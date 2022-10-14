Read full article on original website
Related
Here is what Chiefs fans were saying following KC’s 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills
Chiefs fans shared their thoughts about the team following Sunday’s loss to the Bills.
It’s Mahomes vs. Allen, but CBS’ Phil Simms says keep an eye on Chiefs and Bills defenses
“The players know it is a playoff game. And they’re going to approach it as such,” Phil Simms said of the Chiefs-Bills game.
FOX Sports
Chiefs being disrespected ahead of AFC showdown with Bills?
The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) will look to secure the top record in the AFC when they play host to the Buffalo Bills (4-1) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (4:25 p.m. ET) — a game in which the visiting team is favored. It will be the second time this...
CBS Sports
AP Top 25 poll: Tennessee vaults to No. 3, Alabama falls from top five in college football rankings
Rose three spots to No. 3 in this week's AP Top 25 after the Volunteers upset Alabama 52-49 on Saturday for their first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006. The rise continues a storybook start to the season for the Vols after second-year coach Josh Heupel's team began the year unranked. With wins over Pittsburgh, Florida, LSU and Alabama, four of Tennessee's six wins have come against teams who were ranked at the time of the matchup.
Bills’ Von Miller shares mood following win over Chiefs
Following his biggest win to date as a member of the Buffalo Bills, pass rusher Von Miller said he channeled his inner-Bruce Smith. On social media, Miller shared a picture of the Bills’ all-time sack leader with the caption, “MOOD!!!”. It’s a pretty accurate comparison. Whenever the...
Tony Romo correctly predicts exact score of Bills-Chiefs game during CBS broadcast
Romostradamus has returned. CBS analyst Tony Romo has built a reputation for calling out plays before they happen. This time he predicted a final score. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs rematch of last year's 42-36 overtime playoff thriller was billed as a potential shootout. Romo wasn't buying it.
CBS Sports
Bowl projections: Tennessee replaces Alabama in College Football Playoff with Georgia in top spot
No. 6 Tennessee's stunning 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama not only snapped a 15-game losing streak for the Volunteers in the series, it has also resulted in the Vols replacing the Crimson Tide in the updated College Football Playoff projection. After defeating Alabama for the first time since 2006, Tennessee now sits 6-0 on the season with one of the program's biggest wins of the last two decades.
lastwordonsports.com
13 Reasons the Kansas City Chiefs Win on Sunday
Halloween is about two weeks away. And there are plenty of superstitions including black cats, ghosts, and even fear of the number 13 for some. For the Kansas City Chiefs, the number 13 brings back the warm fuzzies from last year’s miraculous win over the Buffalo Bills. 13 seconds was all that was left for Patrick Mahomes to break many hearts in Buffalo.
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Posts season-high nine tackles
McKinney tallied nine tackles (five solo) in a Week 6 victory over the Ravens. McKinney recorded five or six tackles in four of the first five weeks of the campaign, and he stepped up his production with a campaign-high nine tackles in Week 6. He's yet to force a turnover this season but did pick off five passes in 2021. He has the potential to be an IDP asset but hasn't quite panned out that way so far this season.
Jordan Poyer Drove to Kansas City For The Buffalo Bills Game
The Buffalo Bills won a game that every single player, coach, staff member and fan had circled on the calendar since the schedule came out in May. The Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening by a score of 24-20. It's a game that completely lived up to the hype and featured the league's two best quarterbacks (Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes).
WKBW-TV
Bills Mafia shouts for victory as the Buffalo Bills win big over the Kansas City Chiefs
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was another emotional roller coaster for the Bills Mafia. "I think the Bills fans are the most emotional team," said Alexis Amodil. "If they lose, we all lose. If they win, we all win. That's just the way it is." You could hear it...
Yardbarker
Bills 'Hurdle' Chiefs: Josh Allen 3 TDs & Buffalo D Tops Patrick Mahomes
Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to secure the 24-20 Bills victory in Week 6. Here are some of the biggest takeaways:. Bills quarterback Josh Allen displays duel-threat ability in Buffalo victory. The Chiefs secondary got sliced and diced by Allen on Sunday,...
CBS Sports
Giants' Marcus Johnson: Suiting up vs. Baltimore
The Giants elevated Johnson from the practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Ravens, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. It will be the third consecutive week Johnson is active for the Giants and the last time he's eligible to be elevated from the practice squad before he would have to be signed to the team's 53-man roster in order to suit up. The 28-year-old receiver has three receptions for 35 yards on three targets through two games this season.
Bills star Jordan Poyer’s epic 30-hour journey just to play vs. Chiefs
Buffalo Bills star safety Jordan Poyer suffered a rib injury in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. He was cleared to play in Week 6, but curiously, he wasn’t cleared to fly with the team. Poyer did play in the Bills’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs. His team...
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Cleared for Week 6
Maddox doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Dallas. Maddox, who's missed back-to-back games due to an ankle issue, is set to make his first appearance since Week 3. Before his injury, the 2018 fourth-round pick was operating as the Eagles' top nickel corner and played over 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps in each of his appearances. He figures to reprise that role against the Cowboys on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: No injury designation
Edmunds doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs. Edmunds was sidelined for Week 5 due to a hamstring injury he suffered during Week 4. However, he'll be back in action Sunday after returning to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday and progressing to full participation Friday. Through his first four appearances, the fifth-year linebacker totaled 26 tackles, one sack and one pass defense while playing nearly every defensive snap in the middle of Buffalo's defense.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Jones: Few mistakes in win
Jones completed 19 of 27 passes for 173 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Ravens. Jones threw multiple touchdowns for the first time since Week 1, finding the end zone from five and eight yards away. He remained a game manager but did so effectively by distributing the ball accurately and largely avoiding miscues -- though he did lose an inconsequential fumble just before halftime. Jones will have capped volume until the Giants are forced to take to the air more, limiting his fantasy intrigue.
Titans, city leaders to make stadium announcement
Nashville mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans will host a press conference Monday to provide an update on ongoing discussions around a potential new stadium deal.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Damien Harris: Listed as questionable for Sunday
Harris (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Browns after practicing in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports. Per Zack Cox of NESN.com, previous reports indicated that Harris was expected to miss time, but the running back's official designation...
NFL・
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Practices fully throughout week
Waddle (groin) was a full practice participant throughout the week and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings. In Week 5, both Waddle and Tyreek Hill (quadriceps/foot) missed practice time and took questionable tags into the Dolphins' game against the Jets. The two receivers were cleared to play in the 40-17 loss, but both Waddle (three catches for 23 yards on four targets) and Hill (seven receptions for 47 yards on seven targets) turned in their worst and second-worst performances, respectively, of the season while working mostly with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. Like Waddle, Hill was a full participant in practice throughout the week, and while the two receivers look to be in a better spot health-wise heading into this Sunday, they will once again have to make do with Thompson under center. After struggling in his first NFL action in relief of Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), Thompson will at least have the benefit of a full week of reps with the first-team offense in advance of his first career start.
NFL・
Comments / 0