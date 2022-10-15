Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Dog of the Week: Penelope Is from The West Coast of Florida and Needs a Caring Family
This week, the Humane Society of Broward County has some wonderful pets to choose from. All adoptions include spaying or neutering, vaccinations, a microchip, treatment for fleas and ticks, and much more. Penelope. Penelope (ID A660782) is a 4-year-old 59-pound girl from a shelter on the west coast of Florida...
Florida Authorities Capture Huge 10-Foot Alligator Seen Swimming in the Ocean
Folks hanging out on the beach in Delray Beach, Florida got a huge surprise this morning as a massive 10-Foot Alligator swam close to shore. It is a very rare sight to see an alligator swimming in the ocean. Not only is it rare it is actually completely terrifying. Imagine swimming off the coast and turning around to see one coming at you. Definitely not something I would want to experience.
cw34.com
Large swarm: Kinkajou killed by African Honey Bees
BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPEC) — The world's first Kinkajou Sanctuary in Boca Raton lost an animal to a swarm of African Honey Bees also known as "killer bees." The Kinkajou Sanctuary's founder, Alexandra Ashe recounted the traumatic day to CBS12 News. “We had to rush through to the vet...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: October 16, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney are joined by attorney and legal analyst Gail Levine, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, congressional candidate Joe Budd, congressional candidate Robert Asencio and Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres. The full episode...
Click10.com
Ocean Conservency launches “Plastic Free Cities” in Miami
MIAMI – Students celebrated the launch of “Plastic Free Cities” on Saturday morning with a cleanup challenge at Goodlet Park in Hialeah in collaboration with Ocean Conservancy, Debris Free Oceans and Big Blue & You. According to studies, the health of Biscayne Bay is in crisis, with...
Click10.com
98 migrants rescued from boat off South Florida coast lacked food
BOCA RATON, Fla. – Almost 100 people, mostly from Haiti, who were rescued from an overcrowded boat off the South Florida coast had no food or water for two days, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. A Coast Guard helicopter spotted the 96 Haitians, as well as a passenger...
NBC Miami
Madame Gougouse Caribbean Culture Fest Returns to Miramar Regional Park
The Madame Gougouse Caribbean Culture Fest is back at Miramar Regional Park. The two-day family friendly event is hosted in October, because this month marks Creole Heritage Month. Creole is a language spoken in multiple Caribbean countries including Haiti, Martinique, Dominica, Grenada and many more. The festival is a fusion...
southfloridareporter.com
Cruising From Miami – Has Anything Changed In The Last Ten Years?
Miami has long boasted the nickname ‘Cruise Capital of the World’. But over the last ten years, has the port continued to improve its cruise offering, so deserving to keep the title?. Miami’s record as a cruise port over the last decade can be illustrated by comparing the...
Darius & Richelle’s Springtime Garden Inspired Wedding in Miami
Darius and Richelle’s outdoor garden wedding and reception definitely had us taking notes with its stylish mix of beautiful botanicals and ultra-modern glam. With eye-popping gold accents, gorgeous greenery, and delicate florals taking center stage, Richelle and Darius’ I Do’s were certainly meant to convey the lively springtime feel of Miami. The creative genius of floral designer Angel Rodriguez of Rodri Studio gave the couple memories of a lifetime with designer florals that delicately captured the beauty of their neutral wedding color story.
Click10.com
Haitian woman returns to South Florida 15 years after having large tumor removed
MIAMI – A woman from Haiti who had a 16-pound facial tumor removed in Miami when she was just a girl is back in town. Marlie Casseus is in South Florida visiting those who helped treat her. Casseus and her family landed at Miami International Airport Thursday. As the...
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Phone Call Hoax Causes Lockdowns at South Florida Schools, Broward Health Reports Rise in Kids Hospitalized With Respiratory Illnesses
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. What is ‘Swatting'?: Phone Call Hoax Causes Lockdowns at Schools Across South Florida. Multiple South Florida schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday after reports of "swatting" calls. The hoax took place at schools across Broward and Miami-Dade counties including West Broward High School, Miami Central High School, Reagan Senior High, and others.
NBC Miami
Fun Fall, Halloween Events Happening in South Florida This Month
It's officially spooky season and you may be wondering what to do with your friends and family ahead of Halloween this year. From thrilling haunted houses to family-friendly pumpkin patches, South Florida is scattered with fun events for guests of all ages. Here are some of the best ways to...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Jose Dotres
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Miami-Dade Public Schools is once again asking county taxpayers to continue doing what the state does not: fund better salaries for teachers and school security officers mandated by the state in the months following the Parkland shooting. It would be small a raise in the...
WSVN-TV
Woman charged with animal deprivation after over 100 cats found in Pompano Beach trailer
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is facing charges in a case of animal neglect. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, more than 100 cats were rescued last week from unhealthy living conditions. The felines were taken to the Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Delray Beach, FL
Delray Beach, a lovely city on Florida's southeast coast, is a must-visit. The Pineapple Grove Arts District is home to many public sculptures and art galleries. Delray Municipal Beach is also a family and pet-friendly beach recognized by Travel Holiday as the best in the southeastern US. In addition, this...
WSVN-TV
‘I’m heartbroken’: 2 caught on video stealing baby goat from Davie farm; owner pleads for information
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken farm worker in Davie is pleading for information as she searches for her baby goat that was stolen in the middle of the night. Surveillance video captured two men walking right into HAPPI Farm along Orange Drive, at around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday. The...
Coming soon: Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar in Fort Lauderdale; Pubbelly Sushi in West Palm Beach
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse expects to debut by late fall on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space once occupied by Offerdahl’s Off-The-Grill. As with its sister cafes, Crema slings egg ...
WSVN-TV
2 hospitalized after turbulence rocks MIA-bound American flight
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two people to the hospital after, officials said, a passenger flight encountered turbulence while en route to Miami International Airport. 7News cameras captured a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulance, other fire rescue vehicles and police cruisers on a tarmac at Miami...
click orlando
Amtrak rail service returns in Florida following Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Amtrak’s passenger trains between Miami and New York are going back in service two weeks after Hurricane Ian. Amtrak said its Silver Star overnight trains are resuming service Friday and Saturday. The Silver Meteor trains will resume service on Saturday and Sunday. [TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Joe Budd
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Congressman Ted Deutch of Boca Raton represented a very blue district for the last dozen years, but decided to retire from congress. Last week on This Week in South Florida we spoke to the candidate Deutch has endorsed to replace him, Jared Moskowitz. This week,...
