an uptick in border crossings.
More than 40 Cuban migrants land in South Florida, adding to largest arrival in years
More than 40 migrants from Cuba arrived in the Florida Keys and Key Biscayne aboard three separate boats Friday, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.f
Expelled Venezuelan migrants protesting in Mexico temporarily shut down international bridge to Texas
Venezuelans expelled from the U.S. gathered in Mexico to protest Friday, resulting in the temporary closure of an international bridge.
Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos
As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
Former Democratic Texas mayor sends 'urgent call' to Biden admin as border crisis shows no signs of slowing
The former Democratic mayor of Del Rio, Texas stressed Wednesday the importance of immigration reform as migrants continue to flood the southern border in record numbers. "It's hard to believe that a year ago to the day, we had about 17,000 people underneath the international border crossing here in Del Rio, Texas. And it was then that I was calling an urgent call to the administration. And we still call an urgent call now," Bruno Lozano told "Fox & Friends First," calling it "heartbreaking" that the crisis facing border communities isn't receiving more attention.
Texas rancher calls on Biden to visit border, says law enforcement catching more armed migrants
Texas rancher Laura Allen called out the Biden administration for altering its border policies just before the midterm elections on 'Fox & Friends First'.
Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants leave southern Mexico to travel to U.S. border
TAPACHULA, Mexico, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants set off from Mexico's southern border early on Friday on a northward journey to the U.S.-Mexico border where hundreds of others are stranded following a deal to expel Venezuelan migrants crossing into the United States.
U.S. will begin turning many Venezuelan migrants back to Mexico
The Biden administration plans to turn most Venezuelan migrants crossing the southern border back to Mexico, which was previously not allowed, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday.
‘Bandit duo’ preying on migrants crossing into South Texas, CBP warns
U.S. Customs and Border Protection are warning migrants not to try to cross the South Texas border from Mexico because they could be robbed, assaulted or drown.
New Biden program grants legal pathway to U.S. for thousands of Venezuelan migrants
The Biden Administration announced a joint agreement with Mexico similar to “Uniting for Ukraine” that will give a legal pathway to the U.S. for 24,000 migrants from Venezuela, while expelling others under Title 42.
Washington Examiner
DHS to expel illegal Venezuelans via Trump-era border policy
The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday it will begin expelling illegal immigrants from Venezuela who enter the country from the southern border to Mexico by expanding a Trump-era policy. In addition to the new push to deport illegal immigrants from Venezuela, which comes through the Trump-era Title 42 policy,...
U.S. will return Venezuelans crossing illegally to Mexico, but opens new pathway to asylum
The United States and Mexico have agreed on a program intended to reduce a record flow of Venezuelan migrants to the U.S. southern border, the Biden administration announced on Wednesday.
Mayorkas heard no migrants had been whipped hours before calling it 'horrifying': Report
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was alerted that no Haitian migrants had been whipped despite a viral photo apparently showing such action, yet hours later, he still called the incident "horrifying," according to a new report.
US News and World Report
Venezuelans Fret Over New U.S. Border Plan, Saying 'We Can't Go Back'
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Venezuelan migrants stranded on the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday worried they might never reach the United States after a bilateral deal this week sought to put a lid on a recent sharp increase in crossings by the South Americans. Under the plan announced Wednesday, Washington...
Florida Border Patrol agents arrest Cuban migrants after they make landfall on windsurfing boards
Border Patrol agents in the Miami sector apprehended two illegal immigrants after they made landfall in the Florida Keys with windsurf boards.
