'Halloween Ends' star Jamie Lee Curtis signs document swearing she won't play Laurie Strode again
Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to talk about "Halloween Ends." The star signed a document to say this is her last outing as final girl Laurie Strode. Curtis said she's been "weeping" over saying goodbye to the horror franchise.
Jamie Lee Curtis Jokingly Signs Contract Promising Not to Appear in More 'Halloween' Films: "I Should Call My Lawyer First"
"Would you be willing to sign a document telling us the following: 'I declare that this is my last Halloween movie,'" late night host Jimmy Kimmel asked the actress when she stopped by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Tuesday. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC
Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Halloween Ends’ finally gets its Rotten Tomatoes score, and it’s much scarier than Michael Myers could ever be
The end of one of horror’s longest-running franchise is here, aptly named Halloween Ends, but it may just be the critical reception that will have you screaming. After five decades in the sun, Halloween Ends will see a much-needed climax to the Michael Myers canon. Marketing itself as the definitive end and with star Jamie Lee Curtis previously saying it will “f*ck you up”, the hype is very real for it. Considering the hit-and-miss history of Halloween sequels, you may not be shocked to see how the latest is faring critically, though.
thedigitalfix.com
Is Halloween a true story? The young boy who inspired Michael Myers
The 1978 horror movie Halloween, directed by John Carpenter, is downright iconic, and has spawned multiple sequels, timelines and fan theories over the years. But, as fans get ready to see the latest thriller movie in the franchise, Halloween Ends, they may be shocked to hear that the story about the masked killer Michael Myers has some roots in the real world.
‘Halloween Ends’: Jamie Lee Curtis Deserves Far Better Than This Lame Horror-Franchise Finale
Slasher franchises habitually tease the demise of their murderous fiends, only to then renege on that promise. Thus, if you’re counting on Halloween Ends—the (unlucky) 13th entry in the series, including Rob Zombie’s two excellent remakes—to be the definitive resolution to the Michael Myers’ saga, I’ve got some prime Florida swampland to sell you.
Jamie Lee Curtis, ‘Halloween Ends’ Team on the Final Chapter and What They Took From Set
As Curtis wraps up her 40-year stint as Laurie Strode, the cast and director David Gordon Green reveal which of Michael Myers' masks and knives are now in their possession. After seven appearances as Laurie Strode, Jamie Lee Curtis is hanging it up with the Halloween franchise and her 40-year battle against Michael Myers.
‘Halloween Ends’: John Carpenter Reveals How He Feels About the End of the Trilogy
John Carpenter was the mastermind behind 1978's 'Halloween,' but here's what he thought about how 'Halloween Ends' concludes the latest timeline.
theplaylist.net
‘Halloween Ends’: Jamie Lee Curtis’ Last Stand Against Evil Is Ruined By Some Dude Named Corey [The Playlist Podcast]
We said we wouldn’t do it. When we sat down and watched the entire “Halloween” franchise (12 films!) in a week to rank them before “Halloween Ends,” we said we didn’t need to discuss the finale because it was probably going to be just fine and exactly what we expected would happen. Laurie kills Michael. Evil dies tonight! You know the drill. Well, David Gordon Green zigged when we thought he would zag and turned in what we think might be one of the worst “Halloween” films of all time. This warrants a discussion.
thedigitalfix.com
Michael Myers lack of Halloween Ends screen time explained by director
Halloween Ends is the controversial conclusion to the rebooted Halloween trilogy of movies, making it a must-see for fans of the series. However, if you’re wanting to see plenty of Michael Myers you might be disappointed, because the notorious horror movie villain is in Halloween Ends less than you might expect.
ComicBook
Halloween: Ranking All 13 Movies in the Michael Myers Franchise
Out now in theaters and on Peacock is Halloween Ends, which aims to be the final conflict between Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. The pair first met in 1978, as Myers stalked his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois and met his match when Laurie evaded his torment. Over the next 40 years, the series would see one of the more confusing timelines of any other franchises, as it's full of retcons, contradictions, and reboots, with each new installment typically offering something exciting but also plenty of frustrations. Now that Halloween Ends has been unleashed, we can officially see how it stacks up to the franchise's history.
ETOnline.com
David Gordon Green Says 'Exorcist' Sequel Will Honor the Legacy of the Original (Exclusive)
After resurrecting the Halloween franchise with Jamie Lee Curtis, filmmaker David Gordon Green is turning his attention to The Exorcist, writing and directing a new sequel that picks up 50 years after the 1973 film starring Ellen Burstyn. And yes, Burstyn is returning to the franchise as Chris MacNeil, the mother of a demon-possessed daughter.
‘Halloween Ends’: Why Michael Myers Got a Killer New Friend in the Sequel
[Editor’s note: The following article contains spoilers for “Halloween Ends.”] When David Gordon Green’s “Halloween” trilogy opens, masked maniac Michael Myers is in a familiar place: institutionalized at Smith’s Grove Psychiatric Hospital, where he’s been for decades. Soon enough, however, he breaks out of the joint, goes after forever foe Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), and embarks on one hell of a killing spree. After a bruising battle with Laurie, the film ends with Michael (presumably) dead in her burning basement, only for a post-credits scene to reveal he’s, oops!, still breathing, which makes for an easy opening for the film’s sequel,...
NBC Philadelphia
See a Young Jamie Lee Curtis on the Set of ‘Halloween' in These 70s-Era Photos
Jamie Lee Curtis is taking a look back on her "Halloween" era. On Friday, Oct. 14, she shared some sweet throwback photos that the Academy Awards originally posted of her 1978 movie, "Halloween," directed by John Carpenter. In the post, Curtis shared a few cool behind-the-scenes moments that she had...
Michael Myers Has 1 Big Trump Regret In James Corden 'Halloween' Spoof
“That was a huge mistake," cracks "The Late Late Show" host as the fictional killer, looking back on his support for former President Donald Trump.
'I'm a 'Halloween' Super Fan, Jamie Lee Curtis Changed My Life'
"I'm just going over Katelynn's to play Donkey Kong, be back later! Love you!" I yelled at my mom right before I ran down the lane and crept into my friend's basement to face my fears and watch the one, the only, the classic...Halloween. From an early age, I fancifully...
Collider
Laurie Strode Deserved a Better Ending in 'Halloween Ends'
Forty years, seven movies, three separate timelines and one powerful actress at the heart of it all: Jamie Lee Curtis has officially said goodbye to her character of Laurie Strode. She solidified a name for herself in 1978 with John Carpenter’s original Halloween and brought to life the most influential final girl in horror movie history. Saying goodbye to Laurie was never going to be simple, but David Gordon Green’s new timeline had promising potential. So much of Halloween Ends promotion centered around the closing of Laurie and Michael’s story, with Curtis officially saying goodbye to the character through tearful vignettes. It was unsure how the film would pay tribute to such an important character, but many fans feared she wouldn’t make it out alive. With Ends now out for the public to see, we know that Laurie does indeed make it out alive, but just because she lived doesn’t mean her story was closed properly. In fact, the entire thing left a sour taste.
Collider
Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Her Significant Contribution to the Ending of 'Halloween Ends'
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Halloween Ends and Scream 2022.]As a diehard slasher genre fan, I’ve considered this a good deal over the years, but the thought came to the forefront courtesy of the release of Scream back in January; yes, we keep coming back to watch installment after installment to see our favorite heroes face the villain and prevail. But, at a point, don’t they deserve to reap the benefits of powering through and surviving time and time again?
Halloween Season Thrills & Chills! 'Saw' Actor Michael Emerson Reveals What Scares Him The Most In Horror Movies
Michael Emerson has a long history of playing unique and intriguing characters from the master manipulator Leland Townsend in CBS' supernatural drama Evil to the sinister hospital orderly Zep Hindle in the first Saw film. Despite his penchant for playing the occasional spine-chilling antagonist, the former Lost star, 68, exclusively revealed to OK! that while he's always enjoyed Halloween, he has a complicated relationship with gory horror films. For Emerson, it's the subtler details that send a tingle down his spine. When asked which concepts scare him the most, he pauses before thoughtfully replying, "Just the unknown."PRIME DAY: SAVE BIG...
5 Shows on Netflix with the Best Halloween Episodes
Whether you're in the mood for scary, silly, or something in between, these five shows on Netflix have some of the best Halloween episodes.
