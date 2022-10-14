Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Vikings Aren’t a Contender. Yet.
The Minnesota Vikings enter Week 6 boasting a three-game winning streak, sitting at 4-1 atop the NFC North. This is uncharted territory for these Vikings, whose best start through five games since Kirk Cousins arrived was 3-2 in 2019. The Vikings’ hot start has subsections of the fan base, as...
5 things that stood out in the Vikings' win over Miami
The offense struggled but the defense came up with big plays.
CBS Sports
Patriots rookie Brenden Schooler hands ball to a confused Bill Belichick after muffed punt recovery
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick received a gift from one of his players on Sunday, but he was not exactly a gracious recipient. Patriots rookie safety and special-teamer Brenden Schooler handed his head coach the football after a muffed punt recovery during the Patriots' 38-15 victory against the Cleveland browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, and Belichick did not know what to do with the present.
Instant Analysis: Minnesota Vikings 24, Miami Dolphins 16
Quick thoughts from South Florida Sun Sentinel staffers on the Miami Dolphins’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium. Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist The worst part of the loss is all the injuries weren’t the cause. Three turnovers — two from Jaylen Waddle’s miscues — were the reason. Ten penalties were the reason. The Dolphins were in good shape to win despite the shape of their ...
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook's Lakers bench debut ends quickly as he leaves game after five minutes with hamstring injury
For the first time since he was a rookie, Russell Westbrook came off the bench Friday with the Los Angeles Lakers wrapping up their preseason schedule in Sacramento. Westbrook entered the game at the 7:30 mark of the first quarter, and five minutes later he was done for the night with a hamstring injury. During those five minutes, Westbrook was held scoreless, missing a couple 3-pointers and committing two turnovers. It was interesting that Westbrook entered the game to play alongside LeBron James.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Robbie Anderson ejected by his own team after arguing with coaches, sitting away from teammates
The Panthers are reportedly shopping multiple big names in the wake of coach Matt Rhule's dismissal, including starting wide receiver Robbie Anderson. After Sunday's game against the Rams, there's little doubt Carolina will be motivated to move the veteran pass catcher. Held without a catch into the fourth quarter, Anderson was spotted sitting on Gatorade coolers, away from his teammates, while on the sidelines. Then, after visible arguments with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey and interim head coach Steve Wilks, the wideout was ejected by his own club, told to leave for the locker room before the game's conclusion.
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Posts season-high nine tackles
McKinney tallied nine tackles (five solo) in a Week 6 victory over the Ravens. McKinney recorded five or six tackles in four of the first five weeks of the campaign, and he stepped up his production with a campaign-high nine tackles in Week 6. He's yet to force a turnover this season but did pick off five passes in 2021. He has the potential to be an IDP asset but hasn't quite panned out that way so far this season.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: X-rays negative
Brate (neck) received negative X-ray results Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. Brate was evaluated at a Pittsburgh hospital after exiting Sunday's loss to the Steelers, and it's good news that tests for a broken neck came back negative. He was able to travel back to Tampa Bay with the team Sunday night, but it's too early to speculate about Brate's timetable for a return to the field. In the meantime, the Buccaneers will lean on Cade Otton, Ko Kieft and Kyle Rudolph at tight end.
Dolphins CB Nik Needham carted off vs. Vikings
The hits keep coming from the Miami Dolphins, as they’ve already had injuries to quarterback Skylar Thompson, edge rusher Trey Flowers and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah. In the second quarter, cornerback Nik Needham was carted off of the field after suffering an apparent leg injury on a play that resulted in a catch by Adam Thielen.
CBS Sports
Jets' Sauce Gardner: Undergoing evaluation
Gardner exited Sunday's game against the Packers to be evaluated for a head injury, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Gardner jogged to the locker room after a collision with one of Green Bay's wide receivers during the second half, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. With the Jets currently up 27-10 late in the fourth quarter, expect cornerback Michael Carter to likely finish out the remainder of this contest.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Jones: Few mistakes in win
Jones completed 19 of 27 passes for 173 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Ravens. Jones threw multiple touchdowns for the first time since Week 1, finding the end zone from five and eight yards away. He remained a game manager but did so effectively by distributing the ball accurately and largely avoiding miscues -- though he did lose an inconsequential fumble just before halftime. Jones will have capped volume until the Giants are forced to take to the air more, limiting his fantasy intrigue.
CBS Sports
Giants' Marcus Johnson: Suiting up vs. Baltimore
The Giants elevated Johnson from the practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Ravens, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. It will be the third consecutive week Johnson is active for the Giants and the last time he's eligible to be elevated from the practice squad before he would have to be signed to the team's 53-man roster in order to suit up. The 28-year-old receiver has three receptions for 35 yards on three targets through two games this season.
CBS Sports
Panthers have been a lost cause since owner David Tepper arrived on the scene in 2018
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is very likely to endeavor in his second head coach search in just four-plus years of ownership. Panthers fans should hope the search goes better than his Monday press conference. Tepper spent the first 20 minutes of his half-hour presser navigating well the questions of...
CBS Sports
Jets' Michael Carter: Seven touches in win at Lambeau
Carter rushed six times for 41 yards and caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over Green Bay. The Jets used Breece Hall (20 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown) as a workhorse in a game that started out as a defensive struggle before New York's running game got going. That left change-of-pace duties for Carter, who was effective in the limited role. Carter set a single-game season high by averaging 6.8 yards per carry in this one, bumping his season mark up to 3.8 heading into a Week 7 trip to Denver.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Cleared for Week 6
Maddox doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Dallas. Maddox, who's missed back-to-back games due to an ankle issue, is set to make his first appearance since Week 3. Before his injury, the 2018 fourth-round pick was operating as the Eagles' top nickel corner and played over 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps in each of his appearances. He figures to reprise that role against the Cowboys on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Panthers' P.J. Walker: Ruled out with neck injury
Walker cleared the concussion protocol but has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Rams due to a neck injury, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Walker completed 10 of 16 passes for 60 yards and rushed once for minus-1 yard prior to being...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Marvin Jones: Out ahead of Sunday's matchup
Jones (hamstring) has been downgraded to out and will not play Sunday against the Colts, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports. It appears as if Jones' late-week injury will ultimately keep him out of the divisional matchup after all. The veteran has fluctuated between critical target hog and complete non entity in recent weeks so it's unclear exactly who benefits with Jones sidelined. Expect Jamal Agnew and possibly Tim Jones to see additional playing time as a result.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Salvages day with long TD
Cook rushed 13 times for 77 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for six yards in the Vikings' 24-16 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. Cook was having a positively pedestrian day against an active Dolphins run defense until he shook loose for a 53-yard touchdown run two plays after the defense recovered a Jaylen Waddle fumble late in the fourth quarter. The score, Cook's fourth of the year overall, turned out to be the difference in the game after Miami scored a late touchdown, and the yardage tally was Cook's fourth straight of greater than 70 yards. He'll aim to finally eclipse the century mark when the Vikings return to action for an Oct. 30, Week 8 home matchup versus the Cardinals following a Week 7 bye.
CBS Sports
49ers' Willie Snead: Suiting up Sunday
Snead is active Sunday against the Falcons, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. Snead was elevated from the practice squad Saturday. He was active for the team's Week 4 contest against the Rams, but he never played a down.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Makes long catch
Davis caught two of four targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Davis contributed New York's longest offensive play of the day, making a double move before hauling in a 41-yard pass during the second half. Thanks to that reception, the veteran led the Jets in yards through the air, as quarterback Zach Wilson managed only 110 overall. While the team's passing attack still lacks consistency, Davis at least helps move the chains and has been more impactful lately than purported top wideout Elijah Moore, who boasts merely 11 yards over the last two weeks and wasn't targeted Sunday.
