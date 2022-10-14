ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Artis—Naples makes music, film and dance free with Hurricane Ian initiatives

By Harriet Howard Heithaus, Naples Daily News
 2 days ago
If Hurricane Ian has made you angry enough to roar, you can do it with the backing of the prehistoric life of "Jurassic Park" and a full philharmonic orchestra. For free.

Close to tears instead? Weep at the seasonal drama of the Holiday Pops concert or the sublime final movement of the Sibelius Symphony No. 2 with the Naples Philharmonic. Again, free.

Artis—Naples is offering free tickets to select performances through mid-December, and free admission to The Baker Museum through Dec. 31. Its hope is to give arts respites to hurricane-weary Southwest Florida, according to the news release.

"We recognize the restorative power of the arts and the role that our mission plays in helping the community during this difficult time,” said Artis—Naples CEO and President Kathleen van Bergen in a news release announcing the free tickets Friday.

“Our deepest concern and heartfelt empathy go out to the entire Southwest Florida community as the efforts to clean up, recover and rebuild from Hurricane Ian continue."

The venue has three initiatives as part of a program titled "Artis—Uplifting."

AND:"It's a lot of dedication" - Naples Zoo Reopens 17 days after Hurricane Ian sweeps through

  • Free admission to The Baker Museum through Dec. 31. That includes its Helen Frankenthaler and Florida Contemporary exhibitions, an exhibition on "Envisioning Evil" from studies of Nazi Germany and Magritte art on temporary loan.
  • A partnership with St. Matthew’s House, which offers food and shelter to the homeless. Artis—Naples is asking those who are able to bring canned/nonperishable foods to The Baker Museum lobby and the box office in front of Hayes Hall. The food drive is open through Dec. 18.
  • Free tickets for many performances through Dec. 18, available to anyone impacted by Hurricane Ian, including first responders. No proof of eligibility is required.

The free tickets are available online under a link titled "Artis—Uplifting" on the venue's home page. They're also available on the information pages for the performances.

Tickets are limited to four per request, and the number available for each performance is limited.

All events are in the final quarter of 2022. Among those with free Hurricane Ian tickets are Masterworks Series concerts, Sypert and Wang chamber music series concerts, a Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler, the "Jurassic Park" live-score film Oct. 30, a Pops Series program, salsa orchestra Grupo Niche and the Holiday Pops.

For more information, see artisnaples.org or call the box office, 239-597-1900.

Performances and dates are as follow:

Sypert Salon Series: Mendelssohn String Quintet, Oct. 16 and 18; Jussen Brothers play Mozart, Nov. 15 and 20; and Mozart and Schumann, Dec. 4 and 6. All concerts are at 3 p.m.

Naples Philharmonic Masterworks Series: Tchaikovsky and Sibelius, Oct. 20 and 21; Mozart Double Piano Concerto, Nov. 17 and 19; and Beethoven Violin Concerto with James Ehnes, Dec. 9 and 10. All are at 8 p.m.

12th Annual Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler: Featuring dance troupes from Florida, 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.

"Jurassic Park" with live Naples Philharmonic score: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Naples Philharmonic Pops Series: Jack’s Hollywood Epics, Nov. 1-5, and 2 p.m. matinee, Nov. 5.

Grupo Niche, 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6

Wang Chamber Music Series: Coleridge-Taylor and Walton, 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.

Holiday Pops: Dec. 15-17; 2 p.m. matinee Dec 17; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

Artis—Naples escaped the wrath of Hurricane Ian. But its administration can recall the rain incursion of Hurricane Irma in 2017, which shut down The Baker Museum on its campus. Ultimately, The Baker Museum was closed for several years; Artis—Naples took the opportunity to add event space to its south side, simultaneously with the repair and fortification work.

Harriet Howard Heithaus covers arts and entertainment for the Naples Daily News/naplesnews.com. Reach her at 239-213-6091.

