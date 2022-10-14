Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Shawn Michaels Says He and Triple H Are Doing the Things in WWE That Vince McMahon Did in the '90s
There's been a lot of great things happening in WWE as of late, with big names returning, changes to long-time criticisms, and welcome surprises. That goes for Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, and there are two very familiar names at the helm of those three shows. Triple H is now head of WWE Creative, while Shawn Michaels is running things at NXT, and both stars are enjoying their work behind the scenes. Michaels spoke recently about working with Triple H to create a formidable one-two punch, and in a new interview on After The Bell with Corey Graves, he added that in many ways they are both doing what Vince McMahon did back in the 90s, and there is a fun and joy they hope to capture.
tjrwrestling.net
Liv Morgan Explains Photo With MJF
Liv Morgan has addressed her photo with the “Devil.”. While attending a birthday party of a friend, the former WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion took a photo with AEW’s MJF, which would end up going viral and send shockwaves across the wrestling world. Since the photo has circulated, fans have been speculating about the reasoning behind the photo, and the rumors have been flowing.
411mania.com
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show
– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
tjrwrestling.net
The Boogeyman: A Match Taking On Bray Wyatt Is ‘Very Possible’
Bray Wyatt and The Boogeyman could soon face off in the squared circle. It’s only been a little over a week since Bray Wyatt made his WWE return at Extreme Rules, but a heavy-brand match — which some are considering a dream match — has already been teased between Wyatt and WWE legend The Boogeyman.
PWMania
Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Has Zero Plans For Two Superstars At The Present Time
WWE has no plans whatsoever for two Superstars. Since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative for the company, many underused and released WWE Superstars have returned to the spotlight. However, others haven’t had that luxury. According to Fightful Select, Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez are two of the unlucky ones, with WWE having no current plans for them on the main roster.
wrestleview.com
WWE Superstar returns to action at live event, teams with Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley returned to in-ring action for the first time in over four months. The Judgment Day member teamed with Damian Priest in a match against Dolph Ziggler and Nikki A.S.H. at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event House Show in Sioux City, Iowa. Ripley and Priest would go on to lose the match.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Official Was “Shocked To See Cody Rhodes Go Back”
A former longtime WWE official has opened up on ex-AEW star Cody Rhodes returning to WWE in early 2022 and admits they were “shocked” by the move. AEW in 2022 does not have its troubles to seek. Former Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and his wife and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes left the company early in the year with The American Nightmare making a huge return to WWE at WrestleMania 38.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Remarks On Her “Degrading” Gimmick
A former female WWE Superstar has opened up on what she calls her “degrading” and “distasteful” gimmick while part of the company. Back in 2010 former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes was trying to prove her worth to the team of Layla and Michelle McCool in an effort to join their group. Mendes was seen jumping rope on WWE television and performing other exercises to try and impress LayCool.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Lost Respect For Top WWE Star After Hulk Hogan Match
Some wrestling matches are memorable, if only for the wrong reasons. One match that Eric Bischoff will always remember without fondness was the 2005 "SummerSlam" that pitted Hulk Hogan against Shawn Michaels. In an interview on "83 Weeks" that recounted WWE's 2005 events, Bischoff recalled the bout with sour thoughts...
tjrwrestling.net
Shawn Michaels Recalls WWE NXT Changes In 2021: “It Was Abrupt”
There was a big change to the WWE NXT brand in September 2021 and Shawn Michaels has shared how he felt about it at the time. As the WWE Vice President of Talent Development, legendary wrestler Shawn Michaels is in the role of coach, teacher and mentor to WWE’s NXT roster along with those that haven’t debuted on television yet. It is up to Michaels and his team to teach them about pro wrestling, help them improve and watch them grow as television performers.
tjrwrestling.net
WATCH: Bayley Argues With Kid At WWE House Show
Bayley is playing a classic heel. “The Role Model” has been classified as a heel ever since she returned to WWE at SummerSlam. With this being the case, she has had several incidents with fans, and another altercation took place on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at a live event in Sioux City, Iowa.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Addresses Bray Wyatt Being Compared To The Undertaker
Jim Cornette has hit out at people comparing The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt, explaining that there’s a difference between The Deadman’s supernatural shenanigans and Wyatt’s “puppet show”. Bray Wyatt made his much-anticipated return to WWE at Extreme Rules on October 8th, making his way through...
tjrwrestling.net
NXT Star Slated To Be At Raw [SPOILER]
With a recent run of NXT stars making the step up to main roster appearances, another one looks set to be at Raw on Monday night. Roxanne Perez was the latest NXT star to make their main roster debut in WWE as she competed on SmackDown on the 14th of October. The 20-year-old was on the show ostensibly to find an opponent for her NXT rival Cora Jade but instead, she ended up teaming with Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi in a six-woman tag team match against Damage CTRL.
tjrwrestling.net
Why Talks Fell Through Between Bray Wyatt And Other Promotions
It has been revealed in a new report why talks between Bray Wyatt and multiple professional wrestling promotions broke down before he ultimately returned to WWE. Last Saturday, Wyatt made his comeback to the company at their Premium Live Event, Extreme Rules, after the promotion sent fans into a “White Rabbit” mystery for weeks. Before “The Fiend” made his return, several promotions reportedly made contact with and sent feelers to Bray Wyatt after the Vince McMahon regime released him to due to claimed budget cuts. According to Sports Illustrated, the promos of AEW, IMPACT Wrestling and AAA all attempted to bring Wyatt in, but no contracts ever came close to being signed.
wrestlinginc.com
The Great Muta Credits 'Gates Of The Demon World' For AEW Appearance
Over the past 38 years, Keiji Muto, aka The Great Muta, has made a huge impact in pro wrestling. Winning championships in Japan and the United States for companies such as NJPW, WCW, NWA, and Pro Wrestling NOAH, it's not an overstatement to call Muto a legend. With his illustrious career coming to a close early next year, Muto, 59,recently made his debut in All Elite Wrestling. Muto, as The Great Muta, made a surprise one-off appearance at AEW's Grand Slam edition of "Rampage" to reunite with former longtime rival-turned-ally Sting for the first time in 18 years.
tjrwrestling.net
Sasha Banks Hints At Huge Match In Japan Against Former WWE Superstar
Sasha Banks could soon be back in the squared circle. In her most recent Instagram story, Sasha Banks hinted at a possible match between her and former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane, and that bout could also happen in Japan. For Sane, her last action in World Wrestling Entertainment was almost...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Nick Gage Says Young Hungry GCW Talent Made Him Fall Back In Love With Pro Wrestling
GCW world champion Nick Gage recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a number of wrestling-related subjects, including how the young hungry talent in GCW helped him fall back in love with the sport after he took a year off from the business. Highlights from the interview are below.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Cancel 2023 Premium Live Event
It looks like WWE won’t be getting the new year off to a bang in the same way they did in 2022 with a new report stating they’ve cancelled a premium live event. 2022 saw WWE introduce the wrestling world to a brand new show as they presented Day 1 on New Year’s Day live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. That event will best be remembered for the cancelled main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship with Reigns forced to pull out due to COVID.
