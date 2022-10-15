Read full article on original website
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
BBC
MPs remember Sir David Amess on anniversary of his murder
The Prime Minister Liz Truss and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have led tributes to Sir David Amess on the first anniversary of his murder. Sir David, who was an MP for nearly 40 years, was stabbed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October 2021. He is...
BBC
LifeSkills colleges in Suffolk, Essex and Yorkshire in administration
A specialist education provider for 16 to 18-year-olds has gone into administration, with pupils and parents being given one day's notice of the colleges closing. LifeSkills has independent centres in Suffolk, Essex and Yorkshire, providing learning for those "not engaged by the school system". The aunt of one pupil, who...
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school
Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
King Charles mutters ‘dear oh dear’ as he greets Liz Truss for weekly audience
King Charles III muttered “dear, oh dear” as he greeted Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday night. The monarch was hosting the prime minister in one of the palace’s large reception rooms after an earlier meeting with the King and Queen of Malaysia. A clip released...
Time Out Global
The Paddington Bear statue at Paddington station has been moved after a protest
If you’ve been walking around Paddington station fretting about the mysterious disappearance of the Paddington Bear statue that once sat beneath the clock arch, it’s because when the Elizabeth Line opened in May, it had to be moved for safety reasons. The statue, by Marcus Cornish, was installed in 2000 and quickly became an icon of the transport hub.
Huge fire at Grade II listed historic council building in Leeds sees dozens of people evacuated from the city centre's Millennium Square as crews battle raging inferno
A large fire has broken out at a historic Grade II listed building in Leeds city centre this evening forcing bars, pubs and restaurant to close and the evacuation of parts of the city centre. The fire, believed to be in Leeds City Council's old planning department building, is on...
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
BBC
BBC Radio Devon presenter Gordon Sparks dies at the age of 61
BBC Radio Devon presenter Gordon Sparks has died at the age of 61. "Sparksy", as he was known, was being treated for cancer at St Luke's Hospice in Plymouth. Tributes began flooding into BBC Radio Devon on Sunday morning after news spread of his passing. He had presented the breakfast...
BBC
Peter Tobin: Serial killer's ashes scattered at sea
Serial killer Peter Tobin's ashes have been scattered at sea after no-one came forward to claim his body. Tobin, who died last week aged 76, was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006. He...
Full-steam ahead at 100: the Flying Scotsman set for centenary UK tour
It’s looking pretty spry for a centenarian. Its body painted in mirror-finish British Rail green, its wheels and smokebox gleaming black and its name picked out in bright gold. The Flying Scotsman, the world’s most famous steam locomotive, turns 100 in February, and for the past six months has been undergoing a thorough overhaul in a Lancashire workshop in preparation for a national programme of events to celebrate its birthday.
Cumbria is ahead of the river curve
The project to allow the River Aller to spill out and create streams, pools and boggy areas is “said to be a first for the UK” (‘Like a computer reset’: Exmoor river to be liberated in pioneering project, 14 October). The second programme in Simon Reeves’ BBC TV series The Lakes features similar projects in Cumbria that are well under way, making a huge positive impact by reducing the likelihood of flooding in Carlisle.
BBC
Leonardo DiCaprio praises work of East Midlands osprey team
Leonardo DiCaprio has praised the "amazing work" of an English wildlife trust for the success of its osprey breeding programme. The Titanic actor is known for his passion for conservation and is a UN climate change representative. He posted about the achievements of Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust from his...
PETS・
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Liverpool honour bittersweet, says Lord Mayor
The Lord Mayor of Liverpool said winning Eurovision was "bittersweet" and vowed to do his utmost to honour the Ukrainian sister city. Councillor Roy Gladden has written to the Mayor of Odesa after Liverpool secured the right to host the 2023 European Song Contest last week. The city won a...
Eater
One of London’s Greatest Neighbourhood Pubs Survives Closure Threat
Drinkers that feared for the future of one of London’s greatest neighbourhood pubs can raise a glass tonight, after a licensing review secured the future of the Compton Arms in Islington. When a small group of local residents submitted the review in September, landlord Nick Stephens said that if...
BBC
Royal Navy flagship returns to Portsmouth after US visit
HMS Queen Elizabeth has returned to Portsmouth from its trip to the US where it replaced HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down in August. Families and well-wishers lined the harbour walls and the Round Tower in Old Portsmouth to welcome the aircraft carrier as it returned on Thursday.
BBC
Norfolk woman's five-month hospital stay due to carer shortage
A 91-year-old man said he was desperate for his wife to come home from hospital, five months after she was first admitted. Jane Garrett, 90, was admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in May after having a fall. She was declared fit for discharge in June, but as...
BBC
LS Lowry rare Seaburn seascape sells for more than £1m
An "important seascape" by renowned artist LS Lowry has sold at auction for more than a million pounds. Although the artist was better known for depicting the north-west of England, The North Sea shows a view from Seaburn, near Sunderland. The work, which had been in private hands since a...
BBC
Ashley Wadsworth murder: Mother funds emergency bleed kit in Chelmsford
The mother of a Canadian girl stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Essex has funded a potentially life-saving first aid bleed kit for a pub, in her memory. Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was murdered by Jack Sepple, 23, on 1 February, at their flat in Chelmsford. Her mother, Christy Gendron,...
Liz Truss has ‘days left to turn this round’, warns senior Scottish Tory
Under-fire Prime Minister Liz Truss has just “days” to turn her situation around if she is to stay in power at Number 10, a senior figure in the party in Scotland has warned.Liz Smith, finance and economy spokeswoman for the Scottish Conservatives at Holyrood, said that Ms Truss was “in an extremely difficult position”.The Prime Minister does not currently have the support of the the markets, the public or the Tory party within the UK Parliament, Ms Smith stated.The Tory MSP insisted holding an early general election – as Labour and the SNP are demanding – would lead to “even more...
