Phillies NLCS tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park
The Phillies are going to the NLCS. After not seeing a postseason berth in 11 years, Philadelphia, led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola, clinched a spot in the 2022 MLB NLCS after defeating the Atlanta Braves, 8-3, in Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday. They’ll face the San Diego Padres, led by Juan Soto, at Petco Park in San Diego, California, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 (10/18/22).
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: October 14
The White Sox beat the Cubs, winning the World Series four games to two, behind the pitching of Doc White. The South Siders clinched the title by winning the sixth game, 8-3. The White Sox wasted no time in putting this one out of reach, jumping out to a 7-1 lead against Cubs ace Three Finger Brown, who was knocked from the box with two outs in the second inning.
WVNews
This Date in Baseball-Mets and Astros awarded franchises
1911 — The Philadelphia Athletics scored twice in the 11th to beat the New York Giants 3-2 in Game 3 of the World Series. Frank Baker hit a home run in the ninth inning off Christy Mathewson to tie the score 1-1. Baker was tagged with the nickname “Home Run” for his exploits.
Rangers Reportedly Met with World Series Winner Bruce Bochy for Open GM Position
The Texas Rangers are still looking for their next general manager.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. Now that their season is over, the Texas Rangers are looking for a new manager. According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal, Rangers GM Chris Young flew to Nashville to meet with three-time World Series winner Bruce Bochy. Dallas News reports that Young was spotted on a flight to Nashville on Wednesday. Bochy managed Young in 2006 in San Diego and later won three World Series with San Francisco.
Report: MLB sets one-year qualifying offer at $19.65M
MLB will set its one-year qualifying offer for free agents at $19.65 million for the upcoming offseason, the New York
Yardbarker
Report: Nelson Cruz to become free agent after $3M buyout from Nats
The Washington Nationals will buy out a $16 million mutual option on Nelson Cruz for $3 million, according to Talk Nats. Cruz will effectively become a free agent this offseason. The 42-year-old Cruz signed a one-year deal with the Nationals in March, including a mutual option for the 2023 season....
Yardbarker
Rangers GM Chris Young meets with Bruce Bochy amid managerial search
Young, who is from Texas, pitched for the San Diego Padres from 2006-2010. Bochy was his manager in 2006. Bochy, 67, went to manage the San Francisco Giants in 2007. He later won three World Series with the team. Bochy has not managed in MLB since 2019 but has interest...
