The Guardian

Trade from UK to EU 16% lower than if Brexit had not happened, report finds

Trade from the UK to the EU is down 16% on the levels anticipated had Brexit not happened, a new report has found. Meanwhile trade from the EU to the UK has dropped even further, by 20%, relative to a scenario in which Brexit had not occurred, according to research published on Wednesday by the Economic and Social Research Institute.

