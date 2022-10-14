Two Portland-area men face federal charges for making, distributing hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills

Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood early MondayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Man arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood
Authorities said they arrested the suspect in a stabbing that led to the death of a man and injured a woman in Portland's Hollywood neighborhood Monday.
kptv.com
Man with gun arrested when hit with foam projectile in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers arrested a man holding a gun after he was hit with a foam projectile in Old Town on Friday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on Friday about 9:30 p.m., multiple concerned citizens reported a man holding a gun in the Lloyd District, on the Steel Bridge and in Old Town. Officers found the man at Northwest Fourth Avenue and Northwest Davis Street, where he was uncooperative. They had to shoot him with a foam projectile to drop the gun.
kptv.com
Thieves smash truck through vape store wall in SE Portland, swipe armfuls of merchandise
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A brand new business called the House of Vape off of Southeast Powell Boulevard was scheduled for their grand opening Friday, but instead they were burglarized. Sami Hales, who owns the shop, said he lost roughly $100,000 in products and damages. However, it’s nothing new.
Federal agents raid alleged fentanyl pill-manufacturing lab in Vancouver storage unit, arrest two men
A confidential informant and an undercover federal agent told the suspected drug dealers they were interested in buying 300,000 fentanyl pills in exchange for cocaine, but first they wanted to see their clandestine pill lab, investigators say in court documents. The request led them from Portland to a Vancouver storage...
Herald and News
Gresham man pleads guilty to stealing COVID-relief funds
PORTLAND — A Gresham, Ore., man pleaded guilty Friday, Oct. 14 for stealing more than $77,000 in funds intended to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Justin Allen Cunningham, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.
‘Explosive noise’: Portland police shoot, wound suspect
Portland police said they responded to a 911 call about a man chasing people with a knife in that area and spotted a man who matched the description. But "during the ensuing encounter, the officer fired his weapon and the suspect was injured," officials said in a statement on Saturday.
1 dead after Portland shooting, suspect remains at large
One person was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Northeast Portland on Friday afternoon, police said.
‘No place to go’: woman, 97, and daughters face eviction from NE Portland home
The letter startled Mary Louise Austin when it appeared on her front door in July, and her surprise turned to panic as she rushed back to the entrance to see who had left the notice. Austin, 63, frantically looked down Rodney Avenue in Northeast Portland, but the messenger was already...
Portland police shoot, wound man in downtown
A Portland police officer shot and wounded a man Friday evening at a busy downtown intersection not far from where President Joe Biden was expected to spend the night during a short campaign visit to the city. Police didn’t say what led to the shooting about 6 p.m. near Southwest...
Fire races through SE Portland auto body shop
A small auto body shop in Southeast Portland suffered significant damage when fire raced through the inside, Portland Fire & Rescue officials said.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (October 16, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:20 A.M, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire on SE 282nd Avenue south of SE Division Drive. A single vehicle was located on the...
2 Portland area men found dead in crashed vehicle had been shot
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that two men found dead in a wrecked vehicle earlier this week had been shot, and detectives are investigating their deaths as homicides. Both men were from Multnomah County: Jamahl Akeem William Nash, 32, and Stanafurd Samuel Lee Blacknall, 42, according to...
KATU.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in crash in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian died Monday morning after being struck by a driver in southeast Portland. The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast 146th Avenue and Stark Street. Portland Police later confirmed that a pedestrian had died in the crash. There’s no...
Authorities: Man arrested for eluding deputies, believed he wouldn’t be pursued
A Vancouver man was arrested after ignoring several traffic rules and attempting to escape a police chase on Friday night, which resulted in a crash, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
kptv.com
Molalla man pleads guilty to shooting at cops, injuring construction worker
CLACKAMAS CO. Ore. (KPTV) - A Molalla man on Thursday pled guilty to several felonies for shooting at police officers and shooting a construction worker last year. Molalla police officers went to the home of Brian Scott Mills, 49, to help the fire department with a CPR call. While there, Mills started putting on body armor, causing officers to retreat. Then Mills started shooting a .50 caliber rifle from his home, with one round hitting a nearby construction worker. He then exchanged gunfire with officers before being taken into custody.
clayconews.com
SHERIFF'S OFFICE IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON UPDATES DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING: DEPUTY IDENTIFIED, SECOND SUSPECT BOOKED
PORTLAND, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in an Update issued on Thursday, October 13, 2022 reported that the Portland Police Bureau continues its investigation into the deputy-involved-shooting that occurred on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the Lloyd District of Northeast Portland. At this time, we would like to provide a timeline of the incident, based on the current investigation.
Multnomah County DA Schmidt talks prosecuting repeat offenders
Over the past month, KOIN 6 News has followed several cases of people arrested for a crime, released during a court hearing and arrested again for a similar crime. On Thursday, KOIN 6 News asked Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt about the string of cases.
One shot in shoulder in SE Portland, no arrests
Officers said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in Southeast Portland early Friday morning.
Feds call Hoover gang a ‘virus of violence,’ while defense lawyers discredit cooperating witnesses as ‘liars, robbers and killers’
A federal prosecutor likened Portland’s Hoover gang to a contagious germ as the government wrapped up its final arguments in a five-week racketeering trial before jury deliberations began Friday. “The Hoovers are like a virus -- not like Covid, a cold or the flu, they’re a virus of violence,”...
She skipped a $2.50 TriMet fare. She spent 183 days in custody.
Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive felt the woman’s story was important to tell as it illustrates systemic issues surrounding low-level crime, homelessness and mental health treatment, but we are using only her initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment.
