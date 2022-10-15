Read full article on original website
SkySports
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag refuses to speak about officials after Cristiano Ronaldo disallowed goal
Erik ten Hag kept his counsel about the officiating after Manchester United failed to "kill" off Newcastle in a frustrating goalless draw. A packed Old Trafford witnessed a tense Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon, which started with Callum Wilson seeing a penalty appeal ignored. Joelinton twice hit the woodwork...
ESPN
Argentina star Lionel Messi concerned by Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala injuries ahead of World Cup
Argentina captain Lionel Messi said he was concerned by the recent injuries to his international teammates, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala, but hopes they will both recover in time for the World Cup. Messi, who has missed two games for his club Paris Saint-Germain due to a calf problem,...
MLS・
Leaked footage shows Barcelona boss Xavi telling players to ‘defend like animals’.. before they throw away lead to Inter
BARCELONA players appeared to ignore the warnings and instructions of manager Xavi at half-time in their draw versus Inter Milan. The Catalan giants were 1-0 up at the break and footage has revealed what Xavi said to his side in the Nou Camp tunnel. He shouted at his team to...
Yardbarker
Manchester United Monitoring AC Milan Forward
Erik Ten Hag is very keen to add to his squad next year across both windows, reports have suggested. The Dutch manager would like to add to his forwards department at Manchester United. With the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo on the horizon, United will need to find the right...
BBC
Monday's gossip: Ronaldo, Mbappe, Kane, Isak, Loftus-Cheek, Bonucci, James, Mount
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has ruled out signing Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo because of the 37-year-old's age. (90min) Magpies striker Alexander Isak, 23, is set to be out until after the World Cup following a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury. (Mail) Manchester City...
Manchester United struggle to goalless draw with Newcastle as Cristiano Ronaldo sees two goals chalked off
Manchester United were frustrated by an improving Newcastle on Sunday (16 October) in a goalless encounter that saw Erik ten Hag record his first draw since taking over at Old Trafford.Just a point separated these two top-six sides as they kicked off what could prove important Premier League triple-headers in their respective seasons.Newcastle began brightly but were left holding on at the death as substitute Marcus Rashford nearly sparked more stoppage-time celebrations at Old Trafford.Eddie Howe’s men had looked dangerous in the first half, with Callum Wilson seeing an early penalty appeal ignored before Joelinton hit the crossbar and sent...
PSG 1-0 Marseille: Player ratings as Neymar secures victory in Le Classique
Report and player ratings as PSG beat Marseille in Ligue 1.
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Bonucci pens an open letter to Juventus fans
Leonardo Bonucci has penned an open letter to the Juventus fans ahead of their match against Torino this weekend. The Bianconeri have had a poor start to this season and they need to beat their neighbours after back-to-back losses in the league and Champions League. Bonucci is the club’s current...
Porterville Recorder
Lesson learned for Ancelotti as Real Madrid beats Barcelona
MADRID (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti learned his lesson, and Real Madrid won the “clásico” on Sunday. After an embarrassing 4-0 loss at home to Barcelona last season, the Madrid coach made sure he didn't try anything different with his team this time as Madrid won 3-1 to take the lead of the Spanish league.
Yardbarker
The reason behind Xavi Hernandez’s fury following Inter draw
Barcelona suffered a damaging 3-3 draw against Inter on Wednesday which all but ends their hopes of getting to the knockout stages of the Champions League. Following the match, manager Xavi Hernandez appeared enormously frustrated with his side, pointing to various errors. The first goal was a clear error from...
Yardbarker
AC Milan could make move for Chelsea star in January
AC Milan could make a move for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek in January. Loftus-Cheek has enjoyed a resurgence in form over the last couple of seasons after falling out of favour slightly for a period of time. His versatility has made him a useful option for Chelsea, even being utilised in a wing-back role at times.
ESPN
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone rejects bullying claims after Joao Felix snub
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has rejected accusations of bullying after reports claimed Joao Felix wanted to leave the club. Felix has made just seven starts for Atletico this season and the Portugal international was an unused substitute in his side's most recent Champions League game against Club Brugge on Wednesday.
MLS・
Yardbarker
Cassano gives his opinion on what is the problem at Juventus
Former Italy international Antonio Cassano insists Juventus’ problem is its manager who has passed his best. The Bianconeri are being managed by Max Allegri, who won five consecutive league titles for them in his first spell as their manager. The gaffer was considered one of the best in the...
Yardbarker
Manchester United scouts watched £60m-rated star in action against Chelsea
Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Portuguese attacker Rafael Leao. The player has a contract with the Italian giants until the summer of 2024 and he is unwilling to sign a long-term extension with AC Milan. According to the Mirror, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag remains an admirer...
Yardbarker
(Video) Watch Lionel Messi’s Best Moments in PSG’s Win Against Marseille
After missing three straight games due to a calf injury, Lionel Messi returned the Paris Saint-Germain starting 11 in the 1-0 win against Olympique de Marseille in Le Classique. It appears that manager Christophe Galtier and the coaching staff took a precautious approach to Messi as the 35-year-old played 79...
Yardbarker
Brazil will use Juventus training ground to prepare for World Cup
The Brazil national team has reached an agreement with Juventus to use their training ground to prepare for the World Cup. The competition kicks off in November in Qatar and the South Americans are one of the favourites to win it. Every nation would look for a base where their...
Yardbarker
Inter Milan to compete with Juventus for Bundesliga star
Ramy Bensebaini is a player Juventus has been targeting for their left-back spot this season. The Bianconeri will allow Alex Sandro to leave at the end of this term, and they need a better player to replace him. Several names are on their radar, and Bensebaini is one of them....
Yardbarker
Video – The Top 10 saves from Mattia Perin this season
With Wojciech Szczesny back from injury, we haven’t seen Mattia Perin on the pitch recently. Nonetheless, the Italian custodian served valiantly in the Pole’s absence at the start of the campaign. Therefore, the official Juventus YouTube channel honored the second-fiddle goalkeeper by recalling his ten best saves this...
Yardbarker
Manchester United register interest in Inter Milan star
Manchester United are still looking for a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is out of contract at the end of this season and Erik ten Hag has preferred Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford. The latter has, however, only started one league game all season and he had to withdraw...
FOX Sports
Juventus wins derby at Torino to relieve pressure on Allegri
MILAN (AP) — Juventus relieved a bit of the pressure on coach Massimiliano Allegri by beating Torino 1-0 in a Serie A derby on Saturday. Dušan Vlahović scored 16 minutes from time for a Juventus side which has been struggling. Juventus had been in a punitive retreat...
