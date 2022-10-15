Traffic is being delayed on I-82 westbound after reports of a semi-truck crash. Officials were notified around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, after reports of a semi-truck on fire on the side of the road. According to Washington Department of Transportation, traffic eastbound on I-82 near the crash has been reduced to one lane and they don’t have an estimated time as to when westbound traffic will be open again. Multiple different agencies are on scene to quickly put out the fire and move traffic along. We reached out to Washington State Patrol for more information but have yet to hear back.

BENTON COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO