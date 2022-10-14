Read full article on original website
Related
Revealed: PR firm that represents Pfizer and Moderna also sits on CDC vaccine division - sparking major conflict of interest concerns
A PR company that represents Pfizer and Moderna has staff 'embedded' in the CDC's vaccine division, it has emerged. New York-based firm Weber Shandwick has been responsible for elevating Pfizer's profile since at least 2006. It partnered with Moderna in June this year, after the small biotech firm became a household name following its vaccine success.
endpts.com
Scoop: With investor interest dried up in microbiome therapies, DermBiont pivots to other topicals and nears close of Series B
DermBiont axed trials of its original lead dermatology gel, the biotech confirmed to Endpoints News, and with little investor appetite for microbiome-based therapies, the company is raising a Series B to bankroll studies of other topicals it acquired in recent years. The Boston biotech — led by Karl Beutner, a...
endpts.com
Breaking: Not known for gene therapy plays, Eli Lilly acquires hearing loss startup Akouos for $487M plus CVR
Eli Lilly is jumping into gene therapies for the ear. The Big Pharma announced early Tuesday that it will acquire Boston biotech Akouos for a 78% premium over Monday’s closing price. Akouos closed at $7.01 per share Monday afternoon, while Lilly is paying $12.50 per share. Lilly is also shelling out one contingent value right (CVR) for up to $3 a share.
endpts.com
Korean buyer jumps into M&A game with $566M bid for Aveo Oncology
More than 12 years ago, Aveo Oncology vaulted onto Nasdaq with an IPO pitch centered on its lead cancer drug, tivozanib. It took almost a decade, with an FDA rejection, multiple shareholder lawsuits and an SEC investigation along the way, but the biotech finally clinched an approval in the US last year.
endpts.com
UPDATED: Milestone Pharma claims PhIII redemption for its once-failed heart drug, putting it on a path to the FDA
More than two years after Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ stock got hammered after their lead heart drug flopped in a crucial Phase III study, the biotech is looking for some redemption now that its redesigned Phase III pivotal has come through with positive results. Milestone went public $MIST back in 2019...
iheart.com
FDA Confirms Nationwide Shortage Of ADHD Drug Adderall
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has confirmed there is a nationwide shortage of the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder medication Adderall. The agency said that Teva Pharmaceuticals, the leading manufacturer of the drug, is "experiencing ongoing intermittent manufacturing delays" and that other producers are unable to "meet U.S. market demand." Tevas spokesperson...
endpts.com
Gilead calls dibs on a PhI bispecific, hands over $60M to cash-strapped MacroGenics
On a continual search for more baskets to put its oncology eggs in, Gilead has landed on a hot target: CD123. Specifically, Gilead is grabbing a bispecific antibody from MacroGenics, a seasoned biotech player that’s seen its share of setbacks. For $60 million upfront, Gilead buys an exclusive option to license MGD024 after MacroGenics wraps up the ongoing Phase I study and calls dibs on two other early-stage bispecific research programs.
endpts.com
Josh Bilenker, Jeff Engelman quiet on everything behind their $735M 'outer edge' startup
An $8 billion exit from Eli Lilly and a short-lived stint heading up oncology work at the Big Pharma post-Loxo sale have persuaded Josh Bilenker to be hush-hush about his new venture, which ever-so-slightly broke cover last year and remains almost 100% under wraps, save for investor names. Bilenker, who...
endpts.com
Former Tillman Gerngross Covid-19 antibody startup cuts costs and headcount again, one month after rebrand
The company formerly known as Adagio has run into another speed bump. Invivyd, which rebranded last month in an attempt to shed its troubled reputation, is finding it difficult to chart its new path — the biotech announced last Thursday that CFO and CBO Jane Henderson will depart, as well as chief commercial officer Eric Kimble. Invivyd is also laying off staff, though did not specify how many in a press release or SEC filing.
endpts.com
SpringWorks’ first awareness campaign resonates for patients with rare soft tissue tumor
SpringWorks Therapeutics is tackling the little-known and misunderstood rare desmoid tumor condition — and connecting with patients. Striking images on the “Rethink Desmoid Tumors” campaign website show the unpredictable and tendril-like desmoid tumors’ growth. The landing page shows a woman sitting on the floor holding her right bicep while a long wiry root-like growth winds out and across the floor in front of her.
You may not be able to refill your Adderall prescription. What’s causing the shortage?
The use of stimulants in the United States has increased in recent years, according to one study.
MedicalXpress
Timely interventions for depression might lower the future risk of dementia
Depression has long been associated with an increased risk of dementia, and now a new study provides evidence that timely treatment of depression could lower the risk of dementia in specific groups of patients. Over 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, a disabling neurocognitive condition that mainly affects older...
US News and World Report
Addiction Drug Shows Promise Lifting Long COVID Brain Fog, Fatigue
CHICAGO (Reuters) - Lauren Nichols, a 34-year-old logistics expert for the U.S. Department of Transportation in Boston, has been suffering from impaired thinking and focus, fatigue, seizures, headache and pain since her COVID-19 infection in the spring of 2020. Last June, her doctor suggested low doses of naltrexone, a generic...
Compass Pathways Will Lead Two Concurrent Phase 3 Trials On Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy For Depression
Psychedelics biotech company Compass Pathways CMPS announced it will conduct two separate Phase 3 clinical trials to study psilocybin-assisted therapy on Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD), reported Microdose. Assuming positive results, Compass will work with the FDA to help legalize psilocybin for TRD treatment, possibly as early as 2025. These studies will...
endpts.com
Pfizer petitions Supreme Court over anti-kickback case, says prior opinions could 'cut off charitable or family aid'
Pfizer is taking a hotly-contested kickback case all the way to the Supreme Court, with a petition filed late last week seeking to overturn a lower court decision that barred the Big Pharma from providing financial assistance to help Medicare beneficiaries access its drug for a rare and fatal cardiac condition.
MedicalXpress
Needs and challenges for COVID-19 boosters and other vaccines in the US
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), which was immediately endorsed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for new booster shots created to combat the most recent and highly prevalent omicron variants of COVID-19, specifically BA.4 and BA.5. Fortunately, these most recent and very highly prevalent variants, while more communicable, are less lethal.
healio.com
Buprenorphine treatment gaps linked to increased overdose risk, higher care spending
Nonadherence to treatment with buprenorphine is associated with an increased risk of opioid overdose as well as increased spending for health care among Medicare participants, according to a study published in JAMA Psychiatry. “Previous research has found that at least 80% adherence to buprenorphine is needed to reduce the risk...
Comments / 0