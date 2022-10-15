ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Daily Mail

Anthony Joshua imitates Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Siu celebration on holiday in Portugal following Manchester United's Europa League win over Omonoia

Anthony Joshua has taken to social media to show off his impression of Cristiano Ronaldo's signature goal celebration. In a video shared to his 14.5million Instagram followers, the former unified heavyweight champion mimicked the Manchester United talisman's iconic Siu celebration in front of an idyllic backdrop in Ronaldo's native Portugal.
Yardbarker

Manchester United Monitoring AC Milan Forward

Erik Ten Hag is very keen to add to his squad next year across both windows, reports have suggested. The Dutch manager would like to add to his forwards department at Manchester United. With the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo on the horizon, United will need to find the right...
Porterville Recorder

Lesson learned for Ancelotti as Real Madrid beats Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti learned his lesson, and Real Madrid won the “clásico” on Sunday. After an embarrassing 4-0 loss at home to Barcelona last season, the Madrid coach made sure he didn't try anything different with his team this time as Madrid won 3-1 to take the lead of the Spanish league.
ESPN

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone rejects bullying claims after Joao Felix snub

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has rejected accusations of bullying after reports claimed Joao Felix wanted to leave the club. Felix has made just seven starts for Atletico this season and the Portugal international was an unused substitute in his side's most recent Champions League game against Club Brugge on Wednesday.
Yardbarker

Bonucci pens an open letter to Juventus fans

Leonardo Bonucci has penned an open letter to the Juventus fans ahead of their match against Torino this weekend. The Bianconeri have had a poor start to this season and they need to beat their neighbours after back-to-back losses in the league and Champions League. Bonucci is the club’s current...
FOX Sports

Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 36: Antonio Rüdiger

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Eight years ago at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Germany were crowned the champions of international soccer. Antonio Rüdiger, who was 21 at the time, wasn't part of that team, but he was part of the team that got knocked out of the tournament in the group stage four years later in 2018.
Daily Mail

Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona: Ancelotti's men move three points clear at top of LaLiga as Rodrygo's late strike seals Clasico win for LaLiga champions to cap a miserable week for Xavi... with Benzema and Valverde netting before Torres pulled one back

Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona: Carlo Ancelotti's team took the top spot in LaLiga with a decisive win over Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu. Karim Benzema opened the scoring for the hosts before Fede Valverde doubles Los Blancos' lead before half time. Barcelona looked stronger in the second half, and managed...
Yardbarker

AC Milan could make move for Chelsea star in January

AC Milan could make a move for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek in January. Loftus-Cheek has enjoyed a resurgence in form over the last couple of seasons after falling out of favour slightly for a period of time. His versatility has made him a useful option for Chelsea, even being utilised in a wing-back role at times.
Yardbarker

Cassano gives his opinion on what is the problem at Juventus

Former Italy international Antonio Cassano insists Juventus’ problem is its manager who has passed his best. The Bianconeri are being managed by Max Allegri, who won five consecutive league titles for them in his first spell as their manager. The gaffer was considered one of the best in the...
Daily Mail

Portugal are left sweating on fitness of Diogo Jota for the World Cup as he's taken off on a stretcher in Liverpool's win over Man City... with the forward adding to Jurgen Klopp's lengthening injury list

Diogo Jota is a doubt for the Qatar World Cup after being stretchered off in stoppage time during Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. Jota had been a thorn in Man City's robust defence, pulling players out of position and creating openings for goalscorer Mohamed Salah to exploit.
Yardbarker

Inter Milan to compete with Juventus for Bundesliga star

Ramy Bensebaini is a player Juventus has been targeting for their left-back spot this season. The Bianconeri will allow Alex Sandro to leave at the end of this term, and they need a better player to replace him. Several names are on their radar, and Bensebaini is one of them....
Yardbarker

Manchester United register interest in Inter Milan star

Manchester United are still looking for a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is out of contract at the end of this season and Erik ten Hag has preferred Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford. The latter has, however, only started one league game all season and he had to withdraw...
FOX Sports

Frankfurt routs Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen 5-1 in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Xabi Alonso endured another frustrating game as Bayer Leverkusen coach in the Bundesliga on Saturday as his team slumped to a 5-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt. Coming after Porto’s 3-0 win in the Champions League on Wednesday, Leverkusen’s second loss from Alonso’s three games in charge end the former Spain star’s honeymoon period as coach and leaves his team mired in a relegation battle.
ESPN

Antoine Griezmann strike sees Atletico edge Bilbao

Antoine Griezmann struck early in the second half to earn Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao, moving above their opponents into third place in LaLiga on Saturday. After a first half of very few chances, Atletico took the lead through Griezmann in the 47th minute when the forward received a neat pass from Alvaro Morata and sent a low first-time shot past goalkeeper Unai Simon.
