ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market has permission to find permanent home

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44d0aJ_0iZfgGYH00

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Santa Cruz and the Santa Cruz Community Farmers Market have come to an agreement to find a permanent home in downtown Santa Cruz.

The city has approved $1.775 million to fund a structure for a year round Farmers' Market. No location has been approved yet.

“The Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market is an integral part of the Santa Cruz community,” said Nesh Dillon, Farmers’ Market Executive Director. “We know the community will support the market wherever we are located. It’s exciting to join the City in moving toward a permanent location that will allow us to provide both the community and our vendors with more amenities.”

An all all-weather pavilion, restrooms, hook-ups for food trucks and vendors and picnic tables will all be made available with the funding.

The current city-owned lot 7, being used by the current market as a parking structure, will be considered as a final location candidate, said said City Manager Matt Huffaker.

"There are several other equally viable locations downtown. We look forward to continuing our work with the market to find the best fit for them," said Huffaker.

The post Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market has permission to find permanent home appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Open Streets Santa Cruz returns after a two-year hiatus

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): On Sunday, West Cliff Drive was filled with hundreds of bike riders, joggers and skaters for the 8th Annual Open Streets Santa Cruz Event. The event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two miles of West Cliff Drive from Lighthouse Point to Natural Bridges State Park were The post Open Streets Santa Cruz returns after a two-year hiatus appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
indybay.org

SEIU Strike to Impact City Services in Santa Cruz

Union members rejected a Tentative Agreement (TA) made between labor negotiators and the City of Santa Cruz on October 2, which would have provided a one-time essential worker bonus of $1,100 as well as raises totaling 12%, with 4.5% in the first year. "The membership voted, and made clear the...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
pajaronian.com

Letter: Fairgrounds and community will suffer the most

I came to the Pajaro Valley in late 2000 to serve this community as editor of the Register-Pajaronian. For the next decade, my staff and I covered a series of fair managers and scandals at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds and it seemed the fairgrounds, a huge asset to the people of the Pajaro Valley, was always facing bankruptcy. Finally, in 2011, the gates were locked, the facility closed due to a lack of funds.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas hosts, 12th annual Salinas Valley Pride Celebration

SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas Valley Pride hosted its 12th annual Pride event at the Salinas Central Park, Saturday. Organizers host the event in October to recognize LGBTQ history month. "People need to know that the LGBT community is just regular people just like everybody else. There is nothing different....
SALINAS, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

On the hunt for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Pharmacy Technician at Central California Alliance for Health. Water Quality Specialist II at The County of Santa Cruz. Human Resources Coordinator - Confidential at Cabrillo College. Housing Coordinator, Graduate and...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
diablomag.com

Habitat: Accessory Dwelling Units

When Kevin Casey bought a house that came with an in-law unit, he decided to rent it out. “It paid the entire mortgage for a couple years when I was starting my business,” he says. “Then around the beginning of the pandemic, I started using it as my office because I’ve got two kids in a smaller house and I work from home.”
HOME & GARDEN
Outsider.com

California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why

Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
CALIFORNIA STATE
andnowuknow.com

The Nunes Company Prepares for Transition; Doug Classen and John Amaral Comment

SALINAS, CA - Throwing it back to when Game of Thrones was at its peak, winter is coming, and the produce industry is preparing for temperature changes in the Northern Hemisphere. As the weather starts to cool off here in California, the Nunes Company is moving into its transition, preparing to make the jump to the desert in the coming weeks.
HURON, CA
pajaronian.com

Bamboo Giant offering first-ever nighttime walkthrough experience

Located on a busy thoroughfare between Aptos and Watsonville, Bamboo Giant Nursery and Gardens (BGNG) could easily be driven past without a second glance. But the nursery, tucked into the side of a hill in a rural, forested section of Freedom Boulevard, is actually one of the largest displays of timber bamboo in North America. Trails on the property take you through thick rows of bamboo, over stone walkways to waterfalls, decorative archways and fountains.
APTOS, CA
benitolink.com

Taylor Farms in San Juan Bautista leaving the power grid

Taylor Farms announced on Sept. 21 that they will be using their San Juan Bautista processing facility, which produces salad kits and fresh-cut products, as a proving ground for an energy-saving program that will take it off the traditional power grid with a goal of reducing its carbon footprint. “Solar...
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
bontraveler.com

10 Romantic Getaways Near the Bay Area

Living in San Francisco means being surrounded by an endless array of charming and diverse getaways. Whether you’re looking to go wine tasting in Napa or enjoy a mountainous escape in Tahoe, there are plenty of nearby weekend escapes for couples. When my husband and I plan a trip,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Great America makes major changes to its Halloween event

California’s Great America pivots for Halloween event — and the risk pays off. For many, the Halloween season begins when leaves begin to turn and the air carries that distinct crisp feeling. Theme parks — on the other end — take an entirely different approach. As...
SANTA CLARA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy