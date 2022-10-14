ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

KTEN.com

Learn about the haunted history of Denison

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — It's the time of year to learn about Denison's spooky history. Red River Tours is back with its Haunted Denison Ghost Tour along Main Street in downtown. Guests visit three different sites to hear stories from Texoma author Natalie Bauman, who wrote a series of...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

American Legion honors Vietnam veterans

DENISON, Texas (KTEN)—Local Vietnam veterans gathered at American Legion Post 62 for a ceremony formally welcoming them home from the war. Commander Coleen Anderson says many Vietnam vets were not warmly received when they first returned from Vietnam. "They were the last group of soldiers that were drafted that...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Annual Atoka youth buck hunt draws to a close

ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN)—For one weekend in October, kids have the run of the woods in Oklahoma. Oct. 14 through Oct. 16, those under 17 are the only ones allowed to hunt deer with guns. Brian Mixon has turned it into an annual competition. "We started it back in '20,...
ATOKA, OK
KTEN.com

Ringling Elementary receives donation for upgrading playground

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- Ringling Elementary received a donation from Patriot Chevrolet Friday afternoon to help upgrade the school's playground. The Ardmore dealership donated over 17,000 dollars to help finance the much needed equipment. The donation will be used in the second phase of upgrades, according to principal Jackie Matherly.
RINGLING, OK
KXII.com

Family ghost tours around Grayson Co.

GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -Ghost sightings, mysterious disappearances, and unexplained phenomena. Make-believe? Or real life stories that happened in Grayson County. Both Denison and Sherman offer downtown ghost walking tours. Sarah McRae, Sherman Tourism and Main Street Manager said, “a lot of people really enjoy this spooky like of tales...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
MCKINNEY, TX
KXII.com

Trash can fire damages a home in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A trash can fire is being blamed for causing damage to a home. Just before 1 p.m. this afternoon, Denison Fire and Police responded to a call in the 1000 block of W Collins Street. Officials said the woman in the home smelled smoke, when she walked...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Police searching for missing Gainesville man

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Police are asking for help locating a missing Gainesville man. The Gainesville Police Department said 47-year-old Keith Edward Glover is 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds, has graying brown hair, and green eyes. Glover is also unshaven and has a tattoo on his face near his left eye.
GAINESVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Fatal fire in western Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A house fire left one person dead early Friday morning in Love County. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said deputies and first responders were called to a fully engulfed house fire in the western part of the county. One person and one pet were not able to...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Sherman teacher selected for national fellowship

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—Sherman High School AP Geography teacher Grace Dewald was chosen by the American Geographical Society for their 2022 fellowship. The fellowship includes a visit to a national symposium at Columbia University in November, discussing the future of the global food supply. I'm excited about the topic this...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Youth Big Buck competition underway

ATOKA, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- This weekend, the Youth Big Buck Competition is happening in Atoka. This is the third year for the contest, kids and their families go and hunt buck and turn them in. "The kids get really excited about it, they look forward to it every year," said...
ATOKA, OK
KTEN.com

Colton's Main Street Run gets more than 1,000 runners

DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- Colton's Main Street Run in Durant was Saturday, the event starting off around 8 in the morning, with runners of all sizes and ages taking part. "It's fabulous, we have over 1200 runners this year," said Dena Sherrill, Colton's mom and event organizer. "We have about 90 sponsors, we have around 200 volunteers. Partnered with Southeastern and did the Crooked Mile Trail, and so that's a nice three mile loop."
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
PLANO, TX
KTEN.com

Texas hunters must report deer kills

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department now requires any buck or antlerless white-tailed deer harvested in Grayson County to be reported. TPWD white-tailed deer program director Alan Cain said the report is helpful, specifically with all the housing developments going into the county. "An...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

The Brickyard restaurant and bar opens in Atoka

ATOKA, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- Atoka is welcoming in a new restaurant and bar, The Brickyard, to the area where Reba's Place is under construction. The husband and wife owners say it was a lot of hard work, but they're proud to finally be opening up today. "Actually my wife's idea,"...
ATOKA, OK
KTEN.com

Construction complete at Fannin County reservoir

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The North Texas Municipal Water District and Fannin County officials celebrated the first major reservoir to be constructed in Texas for three decades. Bois d'Arc Lake is 20 years in the making, carrying a $1.6 billion price tag. "There's been over 1,500 people participating...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX

