Behind Viral Videos

Related
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook

Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
INTERNET
I-95 FM

By the Way, A Simple Post Can’t Stop Facebook From Using Your Photos

Facebook is way bigger than all of us. I realize that's the understatement of the day, but seriously, Facebook is in almost every corner of the world. Sure, probably Russia and North Korea don't have a lot of access to social media, but in almost every country across the globe, billions of people use Facebook. I bet old Tom from Myspace regrets selling that platform for only millions.
INTERNET
Android Police

How to delete cookies on Android

Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
CELL PHONES
CNET

VPN Trackers: What to Know and How to Protect Your Privacy

Public concern over web tracking is higher than ever. Even though it's a concern that has been mounting for well over a decade, we're not much better off now than we were then -- pervasive tracking and rampant data collection are still the lay of the land all these years later. Websites and apps deploy trackers that follow us all over the internet and share the information they collect with third parties. Our ISPs collect gobs of personal data every time we go online, then share it with others who monetize it without our knowledge or consent.
TECHNOLOGY
Gizmodo

RIP Facebook Instant Articles: 2015-2023

Meta’s finally shutting down its Instant Articles service after seven years of dutifully serving up fast news and meandering listicles. The departure marks the clearest sign yet of Meta’s pivot towards video and away from hard news. A Meta spokesperson confirmed the move in an email to Gizmodo...
INTERNET
shefinds

3 Life-Changing Browser Hacks Tech Experts Want You To Know

Not only are not all browsers one and the same, but the browser you choose to use — and how you use it — matters when it comes to protecting your privacy and getting the most out of your user experience. Whether you’re a fan of Google Chrome, Firefox, or something else entirely, knowing a few good browser tips can keep you better protected when you’re searching the Web for information, in addition to making more efficient use of your time. Tech Expert James Calderon from Alrigh provides three life-changing browser hacks tech experts want you to know.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen

The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Twitter is developing a way for users to control who can mention them

Giving users the option to turn off mentions altogether would be a dramatic shift for the company, but it would also give users a way to protect themselves from all sorts of bullying and harassment they face on the platform. Although users who are targeted by trolls currently have the...
INTERNET
TheStreet

For WhatsApp, Zuckerberg Has Plans -- but Not the Obvious One

Social-media giant Meta Platforms (META) is going through a very tough time. The parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp is being mocked and is watching the bond of trust with investors crumble day by day. Meta shares are down 62.3% since January, reflected in a fall in market value of nearly $570 billion.
INTERNET
KTAR.com

How to delete the hidden trackers invading your browser

As long as your phone is on, it’s sharing data. This happens whether you have an iPhone or Android, but one company is tracking much more than the other. Tap or click here to see if Apple or Google collects more data. I bet your home address, phone number...
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

New Firefox phone-masking feature keeps your number away from spammers

In brief: A lot of people give out their phone numbers via online forms without considering what companies will do with them, only regretting their decision after being bombarded by spam texts, salespeople, and robocallers. But a new service from Firefox helps you avoid these annoyances while protecting your privacy by generating a virtual phone number alias.
CELL PHONES

