Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
NBC Sports
J.T. Realmuto hits inside-the-park home run to extend Phillies' Game 4 lead
What could possibly be more exciting than an inside-the-park home run in a postseason clincher?. J.T. Realmuto delivered one in the fourth inning Saturday afternoon to temporarily extend the Phillies' lead to three runs in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Braves. Realmuto led off the fourth against Atlanta...
Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres prediction and pick: Who has advantage in the NLCS?
The upsets are alive and well! Philadelphia upset St. Louis in the NL Wild Card Series, and then took down the reigning champs in the Atlanta Braves in four games to advance to the NLCS. As for the Padres, well, they did the same. San Diego upset the mighty Mets in the NL Wild Card Series, and then beat the best team in baseball in the Los Angeles Dodgers to advance to the NL Championship Series. Who would have thought? Probably not many.
Best photos from Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 4
Marsh had a huge day for the Phillies. He hit a 3-run home run and double in the victory over the Braves. Members of the Philadelphia Phillies pose for a team photo after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. Bryce Harper celebrates on the field after defeating the Braves by ringing the bell. The Phillies celebrated in the locker room after defeating the Braves to win the NLDS. The inside the park HR by Realmuto gave the...
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series: Padres, Phillies, Guardians win
MLB action continued Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolled on!. The San Diego Padres put forth a commanding pitching effort as they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1, while the Philadelphia Phillies dominated the Atlanta Braves 9-1 in Friday's first NLDS game. Earlier, the Cleveland Guardians outlasted the New...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Padres eliminate Dodgers; Phillies, Astros also move on
It was a stunning Saturday in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Three teams -- the Padres, Astros and Phillies -- punched their tickets to the LCS round, while the Yankees blew a late lead and now have their backs against the wall in the ALDS. The National League's top two teams both were sent packing yesterday, as the Padres ousted the 111-win Dodgers and the Phillies knocked out the defending champion Braves. The NL's two lowest seeds will get together in the NLCS, starting Tuesday in San Diego.
NBC Sports
Phillies-Padres NLCS game times and broadcast details
The Phillies' NLCS matchup against the Padres is set and game times were revealed Sunday for the best-of-seven series. Game 1 in San Diego: Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8:03 p.m. on FS1. Game 2 in San Diego: Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4:35 p.m. on Fox. Game 3 in Philadelphia: Friday,...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, matchups, schedule as Padres, Phillies, Guardians win on Friday
The ALDS and NLDS are in full swing in the 2022 MLB playoffs, and Friday was a big day for lower seeds. First, the third-seeded Guardians took down the second-seeded Yankees in ALDS Game 2 to even the series. In the National League, the Padres and Phillies (the Nos. 5 and 6 seeds, respectively) put the Dodgers and Braves on the brink of elimination. The top-seeded Dodgers and second-seeded Braves have met in the NLCS in the last two years, but now both trail 2-1 in the NLDS.
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
LA Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Time, TV channel, pitchers, how to watch NLDS Game 3 on Friday
The Dodgers won the opener but the Padres bounced back in Game 2 on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Phillies eliminate Braves, advance to first NLCS since 2010
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves, 8-3, on Saturday afternoon to advance to the National League Championship Series for the first time since the 2010 season. The Phillies won the series in four games, 3-1, and ended the Braves' hopes for a World Series repeat. Philadelphia's bats were the...
Royals Review
Royals Rumblings - News for October 17, 2022
Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter remains optimistic about Daniel Lynch. On an xERA and xFIP end, Lynch saw 1.24-point and 0.92-point improvements in 2022, which are both significant gains. There wasn’t a huge difference in the point difference in the area of FIP (19 points), but his FIP was under five, and at 4.63, it was the second-best mark of those four categories of metrics as well.
Joel Embiid Supports Phillies' Playoff Victory vs. Braves
Sixers center Joel Embiid attended Phillies vs. Braves Game 4
Phillies keep aim on 1st World Series title since 2008
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rob Thomson raised his bottle of bubbly for a toast in the clubhouse after the Phillies became the last team in baseball to clinch a playoff spot. The Phillies manager then went to take a swig out of his bottle and — doink! The cork was still inside. Two wet and wild postseason parties later, Thomson has mastered the art of uncorking his bottle while steering the Phillies toward a shot at their first World Series championship since 2008. “How many more wins?” he asked after the Phillies won their NL Division Series in four games. “We’ve got eight more Topper!” catcher J.T. Realmuto shouted, using Thomson’s nickname.
CBS Sports
Mariners vs. Astros score: Live updates as Seattle tries to stay alive in first home playoff game in 21 years
What were you doing October 18, 2001? That was the last time we saw a Major League Baseball playoff game in Seattle. Until October 15, 2022, that is. After four straight road playoff games in their first postseason since Ichiro's rookie year, the Mariners finally get to play at home again Saturday, hosting Game 3 in their ALDS matchup against Houston. The Astros hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS after two comeback wins.
