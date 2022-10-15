ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

The Independent

Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos

As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
Fox News

Former Democratic Texas mayor sends 'urgent call' to Biden admin as border crisis shows no signs of slowing

The former Democratic mayor of Del Rio, Texas stressed Wednesday the importance of immigration reform as migrants continue to flood the southern border in record numbers. "It's hard to believe that a year ago to the day, we had about 17,000 people underneath the international border crossing here in Del Rio, Texas. And it was then that I was calling an urgent call to the administration. And we still call an urgent call now," Bruno Lozano told "Fox & Friends First," calling it "heartbreaking" that the crisis facing border communities isn't receiving more attention.
Washington Examiner

DHS to expel illegal Venezuelans via Trump-era border policy

The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday it will begin expelling illegal immigrants from Venezuela who enter the country from the southern border to Mexico by expanding a Trump-era policy. In addition to the new push to deport illegal immigrants from Venezuela, which comes through the Trump-era Title 42 policy,...
US News and World Report

Venezuelans Fret Over New U.S. Border Plan, Saying 'We Can't Go Back'

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Venezuelan migrants stranded on the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday worried they might never reach the United States after a bilateral deal this week sought to put a lid on a recent sharp increase in crossings by the South Americans. Under the plan announced Wednesday, Washington...
