The company formerly known as Adagio has run into another speed bump. Invivyd, which rebranded last month in an attempt to shed its troubled reputation, is finding it difficult to chart its new path — the biotech announced last Thursday that CFO and CBO Jane Henderson will depart, as well as chief commercial officer Eric Kimble. Invivyd is also laying off staff, though did not specify how many in a press release or SEC filing.

1 DAY AGO