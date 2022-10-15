Read full article on original website
ESPN
Argentina star Lionel Messi concerned by Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala injuries ahead of World Cup
Argentina captain Lionel Messi said he was concerned by the recent injuries to his international teammates, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala, but hopes they will both recover in time for the World Cup. Messi, who has missed two games for his club Paris Saint-Germain due to a calf problem,...
Leaked footage shows Barcelona boss Xavi telling players to ‘defend like animals’.. before they throw away lead to Inter
BARCELONA players appeared to ignore the warnings and instructions of manager Xavi at half-time in their draw versus Inter Milan. The Catalan giants were 1-0 up at the break and footage has revealed what Xavi said to his side in the Nou Camp tunnel. He shouted at his team to...
Anthony Joshua imitates Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Siu celebration on holiday in Portugal following Manchester United's Europa League win over Omonoia
Anthony Joshua has taken to social media to show off his impression of Cristiano Ronaldo's signature goal celebration. In a video shared to his 14.5million Instagram followers, the former unified heavyweight champion mimicked the Manchester United talisman's iconic Siu celebration in front of an idyllic backdrop in Ronaldo's native Portugal.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Monitoring AC Milan Forward
Erik Ten Hag is very keen to add to his squad next year across both windows, reports have suggested. The Dutch manager would like to add to his forwards department at Manchester United. With the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo on the horizon, United will need to find the right...
BBC
Monday's gossip: Ronaldo, Mbappe, Kane, Isak, Loftus-Cheek, Bonucci, James, Mount
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has ruled out signing Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo because of the 37-year-old's age. (90min) Magpies striker Alexander Isak, 23, is set to be out until after the World Cup following a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury. (Mail) Manchester City...
Yardbarker
“We proved that we’re a team” – Relieved Allegri ends training retreat
While some would say that Max Allegri dodged a bullet by earning an important victory in the Derby della Mole, others argue that the management wouldn’t have sacked him either way. Regardless, the Juventus manager seemed to be relieved as his team collected three points on the back of...
Porterville Recorder
Lesson learned for Ancelotti as Real Madrid beats Barcelona
MADRID (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti learned his lesson, and Real Madrid won the “clásico” on Sunday. After an embarrassing 4-0 loss at home to Barcelona last season, the Madrid coach made sure he didn't try anything different with his team this time as Madrid won 3-1 to take the lead of the Spanish league.
ESPN
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone rejects bullying claims after Joao Felix snub
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has rejected accusations of bullying after reports claimed Joao Felix wanted to leave the club. Felix has made just seven starts for Atletico this season and the Portugal international was an unused substitute in his side's most recent Champions League game against Club Brugge on Wednesday.
Rumoured Ballon d'Or 2022 Winners Revealed, Real Madrid & Barcelona Stars To Claim Three Awards
The Ballon d'Or Awards take place in Paris on Monday evening.
Yardbarker
Bonucci pens an open letter to Juventus fans
Leonardo Bonucci has penned an open letter to the Juventus fans ahead of their match against Torino this weekend. The Bianconeri have had a poor start to this season and they need to beat their neighbours after back-to-back losses in the league and Champions League. Bonucci is the club’s current...
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United report: Sensational £113m bid made for Joao Felix, with the Atletico Madrid star wanting move
Manchester United have already made their move on Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix, with the Portuguese forward having fallen out with Diego Simeone. Manchester United are leading the race to sign Atletico Madrid's wantaway star Joao Felix – and have already lodged a transfer bid. Felix became one of...
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 36: Antonio Rüdiger
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Eight years ago at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Germany were crowned the champions of international soccer. Antonio Rüdiger, who was 21 at the time, wasn't part of that team, but he was part of the team that got knocked out of the tournament in the group stage four years later in 2018.
FIFA・
Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona: Ancelotti's men move three points clear at top of LaLiga as Rodrygo's late strike seals Clasico win for LaLiga champions to cap a miserable week for Xavi... with Benzema and Valverde netting before Torres pulled one back
Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona: Carlo Ancelotti's team took the top spot in LaLiga with a decisive win over Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu. Karim Benzema opened the scoring for the hosts before Fede Valverde doubles Los Blancos' lead before half time. Barcelona looked stronger in the second half, and managed...
Yardbarker
AC Milan could make move for Chelsea star in January
AC Milan could make a move for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek in January. Loftus-Cheek has enjoyed a resurgence in form over the last couple of seasons after falling out of favour slightly for a period of time. His versatility has made him a useful option for Chelsea, even being utilised in a wing-back role at times.
Yardbarker
Cassano gives his opinion on what is the problem at Juventus
Former Italy international Antonio Cassano insists Juventus’ problem is its manager who has passed his best. The Bianconeri are being managed by Max Allegri, who won five consecutive league titles for them in his first spell as their manager. The gaffer was considered one of the best in the...
Portugal are left sweating on fitness of Diogo Jota for the World Cup as he's taken off on a stretcher in Liverpool's win over Man City... with the forward adding to Jurgen Klopp's lengthening injury list
Diogo Jota is a doubt for the Qatar World Cup after being stretchered off in stoppage time during Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. Jota had been a thorn in Man City's robust defence, pulling players out of position and creating openings for goalscorer Mohamed Salah to exploit.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan to compete with Juventus for Bundesliga star
Ramy Bensebaini is a player Juventus has been targeting for their left-back spot this season. The Bianconeri will allow Alex Sandro to leave at the end of this term, and they need a better player to replace him. Several names are on their radar, and Bensebaini is one of them....
Yardbarker
Manchester United register interest in Inter Milan star
Manchester United are still looking for a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is out of contract at the end of this season and Erik ten Hag has preferred Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford. The latter has, however, only started one league game all season and he had to withdraw...
FOX Sports
Frankfurt routs Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen 5-1 in Bundesliga
BERLIN (AP) — Xabi Alonso endured another frustrating game as Bayer Leverkusen coach in the Bundesliga on Saturday as his team slumped to a 5-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt. Coming after Porto’s 3-0 win in the Champions League on Wednesday, Leverkusen’s second loss from Alonso’s three games in charge end the former Spain star’s honeymoon period as coach and leaves his team mired in a relegation battle.
ESPN
Antoine Griezmann strike sees Atletico edge Bilbao
Antoine Griezmann struck early in the second half to earn Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao, moving above their opponents into third place in LaLiga on Saturday. After a first half of very few chances, Atletico took the lead through Griezmann in the 47th minute when the forward received a neat pass from Alvaro Morata and sent a low first-time shot past goalkeeper Unai Simon.
