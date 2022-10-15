The White Sox beat the Cubs, winning the World Series four games to two, behind the pitching of Doc White. The South Siders clinched the title by winning the sixth game, 8-3. The White Sox wasted no time in putting this one out of reach, jumping out to a 7-1 lead against Cubs ace Three Finger Brown, who was knocked from the box with two outs in the second inning.

