Learn about the haunted history of Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — It's the time of year to learn about Denison's spooky history. Red River Tours is back with its Haunted Denison Ghost Tour along Main Street in downtown. Guests visit three different sites to hear stories from Texoma author Natalie Bauman, who wrote a series of...
American Legion honors Vietnam veterans
DENISON, Texas (KTEN)—Local Vietnam veterans gathered at American Legion Post 62 for a ceremony formally welcoming them home from the war. Commander Coleen Anderson says many Vietnam vets were not warmly received when they first returned from Vietnam. "They were the last group of soldiers that were drafted that...
Annual Atoka youth buck hunt draws to a close
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN)—For one weekend in October, kids have the run of the woods in Oklahoma. Oct. 14 through Oct. 16, those under 17 are the only ones allowed to hunt deer with guns. Brian Mixon has turned it into an annual competition. "We started it back in '20,...
Ringling Elementary receives donation for upgrading playground
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- Ringling Elementary received a donation from Patriot Chevrolet Friday afternoon to help upgrade the school's playground. The Ardmore dealership donated over 17,000 dollars to help finance the much needed equipment. The donation will be used in the second phase of upgrades, according to principal Jackie Matherly.
Family ghost tours around Grayson Co.
GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -Ghost sightings, mysterious disappearances, and unexplained phenomena. Make-believe? Or real life stories that happened in Grayson County. Both Denison and Sherman offer downtown ghost walking tours. Sarah McRae, Sherman Tourism and Main Street Manager said, “a lot of people really enjoy this spooky like of tales...
Sherman Teen With Disability And Her Service Dog Crowned In Miss Dallas Teen Pageant
Negative opinions can really discourage people from pursuing their interests and dreams, this is especially true for children and young teens who are finding their way in the world. But then there’s the stubborn kind, those who make fuel out of demoralizing comments to pursue their dreams even harder. This...
A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
Trash can fire damages a home in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A trash can fire is being blamed for causing damage to a home. Just before 1 p.m. this afternoon, Denison Fire and Police responded to a call in the 1000 block of W Collins Street. Officials said the woman in the home smelled smoke, when she walked...
Police searching for missing Gainesville man
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Police are asking for help locating a missing Gainesville man. The Gainesville Police Department said 47-year-old Keith Edward Glover is 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds, has graying brown hair, and green eyes. Glover is also unshaven and has a tattoo on his face near his left eye.
Fatal fire in western Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A house fire left one person dead early Friday morning in Love County. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said deputies and first responders were called to a fully engulfed house fire in the western part of the county. One person and one pet were not able to...
Sherman teacher selected for national fellowship
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—Sherman High School AP Geography teacher Grace Dewald was chosen by the American Geographical Society for their 2022 fellowship. The fellowship includes a visit to a national symposium at Columbia University in November, discussing the future of the global food supply. I'm excited about the topic this...
SPCA of Texas gets custody of 34 cats recovered from North Texas property
GREENVILLE, Texas - The SPCA of Texas was awarded custody of 34 cats recovered from a property in Hunt County last week. The decision was made during a civil custody hearing Thursday. A judge also awarded the SPCA $8,539.50 in restitution. This case started to be investigated on October 3,...
Youth Big Buck competition underway
ATOKA, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- This weekend, the Youth Big Buck Competition is happening in Atoka. This is the third year for the contest, kids and their families go and hunt buck and turn them in. "The kids get really excited about it, they look forward to it every year," said...
Colton's Main Street Run gets more than 1,000 runners
DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- Colton's Main Street Run in Durant was Saturday, the event starting off around 8 in the morning, with runners of all sizes and ages taking part. "It's fabulous, we have over 1200 runners this year," said Dena Sherrill, Colton's mom and event organizer. "We have about 90 sponsors, we have around 200 volunteers. Partnered with Southeastern and did the Crooked Mile Trail, and so that's a nice three mile loop."
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
Prosper high school senior continuing recovery after suffering brain bleed
DALLAS - A Prosper high school senior has spent the last couple of months in a hospital after doctors found a brain bleed. He said he was at a friend’s house when he had a horrible headache, prompting his parents to take him to the hospital. Addison Harmon has...
Texas hunters must report deer kills
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department now requires any buck or antlerless white-tailed deer harvested in Grayson County to be reported. TPWD white-tailed deer program director Alan Cain said the report is helpful, specifically with all the housing developments going into the county. "An...
The Brickyard restaurant and bar opens in Atoka
ATOKA, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- Atoka is welcoming in a new restaurant and bar, The Brickyard, to the area where Reba's Place is under construction. The husband and wife owners say it was a lot of hard work, but they're proud to finally be opening up today. "Actually my wife's idea,"...
Construction complete at Fannin County reservoir
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The North Texas Municipal Water District and Fannin County officials celebrated the first major reservoir to be constructed in Texas for three decades. Bois d'Arc Lake is 20 years in the making, carrying a $1.6 billion price tag. "There's been over 1,500 people participating...
Three-story Plano restaurant has rooftop patio perfect for social hour
Haywire Plano is a 24,000-square-foot, the-story restaurant and cocktail lounge space in Plano's Legacy West.
