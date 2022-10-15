Lone Star Parade Floats makes two new floats for Texas Rose Festival Parade

TYLER, Texas ( KETK )- Roby Watts owns Lone Star Parade Floats out of Dallas and they make the floats for the Texas Rose Festival Parade.

“We got started with the Texas Rose Festival probably I want to say almost 20 years now, maybe 15, something like that.” Roby Watts, owner, Lone Star Parade Floats.

His company drives each float in the week leading to the parade and gets started setting them up the Friday before.

“We just start at the front and untarp all the way down and then Roby and Clyde start building, and so they’ll set the main stuff up. Then, we will follow behind and do details and stands.” Doug Noland, Lone Star Parade Floats

Each float is unique to the theme, and the finished product is always a sight to see.

“It’s fun having everything up and everything put together and of course, it’s even more fun seeing all the people come and get so excited.” Doug Noland

Things have changed over the years when it comes to building the floats. They use to be made out of flowers, but now Watts has turned to making everything out of foam.

“What has changed is we have started using more foams props, foam carvings, so we buy these giant foam blocks and we have an artist that comes in and will sculpt some things.” Watts

Items on the floats are hand sculpted to perfection.

“Anything that is papered and anything that is glittered, that has been done by hand by someone.” Noland

As far as what’s new this year, Watts says there will be three Hispanic Heritage floats added to the parade.

“One is music, another is more of just the heritage and stuff like that. I think the kids will be holding flags, and the other one I believe will be Quinceañera,” Watts

Watts and Noland hope everyone has a great time at the Texas Rose Festival Parade.

KETK is a local sponsor of the Texas Rose Festival.

The Texas Rose Festival began in 1933 and is steeped in tradition.

