FOX 11 and 41
KPD arrests a 14 year old after one teen is shot in Kennewick
Washington State Patrol officers and Kennewick Police Department were called to the 800 block of N. Volland St around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night after reports of an assault involving weapons. When officers arrived, they found one victim with a single gunshot wound. Officers immediately applied first aid and were able...
One woman dead after multiple shootings in Benton County
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder that happened last night near State Route 397 in East Kennewick. According to a press release sent from Lieutenant Jason Erickson from BCSO, A report of two cars shooting at each other came in at about 11:42 p.m. Saturday. One car stopped in the middle of the road and the other was driving north on State Route 397 towards the Cable Bridge.
Truck vs bus crash in Pasco injures four workers
PASCO, Wash. – A bus and pickup truck collided around the Sagemoor Road and Taylor Flats Road intersection around 7:50 p.m. on October 14. The unmarked bus had 38 adult H-2A workers inside, the truck had two people inside, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The cause...
Ribbon-cutting held at new U.S. Attorney’s District Office in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. – A ribbon-cutting was held at the federal building in Richland the morning of October 14 for the opening of the Tri-Cities’ first full U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington. Last year, Vanessa Waldref became the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District...
One person dead after crash on SR 240
Washington State Patrol closed down SR 240 to just one lane after a car crash Saturday morning. WSP tells us that a driver reportedly drove in the wrong direction on SR 240 and hit another car. The driver of the car that got hit was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center where they later died. WSP says that intoxicants were involved, however this is an ongoing investigation.
Semi-truck on fire causing a traffic delay on I-82 westbound
Traffic is being delayed on I-82 westbound after reports of a semi-truck crash. Officials were notified around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, after reports of a semi-truck on fire on the side of the road. According to Washington Department of Transportation, traffic eastbound on I-82 near the crash has been reduced to one lane and they don’t have an estimated time as to when westbound traffic will be open again. Multiple different agencies are on scene to quickly put out the fire and move traffic along. We reached out to Washington State Patrol for more information but have yet to hear back.
A well-known Native American restaurant at last resort to stay open
TOPPENISH, Wash. — A&B Native American Cuisine launched with DoorDash Friday as its last resort to stay open. The restaurant closed for two weeks last month and had to let go of all three employees to make ends meet. “Definitely gives me hope because right now it’s just super...
