Not only are not all browsers one and the same, but the browser you choose to use — and how you use it — matters when it comes to protecting your privacy and getting the most out of your user experience. Whether you’re a fan of Google Chrome, Firefox, or something else entirely, knowing a few good browser tips can keep you better protected when you’re searching the Web for information, in addition to making more efficient use of your time. Tech Expert James Calderon from Alrigh provides three life-changing browser hacks tech experts want you to know.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 HOURS AGO