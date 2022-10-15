PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rob Thomson raised his bottle of bubbly for a toast in the clubhouse after the Phillies became the last team in baseball to clinch a playoff spot. The Phillies manager then went to take a swig out of his bottle and — doink! The cork was still inside. Two wet and wild postseason parties later, Thomson has mastered the art of uncorking his bottle while steering the Phillies toward a shot at their first World Series championship since 2008. “How many more wins?” he asked after the Phillies won their NL Division Series in four games. “We’ve got eight more Topper!” catcher J.T. Realmuto shouted, using Thomson’s nickname.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO