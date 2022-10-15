Good Sports: Pickleball tournament coming to Fresno

Pickleball has quickly become the hottest sport in America.

"It's a cross between tennis, ping pong and badminton," says Tina Quillen.

Quillen has been playing for the last five years. Loving the game so much, she's now a USA pickleball ambassador.

"I'm probably teaching 20 people a week to play the game," she said.

Its rise is not surprising to those who play it.

"Well, it's a fairly simple game to pick up on," Quillen said.

It's a game that anyone, any age can play, even if you're 16-year-old Nicholas Wise.

"I think pickleball is so popular just because it's so inclusive, anyone can play it," he said.

When he's not playing tennis at Bullard High School, Wise spends his days at Sierra Sport and Racquet both playing and teaching pickleball.

"If you're a beginner, you can be happy playing just for the social aspects of the game," he said. "But if you're advanced, you can take it really seriously, even go professionally if you like."

That shared love for pickleball has now turned the Sierra Sport and Racquet Club into the site of the First Annual California Pickleball Classic.

A Fresno-based tournament thanks to the help of Aren Hekimian.

"I have been dreaming about a tournament like this for many years, and it wasn't until I met Aren that I realized that he and I shared the same vision," Quillen said,

Hekimian has his fair share of experience when it comes to event planning, putting on events like Grizzlyfest.

But since the start of the pandemic, pickleball became a hobby he just couldn't resist.

He's combined the two to put on a tournament he hopes everyone can be proud of.

"It's open and free for people to come to," he said. "We have music, we have yoga that's going to be going here for free. Twenty-five courts of pickleball going on at once."

It's a tournament that will feature hundreds of players from all over the state.

"I'm super excited we got a lot of sponsors, a lot of people working together to make this happen," Wise said. "I'll personally be playing as well."

Sponsors have come together to support a greater cause along the way.

"We're doing raffles to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month," Hekimian said. "We teamed up with Fresno Acura."

Hekimian hopes this weekend will be the start of something special.