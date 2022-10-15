ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

'Come Out With Pride' festival takes over Lake Eola in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The "Come Out With Pride" festival is taking over downtown Orlando on Saturday. The huge event is expected to bring out hundreds of thousands of people to Lake Eola Park. This year's event includes all-day entertainment, a parade, and it all wraps-up with a fireworks show. The...
Thousands of people attend Come Out with Pride parade in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The most colorful festival is decorating the streets of downtown Orlando. Thousands are "Coming out with Pride" to kick off a week-long celebration by and for the LGBTQ+ community. The annual pride event is to foster a sense of belonging. It's to encourage our LGBTQ+...
Celebrate National Pasta Day with these Orange County restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla. – National Pasta Day is Oct. 17, and for those with a taste for carbs will have plenty of ways to celebrate in Orlando (not that you ever need an excuse to enjoy a good pasta dish!). Whether it’s ravioli, spaghetti, linguini, tortellini, fettucine or any other...
Running 4 Heroes opens tribute hall in Winter Springs

There's a new way for you to honor first responders killed in the line of duty. Running 4 Heroes opened its doors to their tribute hall Saturday in Winter Springs. Zechariah Cartledge started the nonprofit in 2019 when he was 10 years old. The organization supports injured First Responders, K9’s, and families of fallen first responders. He also honors them with a 1-mile run.
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Give Kids The World’s Night of a Million Lights is back

Named the “Number One Thing To Do In December In Orlando” by USA Today when it debuted in 2020, Night of a Million Lights is back for its third year in a new venue: Island H2O Water Park in Kissimmee, Fla. Proceeds from Night of a Million Lights...
Large police presence spotted at Magic Mall in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A large police presence was seen at the Magic Mall in Orlando on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX flew over the scene at 2155 W Colonial Drive around 12:30 p.m. Over a half a dozen Orlando police cars were spotted in the parking lot with crime scene tape surrounding the strip mall.
Fun Food Events for Oct 15-21: More Oktoberfest, Weird Beers, Pride Brunch

Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Oktoberfest, Pride Brunch and more. You’ve got less than a month now to snap up tickets for the 2022 Edible Orlando Field to Feast Dinner featuring the Walt Disney World Chefs. This is Nov. 5, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m., at Mount Dora’s Long & Scott Farms. Disney chefs cook outside for you, a mix of country charm and culinary excellence. Each dish pairs with wines chosen by Master Sommelier George Miliotes (Wine Bar George at Disney Springs). Proceeds from Field to Feast go to the Kids Café Program of Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Tickets are $195 per person (ages 21 and older) and usually sell out, so get yours now!
Date Yourself First: 8 Solo Date Ideas in Orlando

Whether you’re in a committed relationship or single, there is never a wrong time to spend quality time alone. From Lake Nona to Winter Park, you are sure to find a place where you can treat yourself! So do just that with this list of dates to take yourself on in Orlando.
Central Florida Zoo cancels first weekend of Zoo Boo Bash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida Zoo has decided to cancel the first weekend of their Zoo Boo Bash. The event was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, but the zoo is still waiting for floodwaters to recede. The zoo has also been cleaning up debris...
Loaves and Fishes announces its holiday schedule

Loaves and Fishes would like to thank the incredible support of our Apopka community this year! Our fundraising efforts this year have given us more opportunities to serve more people in need this year than ever before. As we enter the home stretch of this year, we just want to start by saying thank you.
